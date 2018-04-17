Some Lawmakers Say The Syria Strikes Were Illegal, But There’s Not Much They Can Do About It

Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, arrives for a closed-door briefing on Syria for the US House of Representatives.

They’ve called President Donald Trump’s recent decision to launch airstrikes against the Syrian regime without congressional approval “illegal” and “reckless.” But lawmakers from both parties admit that, without more support in Congress for strictly enforcing its war-making powers, their hands are tied when it comes to potentially pushing back against the president.

“It’s beyond illegal — it’s unconstitutional,” Republican Rep. Thomas Massie said Tuesday after a classified briefing on the strikes from Defense Secretary James Mattis and Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford, the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. “It violates the most important law of the land and what makes me sad is I’ve come to realize you can do nothing unless 218 people care,” he said, referring to the number of members needed for a majority in the House.

The US Constitution grants Congress the power to declare war, and the War Powers Resolution of 1973 says the president may declare war only if the US is attacked. But the Constitution also names the president the commander-in-chief of the military; something numerous administrations have for years used, in part, to justify sending troops into conflicts around the world.

Trump announced on Friday night that, along with the UK and France, the US was bombing three sites associated with Syria’s chemical weapons program after forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad launched a suspected chemical attack on civilians April 7. Many in Congress supported the strikes, and others, such as Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker, argued that the president’s constitutional authority allowed an isolated, “surgical” attack against a regime that had committed a horrific abuse of human rights — despite the US having launched a similar strike last year.

“Assad needed a punch in the nose, he got one,” Republican Rep. Don Bacon said Tuesday.

Mattis and Dunford cited Article II, Section II of the Constitution — which names the president commander-in-chief — on Tuesday when Massie asked them for the legal basis of Friday’s strikes, lawmakers said. Trump, in a letter to Congress on Sunday, also argued that the strikes were justified through his “constitutional authority” and that they were in America’s “vital national security and foreign policy interests.”

But lawmakers who questioned Trump’s authority to launch an attack said that in an ideal world, the administration would have a price to pay for failing to first seek an authorization for the use of military force, or AUMF.

“I don't know what we can do, but we need to do something to hold this president accountable — any president that does not adhere to our basic three branches of government [and] system of checks and balances,” said California Rep. Barbara Lee, a Democrat who has also advocated for Congress’ warmaking powers. “He didn't.”