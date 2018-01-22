The Government Is Still Shut Down And Congress Doesn’t Look Close To Opening It

Asked if he thought the shutdown would continue through Monday, Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn told reporters, "Right now, yeah. Yeah, I do."

Two days into a government shutdown, members of Congress still haven’t agreed on a plan to reopen it. With no deal in sight, leaders from both parties are continuing to blame one another for the mess on the Senate floor, as federal employees wait to hear if they’ll be allowed to go into work on Monday. Currently, the Senate is planning a 1 a.m. procedural vote that could allow senators to move forward with a plan to keep the government open for three weeks. But that bill failed to gain sufficient support to move forward on Friday night, just after the government shutdown. The Senate could also swap that out with a new deal and potentially vote even earlier if all members agree. At least some members are trying to work towards agreement on their own. On Sunday afternoon, more than 20 senators from both parties spent more than an hour in the office of Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a moderate Republican, working on a plan. The group of senators seems to be coalescing around the three-week bill, which would keep the government open until Feb. 8 and provide six years of funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program, which offers health insurance for the children of low-income families. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer reportedly met Sunday evening to discuss the plan, but it’s unclear whether they made any progress.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of four Republicans who voted against the short-term bill that would have kept the government open for a month on Friday, emerged from the meeting saying he would support the three-week deal.

"I think Mitch McConnell has provided a pathway forward that makes sense to me," Graham told reporters, dressed in a Sunday casual style of running shoes and an orange Clemson baseball cap. "He said on the floor about ten times that February the 8th is enough time for us to do our business, and that business now includes immigration." Democrats have insisted that any bill to reopen the government must include a provision to save the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals program, which President Donald Trump has set to expire in March. DACA, which was put in place by former president Obama, protects roughly 700,000 children of undocumented immigrants from deportation. Several Democrats leaving the meeting Sunday afternoon said they would vote in favor of the shorter funding plan if McConnell made a commitment to deal with DACA and immigration — but said that senators were still hammering out the details of that commitment. Democratic Sen. Chris Coons told reporters that members were now focused largely on procedural issues regarding the deal, agreeing that their focus on logistics at this point meant they were in agreement on the broader issues. “We've had a lot of procedural conversations; we're going to go take it to our respective leadership,” he said.

New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat, said that “there is a very high level of trust" between those engaged in the bipartisan discussions, in part because they've worked together before.

"The unknown is the president," she told reporters. "And it's not at all clear what he wants or what he's going to say." Asked if it would be helpful for Trump to weigh in on a deal, Sen. Jeff Flake, a frequent Republican critic the president, told reporters: “I just don’t think it helps at all for him to be involved right now." Graham, who co-authored a bipartisan bill to protect DACA that was abandoned by leadership last week after the White House panned it, urged McConnell to promise members who are still on the fence that if the Senate doesn't deal with DACA by that time, that the chamber would take it up as a standalone bill. That would give members three weeks to work it out before the DACA deadline in early March. "That will get a lot of votes,” Graham said. Graham later told reporters that McConnell was “receptive” to the idea. "I'm not asking anybody to trust anybody," Graham said. "I'm asking people to grow up and realize that we're in charge of the House and the Senate, and that we have an obligation to work across the aisle." Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn warned, however, that Democrats will not get a vote on DACA before Feb. 8, calling the idea “ridiculous” at this point. "Were more than happy to have a vote on it, well before the deadline — we've committed to that. But you know, turning the agenda over to Democrats who've just shut down the government makes no sense to me, it seems like it just encourages bad behavior," he said. He said he was personally confident the issue would be dealt with sometime in February.

On the other side of the Capitol, House Republicans were at loose ends, waiting on the Senate to make a decision. Members arrived on the Hill for a House Republican conference meeting Sunday afternoon, many of them in jeans and casual wear. Maine Rep. Bruce Poliquin walked toward the meeting holding a shopping bag with a box of Fiber One cereal. Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry strategically positioned himself next to another person to hide his casual wear from the cameras. Others, like Nevada Rep. Mark Amodei, entered unselfconsciously in a t-shirt and faded jeans.

"I'm five minutes away from changing. I'm 48 — is that so wrong?" said a mock indignant Rep. Mark Walker, when reporters questioned his blue jeans. The meeting was over almost as soon as it began. Nothing had changed, there wasn't much to say. Leadership's brief message, said Arizona Rep. David Schweikert, was that there wasn't much to do until Senate Democrats budged. "They ran it into the rocks," he said, "let them pull it off." Schweikert, a member of the Freedom Caucus, a conservative bloc that has often been responsible for moments of legislative gridlock, found that particular aspect rather entertaining. "We were just joking — it's sort of amusing having something like this that's not my fault," he said. With all the waiting, members were unsure how to use their time. Rep. Richard Hudson put up bunny ears over fellow North Carolina Repl. Mark Meadows’ head as he recounted his discussions with the administration. "I saw that," shouted Meadows. Hudson cackled. Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and his wife saw a Vermeer exhibit at the National Gallery, but were disappointed to discover that the Botanical Gardens were closed on this unseasonably warm day. Those and other Smithsonian properties in Washington, DC, are expected to be open on Monday, according to an email sent to staff over the weekend, but could close if the shutdown continues. On the Senate side, Sen. Patrick Leahy gave reporters a photography lesson, showing off a particularly great shot he got of the moon last night, before flagging down Graham to take a shot of him in his weekend wear, which included running shoes and a golf windbreaker. Graham posed with two thumbs up. Then the two moved about 10 feet away to whisper amongst themselves out of earshot of reporters.

Asked whether he thinks the shutdown will continue into Monday, Cornyn told reporters, "Right now, yeah. Yeah, I do."

Shaheen emphasized, however, that both sides do want to find a deal. "Everyone's I've talked to thinks that it's very important to get the government open as quickly as possible," Shaheen told reporters, as she walked into the elevator outside the Senate chamber. A reporter asked how optimistic she was that that would happen. "I don't know," Shaheen replied, as the elevator doors closed. Lissandra Villa contributed to this report.

