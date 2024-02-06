34 Affordable Products That Give Off An ~Expensive~ Vibe

1. MVP-worthy stretchy faux leather leggings so beloved that they've racked up over 9,400 5-star reviews on Amazon. Reviewers love how thin, stretchy, and soft they are on the inside while still looking like the ~real deal~ on the out.
Promising review: "I was a bit skeptical about these but I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THEM!!! They are so comfortable!! I wore them to a concert and they were perfect. Mine had no smell as was mentioned in other reviews. Do yourself a favor and buy these!" —Bree
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in women's sizes XS–4X and three colors).
2. A sleek time-marked water bottle that says "hydration, but make it chic." Reviewers love this bottle not just for the chic frosted, minimalist look, but because it's super lightweight, leakproof, and motivational re: keeping yourself fully watered.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand. I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." —Rosa
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in three colors).
3. A delightfully ginormous super soft oversize scarf designed to feel *just* like cashmere, so you can basically be a sentient cloud wherever you roam.
4. Etude's delightfully multipurpose Dear Darling Water Tint, which a lot of reviewers compare to Benefit's Lip Tint. This smudgeproof formula is designed primarily to be a natural-looking, weightless lip stain, but reviewers use it as a blush as well!
Promising review: "While I haven't tried the Benefit Lip Tint, I saw this on TikTok and appreciated the lower price point. I am SO glad I gave this a chance! I only have the Cherry color, but it is the perfect bit of natural color, and can be deepened as desired upon application. There is no sticky residue and it is not drying or irritating at all. Looks great alone but even better with gloss on top. Love!" —Mollie
Get it from Amazon for $6.85 (available in eight shades and combo packs).
5. A showstopping cocktail ring set with the kind of timeless beauty that will make everyone think it's a family heirloom. (Heck, with so reviewers talking about how durable it is, it well could be one day!)
Promising review: "First let me say I LOVE THIS RING!!!! I wear it all the time. I've been wearing it for over a month now and in the beginning I tried to take it off when doing dishes, showering, and washing my hands. After about two weeks I just decided to leave it on and it has been fine. I never take it off, the ring is true to size. It's not too thin or thick, feels great on, and it is durable. The only con is that the stones can sometimes look cloudy. Other than that I love it couldn't be happier, it's great for the price and I am very pleased." —tracy k revels
Get it from Amazon for $20.99 (available in four colors).
6. And a stackable oval gem ring so gorgeous and well-made that reviewers use it as a temporary wedding ring when they're traveling. Psst — people love stacking it with other high quality Pavoi rings!
TBH, I bought this ring after seeing it blow up on TikTok, and I love it. I wear it every single day, and I've gotten SO many compliments on it — friends are always stunned when I tell them how cheap it is! I've been wearing it for months now without any wear and tear that a quick cleaning won't fix. Pictures don't do it justice; it really does ✨gleam✨ like real jewels. (Bonus: I use this as a fake wedding ring when I travel to encourage humans to leave me alone, lolololol.)
Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in three plates and sizes 5–10).
7. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because TBH, we've all wasted too many years and too much money looking for the ~holy grail~ mascara. This one is less than $5, gives you the instant length and volume of far more expensive brands, and is DELIGHTFULLY sweatproof.
Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time.
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
8. Kitsch's iconic claw clip, well-known for its delicate style and strong, sturdy clamp suitable for all hair types. Yes, it's more expensive than the cheaper sets you can get out there, but this is actually built to last and has specially rounded teeth to prevent hair damage.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Promising review: "Love that you can dress this up or down! It is my go-to accessory for working in preschool to put my hair up quickly. It is elegant and classic. It is amazingly durable even in getting thrown in the bottom of my heavy work bag! I am amazed by this clip. I have coarse medium thick hair and it is the perfect size." —Niki
Get it from Amazon for $5.83.
9. Plus a chic handmade wooden hair fork to subtly trick everyone into thinking you just hopped off an international flight from Paris.
Something Minty is a California-based Etsy shop established in 2021 that specializes in unique designed hair clip claws, barrettes, and earrings.
Promising review: "Really love this, super nice and smooth with a pretty way of curving. Love the simple wood look and looks good quality and goes with everything. Many ways to put your hair up with it. I like how long it is because I have very long hair." —batsheva goldfein
Get it from Something Minty on Etsy for $9.49+ (available in four styles and two sizes).
10. A luxe velvet V-neck maxi dress so timeless that it's basically a one-and-done for wedding seasons and parties for every year to come.
Promising review: "Dress fit amazing [and is] very comfortable... I wore it to a wedding and because it has a little stretch wore it a year later for my maternity photos. Got so many compliments. Gorgeous burnt orange/rust color." —Ron
Get it from Amazon for $60.98+ (available in women's sizes 0–30 and in eight colors).
11. A six-piece (!!) set of high-performance matte lipsticks at a *fraction* of the price of its competitors that stays the heck put without drying or cracking your lips by the end of the day. (Seriously, reviewers are DRAGGING major brands in their comments, these are so cheap and effective.)
Promising review: "What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out, no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" —Claire
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three sets).
12. An illuminating moisturizer designed to enhance your skin's natural glow ✨ — perfect for anyone who wants a lightweight alternative to foundation or just a lil' extra shimmer in their lives.
Promising review: "I can’t believe how long this has been around! I tried Glossier’s Futuredew and realized it felt sort of too oily (and too expensive) for me. This product is SUCH an amazing duplicate that is slightly better! It’s not oily, but provides lightweight shimmer that I mix with my sunscreen for extra sun protection with some highlight effects. I love this! Does not make my super sensitive skin break out or feel oily like the Futuredew did." —e_whospends_money
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in four shades).
13. Two pairs of minimalist teardrop earrings that aren't *not* a near perfect alternative to the popular Bottega Veneta version that run for over $1,000. 👀
Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised at how quickly these earrings came and in such cute and safe packaging. They were so shiny and stylish, but I chose the ones that were quite large, but very comfortable and will go with everything!! These are lightweight so they won't pull on your earlobes, you can actually wear them all day and forget they're on, they're so comfy!!! Love them!!" —june d.
Get two sets from Amazon for $9.68 (available in single sets and in a larger size).