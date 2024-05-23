You’ll Feel Like A Pet Parenting Wizard Thanks To These 30 Products

1. A collapsible pool because, yes, Buddy and Bella deserve to splash around in the water after a long day lazing in the sun. Reviewers have also used this for their geese, ducks, pigs, tortoises, koi, bearded dragons, and even horses! (If you don't believe me, just check out the reviewer photos!) Ah, summer.
2. A pet water bottle so your best friend can stay hydrated while on the go. It's perfect for taking on long walks and can be used as a bottle *or* as a detachable bowl.
4. A sliding glass pet door that is a game-changer for renters. You can easily install it into any existing sliding doors, and the slide-in lockable panel will help you control your pet's access.
5. A flea, tick, and mosquito spray so your pet will stay clear of any pesky bugs. The last thing you need are insects latching onto your doggo — we know there are enough hanging around backyards in the summer. Why are they so needy?
6. A cooling dog bed to keep your doggo from overheating in the summer weather. I don't know about you, but I want one of these for myself.
7. A back seat extender for those long road trips with your pup. The raised sides will make sure your doggo stays put and doesn't fall off the seat if you hit any bumps in the road.
8. Or a soft-sided and compact pet carrier for taking your small cats, dogs, rodents, bunnies and reptiles out and about to see the big wide world (or to the dreaded vet). It has mesh windows for ventilation and fits most airline under-seat dimensions if you're flying with your furry friend.
9. An octopus-shaped pet bed that may just be one of the cutest things I have ever seen. If you (or your four-legged friend) aren't too keen on animals with eight tentacles, there's also a shark, a frog, and a pineapple version.
10. A pet hair remover to rid your clothes, furniture, and carpets of any stray fur. Reviewers say it works like a dream on a variety of different textures and surfaces.
The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).
11. A raised pet bowl that'll let your cat drink their water or eat their food without bending their little neck too far. It comes in a super cute heart-shaped design to show your pet just how much you ❤️ them.
12. A box of peanut butter pouches that'll encourage dogs to play calmly while giving them lots of vitamins. Just add some of the butter to their favorite fillable toys or lick mats and watch them go!
13. A three-wheel pet stroller so you can take your tiny pups or house cats on a walk around the park, without them *actually* doing any walking.
15. A Ring Stick Up camera for keeping an eye on your furry friends while you're not at home. This is especially useful if you've got a puppy or kitten, as it'll give you extra peace of mind while they are settling in at their new forever home.
16. A paw-protecting balm to use year-round. It will guard against scorching hot sidewalks and sand in the summer, as well as ice and salt in the winter months. It'll keep paw pads really moisturized, too.
17. And a fast-drying doggy sunscreen because you should also be protecting your pup's skin. It's made with moisturizing aloe vera to soothe their skin as well. Simply spray or rub it on all of their exposed areas — not forgetting their snout and ears!
Warren London is a small biz making dog grooming products that help with all kinds of skin problems.
Promising review: “This product is so helpful. My poor pup has a white-spotted nose, and it gets sunburnt so easily, along with the inside of his ears. So I just spray a little of this when he decides to sunbathe, and he hasn’t been burnt since!” —Danielle Fender
Get it on Amazon for $13.99.
18. A set of pee pads that are essential if you're training your brand new pup. Accidents are gonna happen, and it'll be the most rewarding feeling once they're fully trained.
19. A pet nail trimmer that works like a filer to keep their claws looking ~on point.~ It's extremely gentle to use — even for iguanas and bearded dragons, according to reviewers — and is charged via USB.
20. A pet food storage container so that their yum yums will stay nice and fresh for longer. It can hold up to 15 pounds of food, and the airtight closure will keep out pests (and sneaky pets, too).
21. A deterrent device that'll prevent your dog from being particularly pesky. Using a specific patented (and safe!) sound frequency, it'll help stop them from barking, jumping, and chewing — just flick the switch and point it at them. It sounds too good to be true, but reviewers swear by the results.
22. A hot spot and itch relief spray to help alleviate any annoying bug bites that are inevitable with the warmer weather. This stuff is formulated with hydrocortisone to help reduce swelling, itching, and redness, making it perfect for bug bites and allergies.
Promising review: “This stuff is amazing! I have a few different kinds of sprays and shampoo, and this particular one actually seems to help my dog instantly! He doesn’t even try to get away when I’m putting it on him, unlike other anti-itch or medicated pet sprays!” —Cher/Cheryl Sever
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
23. A floating ring toy to make those beach days and pool moments even more exciting. It's not *just* meant to be used in water, so it'll provide hours of fun all year-round!
Promising review: "The LaRoo dog fitness ring is a great toy to use for playing in the pool; it provides hours of fun and keeps my pups active." —Mrschavez728
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in three sizes and two colors).
24. A nontoxic cooling bandana so they will stay cool *and* look even cooler throughout the summer months. All you need to do is wet it, wring it out, and then place it around your dog for instant relief. Bonus: place it in the fridge after wetting for even more cooling power.
Promising review: "This was perfect for my 3-month-old Samoyed puppy on a hot summer day. He wears it through the day and it’s definitely helped him stay cool (even with all the fluff). We bought two — when one is on him, the other is in the freezer." —S
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in three sizes).