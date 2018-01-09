Dossier Author Alleged The FBI Had A Corroborating Source Within Trump’s Orbit, Fusion Head Told Senate Investigators

The FBI had evidence that lent credence to an explosive dossier alleging links between Russia and then-candidate Donald Trump from a source within either Trump’s campaign or business, according to the head of the firm that commissioned the dossier.

Glenn Simpson, founder of Fusion GPS, which commissioned former British spy Christopher Steele to write the dossier, told Senate investigators in August that Steele indicated the FBI “had other intelligence about this matter from an internal Trump campaign source,” according an interview transcript released Tuesday.

Simpson later clarified that he was uncertain whether that source was a member of Trump’s campaign or his business, the Trump Organization.

“[M]y understanding was that they believed Chris at this point — that they believed Chris's information might be credible because they had other intelligence that indicated the same thing and one of those pieces of intelligence was a human source from inside the Trump organization,” Simpson told the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“It was someone like us who decided to pick up the phone and report something,” Simpson said of the source. He declined, however, to name that person citing "security."

Later in the interview, Simpson also clarified that Steele “didn't specifically say” the FBI had relayed that information to him. When pressed further, Simpson clarified that he wasn’t relaying Steele’s exact words.

“I think I was saying we did not have the detailed conversations where he would debrief me on his discussions with the FBI,” Simpson said. “He would say very generic things like I saw them, they asked me a lot of questions, sounds like they have another source or they have another source. He wouldn't put words in their mouth.”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the committee, released a copy of the transcript on Tuesday after committee chairman Chuck Grassley and Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham referred Steele to the FBI last week for potentially providing false statements to Senate investigators.

“After speaking with majority and minority committee staff for 10 hours, Glenn Simpson requested the transcript of his interview be released publicly,” Feinstein said in a statement Tuesday. “The American people deserve the opportunity to see what he said and judge for themselves. The innuendo and misinformation circulating about the transcript are part of a deeply troubling effort to undermine the investigation into potential collusion and obstruction of justice. The only way to set the record straight is to make the transcript public.”

A spokesperson for Grassley said it’s “totally confounding that Senator Feinstein would unilaterally release a transcript of a witness interview in the middle of an ongoing investigation” and that she did not consult Grassley on her decision to release the transcript.

“But more importantly, Feinstein’s unilateral decision was made as the committee is still trying to secure testimony from other witnesses, including Jared Kushner,” spokesperson Taylor Foy said in a statement. “Her action undermines the integrity of the committee’s oversight work and jeopardizes its ability to secure candid voluntary testimony relating to the independent recollections of future witnesses.”

Grassley “would welcome Mr. Simpson’s testimony before a public hearing,” Foy added.

In the transcript, Simpson said Steele decided, on his own, to inform the FBI in July 2016 of what he had found while compiling the dossier because he thought there was “a security issue about whether a presidential candidate was being blackmailed.”

Steele, according to Simpson, also met with someone from the FBI in Rome in September to share his findings. When describing that meeting, Simpson said, Steele told him about the FBI’s source within Trump’s orbit.

Simpson said the Trump source was not one that Steele used in the dossier.

Fusion GPS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The dossier was first published by BuzzFeed News last January after security officials had briefed then-president Barack Obama and then–president-elect Donald Trump about it.

This is a developing story and will be updated.