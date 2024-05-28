BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    If You Have A Teeny Living Space, These 27 Products Will Help You Make The Most Out Of It

    Your small living space isn't the problem, it's how you utilize it. These products will help you make the most out of it.

    Emma Kershaw
    by Emma Kershaw

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A vintage-inspired rattan sideboard for, let's face it, hiding away all of the things that don't really have a designated home. Reviewers say it's comparable to a more expensive designer piece, and the slim design will look so cute in any space.

    a reviewer&#x27;s photo of the sideboard under a mirror
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This piece was a beautiful addition to my small apartment. I am using it as a microwave stand, and a liquor cabinet below. I put it together by myself in less than two hours. It's modern and feels sturdy. Highly recommend!" —Lindsay Amos

    Get it from Amazon for $179.99+ (available in two finishes).

    2. A dining table, chairs, and bench set so you can gather 'round for an intimate dinner party, even in the smallest of spaces. To truly help you save room, the bench comes with shelf space on the bottom. Double-duty furniture at its finest!

    A reviewer&#x27;s photo of the dining table and chairs set
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Don't let the shipping charges change your mind! Even with the cost of shipping, this is the perfect table setup, especially for an apartment or a studio! It's wonderfully made. The assembly is even easy for me! It's sturdy, and it looks great! It tucks away up against a wall nicely to allow for more space, then is easily pulled out when you need it for guests, dining, or work area! Literally, everybody who has walked into my apartment (even the apartment manager!) has exclaimed how much they love this table! Look no further, you've found what you have been searching for!" —Cindy Garrett

    Get it from Amazon for $109.99+ (available in three finishes).

    3. A live-edge wooden bench to give your space a nature-chic vibe in the most versatile way. Sit on it, store things on it, rest your feet on it — you can even use it as a coffee table, entryway seat, or at the foot of your bed. The best part? A lil' wear and tear will make it look *even* better.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This table is heavy, strong and easy to put together. It's not wimpy, it's solid. The legs are a strong metal made to support the weight of the wood. The wood is beautifully finished, smooth and I love the live-edge look. It looks awesome on our patio. I'm very pleased with this purchase. Great value for the dollar!" —Carol S.

    Get it from Amazon for $123.55.

    4. An industrial-style ladder shelf that'll store all of your favorite knickknacks without taking up any floor space. It has a 4.7-star rating for its design and durability, so if you've been contemplating some new shelving, this is your sign to hit the purchase button.

    A reviewer&#x27;s photo of the industrial ladder shelf
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Metal is heavy duty. Cool industrial black. The shelves are super nice and don’t scuff or dent easily! Fairly easy to put together! Super sturdy! Gives the perfect look I was going for! Don’t hesitate to purchase, the quality is there!! I would rebuy in a heartbeat! I’m so glad I did!" —Just a Person

    Get it from Amazon for $119.99+ (available in two sizes and two colors).

    5. A velvet ottoman for sitting, storing, and everything in between. The plush fabric gives it a luxurious finish and reviewers say that it's extremely sturdy.

    A reviewer&#x27;s photo of the large blue ottoman
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I didn’t quite know what to expect when I ordered this, you never know what you’re going to get sometimes. When I open this I was amazed. The quality is awesome, the velvet is so soft. It’s a lot bigger than I thought it was going to be which is exciting. It’s actually comfortable to sit on. It’s nice and sturdy as well. All around 100% love!" —Meg Raley

    Get it from Amazon for $27.30+ (available in two sizes and six colors).

    6. A full-length mirror to help open up your space, bring in some light, and perhaps most importantly, check your outfit of the day before heading out.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was skeptical of this mirror but when it arrived I loved it. We searched for months and couldn’t find a mirror we liked for her room. The quality is great. Very sturdy, kinda heavy and it was packaged and delivered really well. Definitely worth your money and my daughter loves it." —KADAGER

    Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in six sizes and five finishes).

    7. A television stand — hear me out: it's *so* much more than just a resting place for your TV. There's a bunch of storage space inside and out, and it's easy on the eyes, too.

    A reviewer&#x27;s photo of the TV stand with a TV on top
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love my TV stand. It took me and a very helpful toddler about an hour and 30 minutes to assemble, I think it would be better with the help of another adult because if one piece breaks the whole stand will be ruined. It’s very sturdy and adds so much elegance to my living room. I love it!!!" —Noemi Garcia

    Get it from Amazon for $198.70+ (available in five colors).

    8. A five-tier, wall-mounted corner shelf that will give you more storage space in the most stylish way. Use it to display your books, trinkets, and plants.

    The black corner shelf
    Walmart

    Promising review: “This shelf is so cool. It’s really sturdy and mounted easily. I’m going back to get two more. It’s a great way to fill an empty corner, and it’s still out of the way, thanks to the rounded shelves.” —Jonathan

    Get it from Walmart for $20+ (available as three or five tier).

    9. A sophisticated futon sofa to combine the luxury and glamor of a stylish couch with the convenience of a futon. It comes in fun colors, and the ridged detailing gives it a little somethin' extra.

    amazon.com / Via amazon.com, amazon.com / Via amazon.com

    Promising review: "It took my mother and me about an hour to put together. All the parts and tools came intact with easy instructions to follow. As for the futon itself, it’s beautiful, comfortable, and I don’t regret a single penny spent. It’s bigger than what I imagined and fills up my living room perfectly." —Tompa

    Get it from Amazon for $328.90+ (available in 11 colors).

    10. A handwoven ottoman for using as a footrest, stool, or side table. It’ll bring any boho chic look together for under $60!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great for in front of your couch; ours is a very large piece of furniture. They work perfectly for our feet to stretch out or hold a dish to eat or for papers, etc. These are well constructed; you can even sit on them without it collapsing." —DV

    Get it from Amazon for $41.99+ (available in 22 colors).

    11. A floor lamp with added storage space to kill two furniture birds with one stone. Anti-scratch pads at the bottom of the legs protect hardwood floors, and the shelves are perfect for displaying small plants and books.

    Floor lamp next to fabric sofa.
    Wayfair

    Psstt... use code UNIVERSEHOME10 at checkout for an extra $10 off. 

    Promising review: "Very easy to put together and looks great!" —Jacqueline

    Get it from Wayfair for $91.99+ (originally $144.99+; available in three colors)

    12. Or if you don't have space for a floor lamp, a mini mushroom-shaped table lamp that’s really functional (or should I say ~fungi-tional~). Reviewers say it’s super bright so you can use it to read and work, but if you want a softer glow, switch it out for a more natural bulb.

    A reviewer&#x27;s photo of the white mushroom lamp
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Obsessed with this lamp! It is so adorable and gives off the perfect amount of light for our bathroom since I hate using overhead lights. Even my husband loves it. " —Chloe

     Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in eight colors).   

    13. A simple yet stylish side table to amp up your space in an instant. Reviewers say that it's really easy to assemble and feels pretty sturdy for displaying books, plants, and more.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Nice little table that was extremely easy to put together and looks nice. It’s a great height for right beside a couch or chair for decor or to put a mug on. It doesn’t wobble and feels pretty sturdy. I would definitely recommend this product if you’re looking for a simple side table!" —Emily Johnson

    Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in 10 colors).

    14. A rope basket that'll be your new favorite savvy storage solution. With a striped design, the basket comes in three colors to match any decor theme. Storage has never been so stylish.

    rope baskets with blue and white stripes.
    Target

    Promising review: "Bought this to store the many fleece throws we have and all 6 fit perfectly. The grandchildren like to take all the throws out and sit in the basket too. It has held up well and still looks great!" —mtnmama

    Get them from Target for $12+ (available in three sizes and three colors).

    15. A stylish and compact desk perfect for those who are working from home but live in a tiny studio apartment. This two-tier desk will fit snuggly into tight spaces but also has enough space for two monitors, laptops, notebooks, and more. 

    Reviewer photo of their two-tier hairpin leg desk with a monitor on the top level and a large mousepand on the bottom level
    Another reviewer's desk with two large monitors on the top tier and a laptop on the bottom tier
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Awesome desk that provides you with a ton of space for its compact size, love it!!" —Viktoriia Martynov

    Get it from Amazon for $66.19.

    16. A set of two wood-top shelf risers because if you're not making the most of every single inch of desk, cupboard, or countertop space, you're doing it all wrong. 

    One shelf riser in a cabinet with plates underneath and on top
    The shelf riser being used as a laptop stand
    Open Spaces

    Promising review: "These are wonderful. I was able to reduce clutter and expand our workable counter space in a tiny NYC kitchen with one of these. The other I'm planning to use on our desk to straighten it up. They have a great design and are a well-made product." —Laurel T.

    Get the set of two from Open Spaces for $72.

    17. A set of three floating wall shelves to display all of the things that don’t have a home on your side table. They’re super easy to hang up and will suit every aesthetic.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought these to hang over my kitchen sink and they turned out adorable! I would try to put as many of the screws as you can into a stud or a drywall anchor at least. They hold as much weight as advertised, I haven’t really tried to put much more on them yet. I really love the sleekness of how they look and they seemed fairly easy to install. Price was great and I only ended up using two in the original location and will probably put the other in another spot in my house! They come with a variety of hanging hardware for drywall, studs, and concrete. I had an idea in my head of what I wanted it to look like and these worked perfectly for me! Would definitely recommend to anyone who is looking for cute, floating, decorative shelves!" —Kristy

    Get them from Amazon for $23.09+ (available in four colors).

    18. Some Command hooks for hanging up anything from coats to keys to artwork. Utilize your vertical space, people!

    Kitchen tools hanging from Command hooks
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely love these! I have bought them three times already on Amazon. I have been trying to organize my kitchen utensils. I have minimal counter space and ceramic tile walls behind my counter. I am unable to risk drilling into the tile or to the underside of my cabinets. These sticky hooks are perfect!! They adhere to the tile AND to the wood laminate of my upper cabinets. They also are great on the painted wall and the bumpy side of my refrigerator. I started using these around March of 2020 and I have not had a single one fall down. I have various sizes of kitchen utensils and items hanging from them." —Tigerakp

    Get a pack of 16 from Amazon for $13.89.

    19. Or, for an arguably cuter look, a set of minimalist hooks made from heavy-duty wood able to hold up to 35 lbs each. 

    Dark brown wall hooks holding up a black purse and red coat under a mirror
    Model hangs a coat on the hook
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I am chronically cold and have a bunch of very nice knit cardigans. I usually end up leaving them laying over chair backs or recliners and cluttering things up, so I bought these to have a good place to hang them. The thick wood prevents stretching damage from the weight of the sweaters, and not using a hook prevents damage and holes in the knit. Definitely worth the upgrade." —Lynn M

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $17.69 (available in two colors).

    20. A handy wall charger to keep all of your devices fully charged. No longer will you struggle with that one power outlet that you use on rotation. This baby has six outlets and two USB fast-charging ports so you can charge everything at once without having to invest in a bulky extension cable. 

    the wall charger with its light on and plugs plugged into it
    the wall charger with a variety of plugs plugged into it
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I work from home in a small apartment, and this really made my setup work the way I want it to. I need to use all six plugs, plus I like to keep my phone and Mi-Fi charging while working too. This was the perfect thing for me to get everything plugged in and essentially retrofitted into a built-in apartment wall desk setup that was intended for the large desktop towers of the late '90s. I’m ordering a second one in hopes it transforms another part of my weird floor plan. Bonus: The USB ports seem to fast-charge my iPhone XS Max. I can go from dead to fully charged in about 90 minutes." —Moose

    Get it from Amazon for $17.97

    21. A folding, portable table because lap dinners are all fun and games until you spill pasta sauce on your cream sofa. You can easily fit four people around it and the hidden shelves make for some sneaky extra storage. 

    the table when fully extended
    a reviewer's table folded up
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "So happy with this table. It’s larger thab I had anticipated, which is great. Takes some time to assemble but it's totally worth it. In an NYC apartment, everyone appreciates furniture that can fold up and be neatly tucked away in a corner. It also arrived two weeks early which was great!" —Amber Martin

    Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (available in three finishes).