The House Intelligence Committee Just Released Its Report On The Russia Investigation. Read It Here.

The House Intelligence Committee has released a heavily redacted version of their final report on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The report comes after Republicans announced in March that they were ending the probe, which had been plagued by partisan bickering. At the time, Republicans released a one-page summary report saying they had found no evidence of collusion between President Donald Trump's campaign and the Russians. Democrats on the committee blasted the move to shut down the probe, with ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff calling it a "tragic milestone for this Congress."

“The Intelligence Community has finished its declassification review of the House Intelligence Committee’s Russia investigation final report," committee chairman Devin Nunes said in statement Friday. "Given the substantial public interest at stake, the Committee is publishing the redacted version we’ve received. However, we object to the excessive and unjustified number of redactions, many of which do not relate to classified information. The Committee will convey our objections to the appropriate agencies and looks forward to publishing a less redacted version in the near future.”



You can read the report here.

