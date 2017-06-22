The Senate Health Care Bill Is Already In Danger

Four Republican senators say they won't support their party's draft bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act as currently written, putting the legislation at risk of failing and jeopardizing the GOP's longtime promise to get rid of Obamacare.



Sens. Rand Paul, Ted Cruz, Ron Johnson, and Mike Lee announced Thursday — only a couple hours after Republican leadership revealed a 142-page draft of the bill — that they would vote against the bill without major changes.

“Currently, for a variety of reasons, we are not ready to vote for this bill, but we are open to negotiation and obtaining more information before it is brought to the floor," the senators wrote in a joint statement. "There are provisions in this draft that represent an improvement to our current healthcare system but it does not appear this draft as written will accomplish the most important promise that we made to Americans: to repeal Obamacare and lower their healthcare costs.”

Lee and Cruz were originally part of the Senate's 13-member health care working group that began drafting the bill. But that process was largely taken over by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his staff in the final stages, senators said. And Lee complained in a Facebook video Wednesday that even he hadn't seen the draft bill.

Paul told reporters moments later that the current Senate bill kept too many provisions of Obamacare for him to support it. "There's a lot in here that doesn't look like repeal. ... This is not ripping it out root and branch," he said.

The Kentucky Republican added that the senators put out their statement now to show leadership that they don't have the votes they need and encourage them to reach out to negotiate.

That plan seems to already be working. "The four members who are expressing that view at the moment, they need to let us know what it is that they need changed or fixed or improved upon to get them to yes," Sen. John Thune, a member of GOP leadership, told reporters Thursday. "I think everybody wants to get to yes."



While the four conservative senators are the first to say publicly that they cannot support the current bill, several moderate Republicans have raised issues with some of provisions as well. Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski have long opposed defunding Planned Parenthood, which is included in the Senate bill — though neither has yet said how that provision will affect their votes. And Sen. Dean Heller, who is up for reelection in Nevada in 2018, said in a statement Thursday that he has "serious concerns about the bill’s impact" on Medicaid.

Any changes to the draft bill designed to appease the conservative members leaning no, could further alienate moderates, leaving leadership walking a tight rope to get this bill through.



Senate Republicans will need to get 50 of their 52 members to vote for the bill, and a tie-breaker from Vice President Mike Pence, to pass their health care plan. Then, they will need to reconcile their differences with the House before sending a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare to President Donald Trump's desk.

The bill is expected to go to a vote on the Senate floor sometime next week.

This is a developing story. Check back here and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter for updates.

