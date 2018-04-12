Outgoing CIA Director Mike Pompeo Takes Heat From Democrats Over Russia

Outgoing CIA director Mike Pompeo confirmed Thursday that he has been interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller as part of his investigation into Russian election interference.

But he declined to answer most questions about the investigation, including one about whether he agreed with President Donald Trump’s assessment that the Mueller probe is a “witch hunt.”

“I spoke with special counsel Mueller, who interviewed me, requested an interview,” Pompeo said during his Senate confirmation hearing to be secretary of state. “I cooperated.”

Pompeo, speaking before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which is considering whether he should be confirmed as secretary of state, declined to identify the subject of his interview with Mueller.

NBC News, citing sources, reported in January that Mueller had interviewed Pompeo.



Pompeo also said that he and the CIA have cooperated with requests from Senate and House Intelligence committees for information on Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election. “I think the leaders of those two organizations in a bipartisan way would say that I’ve been cooperative,” he said.

Trump nominated Pompeo to be secretary of state in March after ousting Rex Tillerson from the job. Pompeo has served as Trump’s CIA director since January 2017.

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, the ranking member on the committee, also asked Pompeo about a Washington Post story that said Trump, in a March 2017 meeting with Pompeo and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, had asked that Coats intervene in the FBI’s Russia investigation.

“I’m not going to talk about the conversations the president and I had,” Pompeo said. “But I will tell you this, the article’s suggestion that he asked me to do anything that was improper is false.”

But Pompeo told Menendez he doesn’t remember what, exactly, Trump asked him that day. “Senator, I don’t recall,” Pompeo said. “I don’t recall what he asked me that day, precisely. But I have to tell you, I’m with the president an awful lot, he has never asked me to do anything that I considered remotely improper.”

Pompeo urged people not to make “inferences,” negative or positive, about his refusal to answer certain questions. He said he wasn’t asserting executive privilege in declining to answer; rather, he believes it’s “appropriate” not to speak about the Mueller and congressional Russia probes while they’re ongoing.

Pompeo, who maintains a close relationship with Trump, did distinguish himself from the president slightly while talking about Russia. Asked by New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen about a recent tweet from the president blaming “bad blood with Russia” on the “Fake & Corrupt Russia Investigation,” Pompeo said the bad blood is actually due to “Russian bad behavior.”

Pompeo also asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin had interfered in the 2016 election and told Shaheen he would advocate “every day” for fully implementing the Russian sanctions Congress passed last year — something the administration has not yet done, though it did implement other sanctions. “Vladimir Putin has not yet received the message sufficiently and we need to continue to work at that,” Pompeo said.

But Pompeo said he likely would not resign in protest if Trump fired Mueller or Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who is overseeing the investigation.

“My instincts tell me no,” Pompeo told Delaware Sen. Chris Coons. “My instincts tell me that my obligation to continue to serve as America’s senior diplomat will be more important at increased times of political domestic turmoil.”