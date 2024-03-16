1. A set of cowboy straw toppers to add some much-needed "yeehaw!" into your hydration regimen. Reviewers also love this for keeping their straws safe from germs out here in the wild, bacterial west.
2. Or a set of cloud-shaped water bottle straw toppers so you can pretend that all the water in your bottle is coming from your own personal rain cloud, and you spent the morning foraging for it like a well-hydrated wood fairy.
Promising review: "We get compliments all the time on these little straw covers. They’re so cute, and I like that our straws are covered when we’re out and about, since a lot of our time is spent in doctor's offices. Germs, germs, everywhere." —AM Buyer
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $4.99 (available in dozens of styles and six-packs).
3. A protective anti-slip silicone "boot" for your water bottle that will not only stop it from scratching and rattling in cup holders but will add some delightful ~~pizzazz~~, whether you get it in a mismatched shade for a color-block effect or a glitter shade for some sparkle.
4. An adorable hydration reminder light to get your attention when it's time to fill up the ole tank (read: your human body) every day. Reviewers love this as an alternative to noisy or obtrusive reminders coming on their phones or laptops during the work day when people might be sharing their screen (or they might be obligated to stay off it).
Promising review: "This thing is awesome! I needed something to help me remember to drink regularly that I couldn’t block from notice. The light flashing gets my attention even when set to the side. It is definitely helping keep me accountable during my workday." —lvbum115
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in seven styles).
5. A car cup holder extender for anyone with mighty hydration needs — this is handier than other versions on the market because it will adjust to specifically grip the cup or bottle you put into it, so there isn't a chance of any loosey-goosiness when you hit the brakes.
Swigzy is a small business that specializes in drinkware and accessories.
Promising review: "Fits great in my F-150. I've been manually holding my Yeti for years, often times picking my water bottle off the floor after it slides off my passenger seat. Slide no more. This thing works great. Feels sturdy. Holds all of my oversized cups. Highly recommend." —Bryan
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in two styles).
6. A 12-pack of hard plastic glitter straws compatible with most 40-ounce water bottles because why settle for a boring white straw when you can sparkle every time you catch the light?
Promising review: "Love these straws. They feel very durable. I love the sparkle. They fit in my 40-ounce Stanley perfectly. They do have a slight texture from the glitter but you can’t really tell. Definitely recommend; I love them." —Rae
Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three styles).
7. An adjustable attachable water bottle pouch if you have been relying on the grace of your many, many pockets to hold your various "I am a human out in the wild" accessories — now you can plop your keys and cash into this without inevitably sacrificing them to the sidewalk.
Promising review: "10000/10 recommend, especially if you go to the gym or walk outside but still want to take a water bottle/cup with you! So nice being able to put my keys, lip balm, and iPhone in this little pouch! Once you strap this pouch to your Stanley it doesn’t move!!!" —Amy & Kris Hurtt
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in eight colors).
8. Or a customizable Barbie font water bottle pouch for all the times you end up dehydrated from the sheer, unadulterated KENERGY!!!! flowing through your veins — stock yourself up with some flavored hydration packets in one of these handy pockets so you'll always be ready for an '80s-themed beach brawl. 😎
Here's what fellow BuzzFeeder (and BFF) Heather Braga has to say about this small biz: "I have many products from BFFs and Babes, a woman-owned small business, and I simply adore them — I've purchased so many as gifts as well! This Barbie-inspired pouch is *easily* the next item on my wish list."
Get it from BFFs and Babes for $26 (available in five colors).
9. *Orrrrr* a magnetic water bottle sleeve pouch perfect for gym bunnies — this pocket not only attaches to your water bottle as a convenient place to stash keys, cash, and headphones, but it also has a strong magnet in the back so you can instantly attach it to metal surfaces.
Gym Mate is a small business that specializes in magnetic gym accessories for water bottles and technology.
Check out a TikTok of the water bottle magnet attachment in action.
Promising review: "Hands-down one of the best purchases I’ve made on amazon. I can fit my iPhone 13 Pro with the case in the pocket and have plenty of room for my AirPods. Magnets are super strong and hold everything perfectly!" —Nalani
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
10. A set of stackable, cleverly designed stick-shaped water bottle ice molds reviewers looooove because the ice is narrow enough to plop into any water bottle, whether they're using plain ice to keep their water chilled, or freezing juice as a flavor enhancer.
(Bonus: the shape is super fun to use to make chocolate sticks!)
Promising review: "I got these to make ice cubes that I could fit into hot water bottles to make 'cold water bottles.' I'm in the big heat wave and it's been over 100 every day for the last week, with no sign of it letting up any time soon. These are quick and easy and the cold water bottles have been the only thing helping me sleep in a room anywhere between 80 and 90 degrees at night. I love the lids! It makes my ice trays easy to stack and more secure. I wish all ice trays came with lids like this!" —A.J. Stark
Get a set of three from Amazon for $8.99 (available in four styles).
11. A water-resistant insulated water bottle carrier to support your Hot Girl Walks — not only does this give you an easy way to free up your hands from your emotional support water bottle, but it comes with all kinds of handy zippered pockets for your phone, keys, and emergency snacks.
Promising review: "Very handy when traveling or at the gym! I got this one after getting a different brand that is smaller. I love the extra pockets on this and the roomie section for ANY water bottle or a smaller water bottle and other stuff. The zipped pocket holds my iPhone Max just fine. Just took this on a cruise and several people commented wishing they had one. So much easier than a backpack or something for your water bottle." —Judy
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (clip the 30% off coupon on the product page for this price; available in ten colors).