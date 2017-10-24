A Man Somehow Evaded Security On Capitol Hill And Threw Russian Flags At Trump

As President Trump arrived at Capitol Hill on Tuesday for a luncheon with Senate Republicans, a protester threw Russian flags at him and accused him of treason.
"Trump is treason! Trump is treason!" the man could be heard chanting after throwing the flags.
The president was giving a thumbs up when the flags were thrown.
Pictures from the scene showed a man in a suit being led away by Capitol Police.
The man identified himself to reporters on scene as Ryan Clayton with the group Americans Take Action. Clayton made headlines in July when he tried to get Trump's son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner to autograph a Russian flag.
Clayton and another man also handed out Russian flags with “Trump” emblazoned on them ahead of the president’s speech at an annual conservative conference earlier this year. Some attendees didn’t initially recognize the Russian flag and waved them in the crowd, before organizers caught on, confiscated the flags, and removed Clayton from the event.
It was not immediately clear how Clayton managed to make his way into the press gaggle, as the area was not open to tourists.
Capitol Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the security breach. Clayton also didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
This is a developing news story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
