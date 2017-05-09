Sections

Politics

Senate Intel Committee Asks The Treasury Department For Information On Trump Team's Financial Ties

Democratic Sen. Mark Warner said Tuesday the committee, which is investigating Russian interference in the US election, has requested documents related to Trump and his team from Treasury's financial crimes network.

Posted on
Emma Loop
Emma Loop
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Washington, D.C.
Reporting From
Washington, D.C.
Joshua Roberts / Reuters

The Senate Intelligence committee has asked the Treasury Department's financial crimes network for information related to President Donald Trump and his team, as part of its Russia investigation, the top Democrat on the committee confirmed Tuesday.

CNN first reported that the committee had requested the documents from Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCen, about Trump and officials. Democratic Sen. Mark Warner did not tell CNN what — or who — the committee's request involved.

Warner did tell CNN that the documents could show "what level of financial ties" exist between "some of the Trump-related officials, Trump campaign-related officials and other officials" with foreign entities, "not necessarily from Russia."

Shortly after, Warner confirmed to reporters on Capitol Hill that the committee had made the request.

Warner added that he told the Trump administration approximately one week ago that he will oppose their nominee to be Treasury's under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence until the committee receives those documents.

"If it wasn't timely I would not be opposing a nomination at this point," he said, adding that he believes nominee Sigal Mandelker is qualified for the job. "I'm hopeful," he said when asked if he thought the administration would cooperate.

When asked about Warner's comments Tuesday, Republican Sen. Richard Burr, who chairs the Intel committee, told reporters he "won't confirm anything that the committee's working on."

"I'll let that stand," he said of Warner's comments.

Emma Loop is a politics reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.

Contact Emma Loop at emma.loop@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

