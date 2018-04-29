Trump's Pick To Lead The CIA Is Telling Senators The Agency Should Stay Out Of Interrogations

President Donald Trump has made no secret of his support for torturing suspected terrorists, declaring on the campaign trail that he would bring back waterboarding.

In private, however, his pick to be the next CIA director, who faces tough questions about her involvement in the agency's so-called enhanced interrogation program after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, has told senators she has no interest in getting the CIA back into the interrogation business at all.

In fact, Gina Haspel — a career officer who briefly supervised one of the CIA’s secret overseas prisons where brutal interrogations took place — believes the military should handle interrogations while adhering to the Army field manual, which does not contain any of the so-called “enhanced interrogation techniques” that the CIA used in the aftermath of 9/11.

“She’s very candid,” West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin recently told BuzzFeed News. “She does not believe the CIA should be in the interrogation business.”

Manchin, a Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee who has yet to announce how he’ll vote on Haspel’s nomination but whose support could determine whether it’s successful, says the now-acting director was “very straightforward” in their private meeting that she thinks civilian-led agencies should have no role in interrogations.

“It should be more or less the military with a code of conduct,” Manchin said Haspel told him. “That was pretty astounding.”

An administration official confirmed that Haspel has told senators that the CIA has no plans to get back into the interrogation business — “enhanced” or not — and that she believes the military should run interrogations while adhering to existing rules. She has told senators that the CIA “has learned difficult lessons after 9/11 and that those lessons have shaped her views on how she’ll lead the agency,” the official said.

“I think that she doesn’t believe that interrogation should be part of the CIA’s future,” said North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr, the chairman of the Intelligence Committee, “which is what most, the majority of members of Congress believe, too, and I would say probably this administration.”

Maine Sen. Angus King, an Independent member of the Intelligence Committee who has also met with Haspel, said Haspel told him as well that she does not believe the CIA should be an interrogator. Other senators on the committee declined to talk about their private meetings with Haspel, but a source familiar with some meetings said they had heard that Haspel was telling senators that the CIA should not be in the interrogation business.

Several news outlets reported Friday that Haspel has been telling senators she won’t restart the CIA’s torture program.

Haspel’s closed-door meetings with senators are part of a sophisticated effort to persuade senators to confirm her as the agency’s first female director. Haspel would replace Mike Pompeo, who led the agency after Trump’s inauguration in 2017 until he was sworn in last week as secretary of state.