    You’ll Feel Like A Pet Parenting Wizard Thanks To These 30 Products

    Pet parents know that shopping for your furry friends is the best activity.

    Emma Kershaw
    by Emma Kershaw

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A collapsible pool because, yes, Buddy and Bella deserve to splash around in the water after a long day lazing in the sun. Reviewers have also used this for their geese, ducks, pigs, tortoises, koi, bearded dragons, and even horses! (If you don't believe me, just check out the reviewer photos!) Ah, summer.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    It would even be great as a pool for younger kids!

    Promising reviews: "1000000000 STARS! I buy pools for my dogs as I'm in Texas — our heat is ridiculous, and the hard plastic pools always crack by the next summer, no matter where I store them. This pool is excellent! EXTREMELY easy to fill and let the water out — dries in 10 minutes and folds up so easily. I have a 1-year-old pitbull (50 pounds) who has very sharp teeth and nails. He tries, but he cannot destroy this pool. The pool is absolutely PERFECT! Also, it's good for small kids if you don't want to break your back filling an inflatable pool and air it up for hours that inevitably will pop and will not last. THIS is the best pool. I'm VERY happy!! Looks like it will last many years. Highly recommend. I did get a smaller one — it's just perfect for my dogs. LOVE IT!!" —T M

    "I bought this for my geese, and it's been a great purchase! It has held up well, the geese can climb in and out easily, and the large drainage hole has been wonderful, considering how often I have to change the water. Had other cheaper models, but they didn't hold up. I have one goose who likes to find the wrinkles on the bottom and yank on them — in other pools, she has managed to tear holes in the bottom. It even did fine through the winter although I had to break the icy surface for the birds to get in. I highly recommend this pool!" —Donna

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in seven sizes and three colors).

    2. A pet water bottle so your best friend can stay hydrated while on the go. It's perfect for taking on long walks and can be used as a bottle *or* as a detachable bowl.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My dogs have loved this bottle. Their name-brand one gave out, and I spotted this one. I’m so glad because this one allows the water to be carried and flows slowly into the bowl, giving the dogs the fountain sound they seem to like. In addition, you don’t lose any water — if they don’t drink it all, you just still have it unlocked and press the button, allowing for it to flow back into the bottle. This was worth it for my little ones." —Lisa S.

    Get it from Amazon for $14.98+ (available in two sizes and three colors).

    3. A set of dog shoes because not only do they protect little paws from the harshness of the hot sidewalk, but they also look super cute. Whenever I see a doggo with shoes on, it brightens my day...and don't get me started on dogs wearing raincoats. 🥺

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are so cute, but more importantly, they fit well, stay on, and my pup seems to know they help her against the scorching pavement in the Arizona sun. They also protect her against any insects or critters on the ground on the trails. We constantly praise her while putting them on, not to mention give her treats for good behavior getting them on. She’s now trotting and playing in them. The booklet included gives great advice, so read it. I’ve tried other booties but these stay on, just strap them tightly. They won’t hurt the dog. I’m very pleased with them. If there’s a fitting issue, reach out to customer service, they sound very interested in pleasing customers. Getting another pair. Enjoy!" —Deborah Frieze

    Get them from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in eight sizes and six colors).

    4. A sliding glass pet door that is a game-changer for renters. You can easily install it into any existing sliding doors, and the slide-in lockable panel will help you control your pet's access.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have had this doggy door for over three years now and what can I say? I can say it's amazing, it has held up well! I have three ACTIVE dogs who go through this door hundreds of times per day. To the point where they wore out one of the flaps completely! But you can replace them for a little more than time and a simple order. This is dramatically useful and will save you loads in opening and closing your main sliding door. Yes, you will have to mess with it to get it right. Yes, you will notice it is not double-paned glass. But I will attest when my 85-pound dog sees a squirrel on the roof and goes through the door to catch it, nothing breaks. And it has been good since I put it up. Highly recommend." —Red Miller

    Get it from Amazon for $154.10+ (available in three sizes and three finishes).

    5. A flea, tick, and mosquito spray so your pet will stay clear of any pesky bugs. The last thing you need are insects latching onto your doggo — we know there are enough hanging around backyards in the summer. Why are they so needy?

    a reviewer holding the spray botle
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I rarely do reviews, however, I have been using this spray for about a month now and had to come back and write an honest review. The ticks have been really bad this time of year at my property, and I go there often with my dogs. I would be there for five minutes and have several ticks already crawling on me and the dogs. I bought this spray with very low expectations but it honestly works SO well. I spray it on my shoes and ankles and all over the dogs. 99% of the time, I won’t find any ticks on me or them! I would definitely say reapply if you will be somewhere with ticks for more than an hour. I have had a couple of ticks here and there but that is drastically better compared to finding 10+ on me. I will be buying many more bottles to get through the hot months!" —Amanda

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in three sizes and four scents).

    6. A cooling dog bed to keep your doggo from overheating in the summer weather. I don't know about you, but I want one of these for myself.

    a reviewer&#x27;s dogs on the medium bed
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I got the medium Coolaroo, and both my not-so-mini Aussies fit on it at the same time. We have not had it too terribly long. But I have noticed as it gets warmer they seem to spend more time on it. The dogs would need a new place to hang out because we were to get new outdoor furniture. Nothing was said or done other than this cot showed up. They are not spending as much time on the couch already. Maybe we need a teenager-size one?!" —Ryan

    Get it from Amazon for $21.95+ (available in four sizes and eight colors).

    7. A back seat extender for those long road trips with your pup. The raised sides will make sure your doggo stays put and doesn't fall off the seat if you hit any bumps in the road.

    a reviewer&#x27;s dog sat on the black seat extender
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The backseat extender fits like a charm in my 2020 Nissan Frontier. Unlike the online video, however, it requires a little jockeying to get the plates to lay flat on the seat. Nonetheless, I've installed and removed the extender several times since the purchase and it takes just a few minutes both ways. The backseat straps fit easily around the headrests, and the front seat straps are easily clipped around the front headrests. I don't use the door protectors, but they fold neatly under the load-bearing plates. The top fabric is a little slick, but it hasn't been a problem for my 80-pound Lab. I haven't had the extender long enough to fairly rate clean-ability and durability, so I rated both as fours based on the first few weeks of use. One funny side benefit of the product is that the mesh barrier between the two front seats acts as a pet hair filter and provides a nice collection spot for vacuuming the hair flying around the cab. The product is doing exactly what I hoped it would...providing more backseat space and keeping my dog from falling into the well between seats during a sudden stop or turn." —Norman P

    Get it from Amazon for $139.77 (available in two colors).

    8. Or a soft-sided and compact pet carrier for taking your small cats, dogs, rodents, bunnies and reptiles out and about to see the big wide world (or to the dreaded vet). It has mesh windows for ventilation and fits most airline under-seat dimensions if you're flying with your furry friend.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I really like this carrier; I have a smaller cat, so she's able to stand in it. I like how you can fold it down, making it easy to store. It's great for vet visits or for travel. Mesh is really breathable, and it opens from the top and the side, making it easy for the cat. I like that it has two strap options and that you can store stuff in the pocket. The bedding in the bottom has a cover that can come off and be washed in case the cat has an accident. There's a clip on the inside that you can hook to a collar or harness if you want to open the top and make it feel more spacious for the cat." —Carol Fredrickson

    "It’s perfect! Love how it has two straps (one small and one big), and it’s a good size for my bunny :) He fits perfectly and can move around in it. (He is 4 pounds.) Overall 10/10!" —juarez

    "Moved my 2-year-old bearded dragon. This thing was great. It held up to him being a wild spider dragon on top of it. He pooed in there, and it didn't seep out, and the top-open function allowed me to use a dog mess bag to clean it up and keep a hand on the wheel. Anyone who owns a dragon knows you don't want to be stuck in a car with that stench. I had him set up in the passenger seat with the butt warmer on under him, and my temp gun said 86 every time I scanned, which was good for the drive. Had a 22-pound cat in the back, one ball python, and five frogs in the floor up front. A WILD bunch, but thanks to proper planning and dual climate controls, everyone survived the trip. Buy this thing." —Octobervibes2018

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    9. An octopus-shaped pet bed that may just be one of the cutest things I have ever seen. If you (or your four-legged friend) aren't too keen on animals with eight tentacles, there's also a shark, a frog, and a pineapple version.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My Gustav LOVES his Squishmallow bed, I wanted to save it for his first birthday coming up, but I couldn’t wait. I only wish that the circumference of the bed was a bit bigger, but that’s only because I like to make sure that my baby has enough room to stretch out when he’s sleeping ^_^ For reference, Gustav is a Maltipoo and weighs 9.2 kilograms and I purchased the large." —Frankye

    Price: $34.99+ (available in three sizes and four styles)

    10. pet hair remover to rid your clothes, furniture, and carpets of any stray fur. Reviewers say it works like a dream on a variety of different textures and surfaces.

    a blue velvet ottoman covered in cat hair, with an after photo of it 10 seconds later looking clean and hair-free after using the chomchom
    Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed

    The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds. 

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).

    11. A raised pet bowl that'll let your cat drink their water or eat their food without bending their little neck too far. It comes in a super cute heart-shaped design to show your pet just how much you ❤️ them.

    a reviewer&#x27;s photo of their cat eating from the bowl
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I got these for my kitties, and I love it. I’m a big pink girly, so this matches my aesthetic perfectly. It’s easy to clean minus the two holes at the bottom that I covered because I didn’t want it to catch any bacteria from water not being dried in it. Helps with my kitties' whisker fatigue and looks cute." —mari franco

    Price: $17.99 (available in four colors)

    12. A box of peanut butter pouches that'll encourage dogs to play calmly while giving them lots of vitamins. Just add some of the butter to their favorite fillable toys or lick mats and watch them go!

    the pouch of calming peanut butter
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I have four dogs who weigh 50–80 pounds each. They all love their nightly treats and they work like a charm. My dogs are excited to eat them, and it always makes them relax and clock out!" —Immagooroo

    Price: $23.46 for six pouches

    13. A three-wheel pet stroller so you can take your tiny pups or house cats on a walk around the park, without them *actually* doing any walking.

    a reviewer&#x27;s photo of their dog in the purple stroller
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Purchased this for my small pug who has trouble keeping up with my larger dog on walks. She loves cruising along! The basket on the bottom is handy for both her and my things that we take on a nice walk. It has two cup holders and a tray as well. It has the option of zipping up the front so she is enclosed and kept safe from bugs and such, but also unfolds with an adjustable canopy. It's basically a pet bed on wheels. The zipper is definitely a little more flimsy, but we didn't have any trouble. Will stay gentle with it and hope it lasts. I was going to buy a more expensive stroller, but I'm glad I decided on this one. It's absolutely perfect for casual walks through the neighborhood or down the street. If you're planning on rougher terrain, I wouldn't suggest this, as we had a rough time pushing it through any sandy/dirt areas. All in all, 5 stars!" —Shopperb

    Get it from Amazon for $29.97+ (available in five colors).

    14. A cat harness and leash for taking your feline on a stroll. Cats deserve to go on walkies, too!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My cat adapted immediately to this harness. Very easy to quickly put it on him and adjust if needed. He doesn't seem to feel encumbered and can leap up onto surfaces. Well made — I have no worries about it falling apart or him escaping. Leash is a nice length — allows him room to roam independently without me needing to closely shadow him. I just ordered one for my other cat. My cat is almost 16 pounds, and the S is the perfect size. He seems to enjoy this new opportunity to safely explore outside." —Amy B

    Get it from Amazon for $15.98+ (available in sizes XXS–M and 13 colors).

    15. A Ring Stick Up camera for keeping an eye on your furry friends while you're not at home. This is especially useful if you've got a puppy or kitten, as it'll give you extra peace of mind while they are settling in at their new forever home.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Set up in the entryway to keep an eye on the new puppy. Works great, easy setup. Just wish it had an on/off button instead of having to open it up and pull the battery. Ordered a second to cover the entire space, but a plug-in this time. Waiting for it to arrive." —D

    Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (available in black or white).

    16. A paw-protecting balm to use year-round. It will guard against scorching hot sidewalks and sand in the summer, as well as ice and salt in the winter months. It'll keep paw pads really moisturized, too.

    Reviewer before and after showing how effective the balm is moisturizing a dog&#x27;s paw pads
    amazon.com

    Some reviewers even use it on their own tattoos to help them heal. 

    Promising review: "I live in Florida, where the pavement gets very hot in the summer. I started to notice my dog’s pads getting chapped and rough. Whenever I would touch them he would recoil, which made me think they were bothering him. I ordered Mushers because I hate when my hands are dry and I couldn’t stand to think my baby might be uncomfortable or even in pain! It was actually difficult to apply at first because my dog's paws were so rough. After the first application, I noticed a difference in the texture of his paws. Not just immediately after application but the following day as well. When I went to apply the next day I noticed it was significantly easier to apply because my dog’s paws were significantly softer. With every subsequent application, I noticed my dog’s paws were softer and less rough. After five days of application, they feel like a baby’s butt! Definitely recommend it and will be repurchasing. This has become part of my pup’s routine." —Lexi Berger

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99.

    17. And a fast-drying doggy sunscreen because you should also be protecting your pup's skin. It's made with moisturizing aloe vera to soothe their skin as well. Simply spray or rub it on all of their exposed areas — not forgetting their snout and ears!

    the dog sunscreen spray next to a small dog
    Amazon

    Warren London is a small biz making dog grooming products that help with all kinds of skin problems.

    Promising review: “This product is so helpful. My poor pup has a white-spotted nose, and it gets sunburnt so easily, along with the inside of his ears. So I just spray a little of this when he decides to sunbathe, and he hasn’t been burnt since!” —Danielle Fender

    Get it on Amazon for $13.99.

    18. A set of pee pads that are essential if you're training your brand new pup. Accidents are gonna happen, and it'll be the most rewarding feeling once they're fully trained.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "These are my favorite pee-pee pads for training as young as 3-weeks-old. They absorb well and are big enough for little puppies who are wobbly and just starting to get around on their own. Teach 'em when they are young." —Ruby The Pomsky

    "I used these for a guinea pig cage. They are just as good as many of the name brands. No perfumes (which the guinea pigs don't like). Just the right size for my cage." —Andrew Cohen

    Price: $24.59+ (available in six sizes and either unscented or scented)

    19. A pet nail trimmer that works like a filer to keep their claws looking ~on point.~ It's extremely gentle to use — even for iguanas and bearded dragons, according to reviewers — and is charged via USB.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Okay, so I’ve tried a few other nail filers on my pup; this is hands-down the best! It files wonderfully on my 13-pound pup and is very quiet. You can file down quickly or slowly, depending on the speed and pressure that you use. There are two speeds that are adequate for the job. Awesome tool in my pup's grooming kit! Oh, it arrived in good time too!" —Ray

    "Perfect for my dog and bearded dragon!! Comfortable for them and easy for me. I love it. I recommend it to my veterinarian. Used other products but this is the best so far! Thanks!" —Teresa F.

    "I used it on my daughter's small dog, it worked wonderfully, he just didn't like it. It's quiet enough and safe for me to use on my iguana's nails also, so I love it." —mr peoples

    Price: $22.99+ (available in six colors)

    20. A pet food storage container so that their yum yums will stay nice and fresh for longer. It can hold up to 15 pounds of food, and the airtight closure will keep out pests (and sneaky pets, too).

    a reviewer&#x27;s photo of the pet food in the container
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We just got a new pup and he was constantly trying to get into the original food container we had. This new one works great! It holds a 28-pound bag of food and the scoops we use to feed the dogs with. The new pup can’t get a good enough grip with his mouth to chew on the can, and the way the top locks means he can’t get that piece open either. I wish we would have bought one of these long ago." —Shanda

    Price: $20.25+ (available in five sizes)

    21. A deterrent device that'll prevent your dog from being particularly pesky. Using a specific patented (and safe!) sound frequency, it'll help stop them from barking, jumping, and chewing — just flick the switch and point it at them. It sounds too good to be true, but reviewers swear by the results.

    a reviewer&#x27;s photo of the device next to its orange packaging
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have two small dogs. Reading and following the directions to use the device is critical. I did so, and it works on my 8-pound Maltese, who barks whenever he sees another dog (regardless of the dog's size). This was especially important for me as he has degenerative disk disease and has had two surgeries already. All that jumping around causes more wear on his spine. Ignoring bad behavior, rewarding positive behavior, and reassuring techniques have not worked – but this HAS! I'm thrilled. When inside our home, I allow him to bark if he hears a noise or sees someone. When I've heard enough, I tell him 'quiet,' and he stops most of the time. My other dog is a senior and has lost most of her hearing. She is the one who sounds the alert, which gets the other going. Because she is almost deaf, the device doesn't work on her. Makes sense. She is easier to calm down. I'm so glad I saw this on a Maltese FB group I belong to. I highly recommend giving it a try." —P Mason

    Price: $37.99

    22. A hot spot and itch relief spray to help alleviate any annoying bug bites that are inevitable with the warmer weather. This stuff is formulated with hydrocortisone to help reduce swelling, itching, and redness, making it perfect for bug bites and allergies.  

    A reviewer holding up spray in front of their two dogs
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: “This stuff is amazing! I have a few different kinds of sprays and shampoo, and this particular one actually seems to help my dog instantly! He doesn’t even try to get away when I’m putting it on him, unlike other anti-itch or medicated pet sprays!” —Cher/Cheryl Sever 

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    23. floating ring toy to make those beach days and pool moments even more exciting. It's not *just* meant to be used in water, so it'll provide hours of fun all year-round!

    reviewer's dog swimming in a pool with the LaRoo ring in its mouth
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "The LaRoo dog fitness ring is a great toy to use for playing in the pool; it provides hours of fun and keeps my pups active." —Mrschavez728

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in three sizes and two colors).

    24. A nontoxic cooling bandana so they will stay cool *and* look even cooler throughout the summer months. All you need to do is wet it, wring it out, and then place it around your dog for instant relief. Bonus: place it in the fridge after wetting for even more cooling power. 

    a reviewer photo of their white samoyed dog wearing the blue bandana
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was perfect for my 3-month-old Samoyed puppy on a hot summer day. He wears it through the day and it’s definitely helped him stay cool (even with all the fluff). We bought two — when one is on him, the other is in the freezer." —S

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in three sizes).