    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    37 Beautiful Products That Will Make You Feel Like A TikTok “It Girl”

    Be the baguette purse-toting, frosted water bottle-rocking main character you want to see in the world.

    Emma Lord
    by Emma Lord

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. An adorably encouraging daily planner you can fill out throughout the course of each day to keep yourself on track for all your calls, goals, and even your water intake. It's like you've got your own babysitter in a notepad, basically.

    A blank page of the planner
    Reviewer with their daily planner page filled out
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.

    Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.

    Promising review: "These daily planning sheets keep this mama on TRACK! I started out printing daily planning and schedule sheets from a free download on my computer. Then I realized why not just buy some already printed so I save my ink at home. I found these and love how the day, schedule, tasks, and health habits are organized. I've already reordered once and will continue to use these." —Shannon Hoglund

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    2. A set of eye-popping fine point pens designed for planners and journals, so you can — gasp — color code all your journals, chore lists, and scrapbook pages. 

    Fine point pens in 18 different colors
    www.amazon.com

    Perhaps most importantly for anyone out there planning to go full Leslie Knope on these is that they're designed not to bleed through thin pages!

    Promising review: "I love how this pen feels to hold and it writes beautifully! I am very picky about how the ink looks from the pens I use and I don't remember having one that writes so smoothly and beautifully! I will buy these whenever I need more. I actually just purchased another package of all black!" —Marcia

    Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $8.99.

    3. An affordable cult-favorite luxury-scented candle with a scent reminiscent of Le Labo's Santal 33, and a throw so satisfying that reviewers can't stop gushing about it. If you're in the market for a signature scent for your space, look no further than this jasmine, oud, and sandalwood blend. 

    A lit candle with black glass and white type text saying it's a jasmine, oud, and sandalwood scent with a cotton wick
    www.amazon.com

    Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes. 

    Promising review: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself! If this came in a perfume I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you. The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent." —Melissa I. 

    Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in four sizes, in gift box options, in packs of two, and in a variety of scents).  

    4. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light for anyone whose little cottagecore heart wants a cozy solution to stumbling to the bathroom in the middle of the night in the dark. 

    buzzfeed editor holding white plug with pastel mushrooms and leaves blooming out of it
    the LED color shifting mushrooms in the dark
    Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99

    5. The Reverse Coloring Book, a cult-favorite for anyone whose coloring book nights need a delightful shake up. Instead of adding the color to these, you add the lines — sort of like a Rorschach test, but make it whimsical. Reviewers love the "mindlessness" of it allowing them to get into a stress-free flow. 

    Cover of the book with rainbow water color patterns
    A set of watercolors of a page with an
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping off point. Bonus: the pages are perforated so you can easily tear them out and frame them! 

    Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C. 

    Get it from Amazon for $9.90

    (Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens for $9.99 on Amazon for a good doodling option!) 

    6. A sleek time-marked water bottle that says "hydration, but make it chic." Reviewers love this bottle not just for the chic frosted, minimalist look, but because it's super lightweight, leakproof, and motivational re: keeping yourself fully watered. 

    Reviewer holding white clear frosted water bottle with small black measurement markings on the side and gold twist off lid
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand. I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." —Rosa

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in three colors and two sizes). 

    7. An understated but sleek retro-style baguette purse perfect for anyone weaning themselves out of their tote bag era, one chic purchase at a time. 

    Model holding the strap of a dark green small baguette style purse with gold clasp
    Reviewer holding the white version over their shoulder
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Gorgeous bag. The material is so easy to clean, it's beyond sturdy and looks very classy. The zipper pocket inside is great for storing things discreetly. The length is great, it sits perfectly under my arm with a little bit of room still. Overall great purchase." —Mary

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in eight colors and one other style). 

    8. A set of starry evening eye masks to add a little bit of ~glamour~ to your night in and to the next morning, when you wake up bright-eyed, de-puffed, and utterly refreshed from the hyaluronic acid and collagen. 

    Reviewer with a transparent eye mask with glittery gold stars under their eye
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are fantastic vegan collagen eye masks. They feel so good when you have them on and leave your skin looking and feeling so much better when you take them off. These are great for tired puffy eyes that just need a nice little boost. You'll find that with these." —mr. dead

    Get a pack of three sets from Amazon for $7.19 (also available in a full eye mask). 

    9. Kitsch's iconic claw clip, well-known for its delicate style and strong, sturdy clamp suitable for all hair types. Yes, it's more expensive than the cheaper sets you can get out there, but this is actually built to last and has specially rounded teeth to prevent hair damage. 

    reviewer with styled hair pulled into the gold claw clip at the back
    Reviewer with hair pulled into a bun with the clip at the back
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories. 

    Promising review: "Love that you can dress this up or down! It is my go-to accessory for working in preschool to put my hair up quickly. It is elegant and classic. It is amazingly durable even in getting thrown in the bottom of my heavy work bag! I am amazed by this clip. I have coarse medium thick hair and it is the perfect size." —Niki

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99

    10. Etude's delightfully multipurpose Dear Darling Water Tint, which a lot of reviewers compare to Benefit's Lip Tint. This smudgeproof formula is designed primarily to be a natural-looking, weightless lip stain, but reviewers use it as a blush as well! 

    reviewer before and after image with added red tint to lips
    reviewer holding red version of the lip tint in their hand
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "While I haven't tried the Benefit Lip Tint, I saw this on TikTok and appreciated the lower price point. I am SO glad I gave this a chance! I only have the Cherry color, but it is the perfect bit of natural color, and can be deepened as desired upon application. There is no sticky residue and it is not drying or irritating at all. Looks great alone but even better with gloss on top. Love!" —Mollie

    Get it from Amazon for $6.85 (available in three shades and combo packs). 

    11. A set of chic, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds reviewers compare to AirPods, except arguably better — these are completely waterproof (as in, you can sweat in them and then FULLY take them in the shower) and come with several silicone earbuds to get the best fit possible.

    Reviewer holding pale pink earbud charging case with matching earbuds in them
    Model wearing discrete black earbuds in ear
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). 

    Promising review: "I previously had Beats headphones that broke within three months. I bought these to replace my Beats headphones and will never turn back. These headphones are amazing. They have a very long battery life. I love the case they come with. I use them in the gym four days a week and they have not become waterlogged. If you're looking for reliable headphones I would highly recommend these!" —Tiffany

    Get it from Amazon $19.99+ (clip the $5 off coupon on the product page for this price; available in five colors).

    12. A cult-fave water-resistant gym backpack with some MAJOR pocket action — reviewers use the side pockets for everything from smaller yoga mats to massive water bottles to umbrellas. There's also a sneaky sneaker compartment at the bottom of the backpack to keep your sweat from ~permeating~ post-workout. 

    Reviewer wearing a pink backpack with a yoga mat sticking out of the side pocket
    Reviewer opening bottom compartment to show sneaker storage
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great buy! Of course, I purchased this to carry to the gym. There is a ton of space, and you can pack quite a bit. I loved that there is a shoe compartment for your shoes." —Ashley B 

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in 22 colors). 

    13. A set of oh-so-dainty "wine wands" to remove sulfates and histamines from your beloved cheap Pinots in as little as three minutes, basically making "not getting a hangover" your new superpower.

    three glasses of white, red, and rose wine with silver
    Amazon

    PureWine is a small business that specializes in wine accessories. 

    Promising review: "What a difference these have made in my life. With my allergies it was impossible to enjoy a glass or two of wine without nasty side effects: stuffy nose, red face, and headaches. Now I can have a glass of wine and not have to dart to a package of antihistamine! Makes a great gift. Even thinking of splitting a box into stocking stuffers. Each wand is individually wrapped. Have purchased these several times and will continue to do so." —KellyH

    Get a set of three from Amazon for $11.99.

    14. A rose-shaped ice mold reviewers love to use for everything from ~aesthetic~ cocktails to iced coffee. They're also a Big Mood to use in a cooler for events like weddings and showers!  

    A red colored ice rose in a cocktail
    Four ice roses in the mold in various dyed colors
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Psst — you can use these to freeze iced coffee or juice to add to your morning iced coffee or cocktails to cool them without watering them down! 

    Promising review: "I was at a restaurant and they put one of these roses in my cocktail. I knew right then I had to make these at home and ordered these while at the restaurant. These are easy to fill and have rubber snaps that lock them tight. They come right out and you can even take just one out and leave the others for the next time. These are a hit at all of my dinner parties too! I have already ordered more as my friends all want these in their drinks!" —Siri US

    Get it from Amazon for $7.59