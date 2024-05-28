If You Have A Teeny Living Space, These 27 Products Will Help You Make The Most Out Of It

1. A vintage-inspired rattan sideboard for, let's face it, hiding away all of the things that don't really have a designated home. Reviewers say it's comparable to a more expensive designer piece, and the slim design will look so cute in any space.
2. A dining table, chairs, and bench set so you can gather 'round for an intimate dinner party, even in the smallest of spaces. To truly help you save room, the bench comes with shelf space on the bottom. Double-duty furniture at its finest!
3. A live-edge wooden bench to give your space a nature-chic vibe in the most versatile way. Sit on it, store things on it, rest your feet on it — you can even use it as a coffee table, entryway seat, or at the foot of your bed. The best part? A lil' wear and tear will make it look *even* better.
4. An industrial-style ladder shelf that'll store all of your favorite knickknacks without taking up any floor space. It has a 4.7-star rating for its design and durability, so if you've been contemplating some new shelving, this is your sign to hit the purchase button.
5. A velvet ottoman for sitting, storing, and everything in between. The plush fabric gives it a luxurious finish and reviewers say that it's extremely sturdy.
6. A full-length mirror to help open up your space, bring in some light, and perhaps most importantly, check your outfit of the day before heading out.
7. A television stand — hear me out: it's *so* much more than just a resting place for your TV. There's a bunch of storage space inside and out, and it's easy on the eyes, too.
8. A five-tier, wall-mounted corner shelf that will give you more storage space in the most stylish way. Use it to display your books, trinkets, and plants.
9. A sophisticated futon sofa to combine the luxury and glamor of a stylish couch with the convenience of a futon. It comes in fun colors, and the ridged detailing gives it a little somethin' extra.
10. A handwoven ottoman for using as a footrest, stool, or side table. It’ll bring any boho chic look together for under $60!
11. A floor lamp with added storage space to kill two furniture birds with one stone. Anti-scratch pads at the bottom of the legs protect hardwood floors, and the shelves are perfect for displaying small plants and books.
12. Or if you don't have space for a floor lamp, a mini mushroom-shaped table lamp that’s really functional (or should I say ~fungi-tional~). Reviewers say it’s super bright so you can use it to read and work, but if you want a softer glow, switch it out for a more natural bulb.
13. A simple yet stylish side table to amp up your space in an instant. Reviewers say that it's really easy to assemble and feels pretty sturdy for displaying books, plants, and more.
14. A rope basket that'll be your new favorite savvy storage solution. With a striped design, the basket comes in three colors to match any decor theme. Storage has never been so stylish.
15. A stylish and compact desk perfect for those who are working from home but live in a tiny studio apartment. This two-tier desk will fit snuggly into tight spaces but also has enough space for two monitors, laptops, notebooks, and more.
Promising review: "Awesome desk that provides you with a ton of space for its compact size, love it!!" —Viktoriia Martynov
16. A set of two wood-top shelf risers because if you're not making the most of every single inch of desk, cupboard, or countertop space, you're doing it all wrong.
Promising review: "These are wonderful. I was able to reduce clutter and expand our workable counter space in a tiny NYC kitchen with one of these. The other I'm planning to use on our desk to straighten it up. They have a great design and are a well-made product." —Laurel T.
17. A set of three floating wall shelves to display all of the things that don’t have a home on your side table. They’re super easy to hang up and will suit every aesthetic.
18. Some Command hooks for hanging up anything from coats to keys to artwork. Utilize your vertical space, people!
Promising review: "Absolutely love these! I have bought them three times already on Amazon. I have been trying to organize my kitchen utensils. I have minimal counter space and ceramic tile walls behind my counter. I am unable to risk drilling into the tile or to the underside of my cabinets. These sticky hooks are perfect!! They adhere to the tile AND to the wood laminate of my upper cabinets. They also are great on the painted wall and the bumpy side of my refrigerator. I started using these around March of 2020 and I have not had a single one fall down. I have various sizes of kitchen utensils and items hanging from them." —Tigerakp
19. Or, for an arguably cuter look, a set of minimalist hooks made from heavy-duty wood able to hold up to 35 lbs each.
Promising review: "I am chronically cold and have a bunch of very nice knit cardigans. I usually end up leaving them laying over chair backs or recliners and cluttering things up, so I bought these to have a good place to hang them. The thick wood prevents stretching damage from the weight of the sweaters, and not using a hook prevents damage and holes in the knit. Definitely worth the upgrade." —Lynn M
20. A handy wall charger to keep all of your devices fully charged. No longer will you struggle with that one power outlet that you use on rotation. This baby has six outlets and two USB fast-charging ports so you can charge everything at once without having to invest in a bulky extension cable.
Promising review: "I work from home in a small apartment, and this really made my setup work the way I want it to. I need to use all six plugs, plus I like to keep my phone and Mi-Fi charging while working too. This was the perfect thing for me to get everything plugged in and essentially retrofitted into a built-in apartment wall desk setup that was intended for the large desktop towers of the late '90s. I’m ordering a second one in hopes it transforms another part of my weird floor plan. Bonus: The USB ports seem to fast-charge my iPhone XS Max. I can go from dead to fully charged in about 90 minutes." —Moose
21. A folding, portable table because lap dinners are all fun and games until you spill pasta sauce on your cream sofa. You can easily fit four people around it and the hidden shelves make for some sneaky extra storage.
Promising review: "So happy with this table. It’s larger thab I had anticipated, which is great. Takes some time to assemble but it's totally worth it. In an NYC apartment, everyone appreciates furniture that can fold up and be neatly tucked away in a corner. It also arrived two weeks early which was great!" —Amber Martin
