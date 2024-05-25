If You Attract All Manner Of Bugs In The Summer, Here Are 21 Products That Might Help

1. A window fly trap so you don't have to deal with the hassle of trying to swat away each pesky little house fly that invades your space. Summer is for relaxing, not protecting your house from little buzzers.
Promising review: "Gross yet effective. We live in the country with animals so we have lots of flies. I did not want to hang a fly trap but caved when I saw this. I feel it’s not as noticeable as others and is easy to hide and works very well. Easy to hang and does not leave a sticky residue when removed." —Tina
Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $6.99.
2. A pack of Houseplant Sticky Stakes that will finally lure those winged plant-lovers to their doom. These are best place near your plant babies and, before you know it, you'll have a sheet full of bugs. Kinda satisfying, no?
Promising review: "Holy cow these suckers work! I'm so grossed out by the result, but at the same time, I have a sick sense of satisfaction. I used these in my house plants that are breeding fungus gnats like crazy. I used them in conjunction with beneficial nematodes, and they definitely cut down on the number of gnats in our house. Unfortunately, I added a new houseplant, plus re-potted one that had outgrown its prior home, and we are wrapped up in them again. I'm buying another package of sticky traps as soon as I finish this review!" —Megan
Get a pack of seven from Amazon for $8.98.
3. A critter catcher designed for people who would like to catch spiders from as far away as possible. Not going to lie to you, even this GIF gave me the heebie-jeebies. Sincerely, an arachnophobe.
My Critter Catcher is a small biz ensuring you have an easy and nontoxic way to rid your home of pests.
Promising review: "I love this thing. I live in a forest area and we got some mammoth spiders who like to come inside, especially in the fall. I've caught tons of those critters with this catcher. Sometimes it takes a minute and they escape, depending on the spider, but I have usually triumphed and escorted their little butts right out the door. It's also good for catching those big mosquitos. Highly recommend!" —Maggie T
Get it from Amazon for $22.95+ (available in three colors).
4. A moth trap to protect your kitchen and closet from moths. These suckers won't know what's hit 'em when they go to munch on your fave summer snacks.
FYI, these traps are organic and cannot be used for combatting gypsy moths or clothing moths. However, they can be used for meal moths.
Promising review: "I'm disgusted and satisfied at the same time. I hate to see all the moths, but happy these traps work! When I moved into my apartment, it was infested with pantry moths. I cleaned before I unpacked, and had the exterminator come out, but they kept showing up. Finally I gave in, and purchased these traps. I probably see one, if any, a day, when I used to kill about 10 every night. I hope after a couple of months, my moth problem will come to an end, thanks to these traps." —Amber Brandon
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $19.97 (also available as a pack of 20 and in two colors).
5. A cedar oil insect killer for decreasing the number of fleas, mosquitoes, scorpions, beetles, and whatever other pests are chillin' out in your yard.
This is free of pesticides, fragrances, and artificial colors. It's safe to use on lawns, gardens, patios, vegetables, flowers, dog kennels, and grass. It's also safe to use on areas where your pets or kids play. The spray treats and prevents infestations from ants, ticks, chiggers, crickets, Japanese beetles, and roaches. Just FYI, some reviewers note that because of the added cedar oil the product may attract carpenter bees if you already have a few flying around.
Promising review: "Wow! Well worth the money! Two months ago, we purchased 70 acres in Virginia and decided to start a hobby ranch. Because we are on well water, I was looking for a safe alternative to normal pesticides — that's when I learned about cedar oil. Due to the mild winter, the ticks are extremely bad this year. I purchased this and I was pleasantly surprised. I first used it on our inside dogs and sprayed it directly on some visibly alive ticks. When they say it kills them immediately, they mean it. Later that afternoon, I found one latched on to me so I sprayed directly on it and again dead within seconds. The best part is that it doesn't leave an oily residue and smells great. I will be buying in bulk from here on out." —Timothy J Sullivan
Get it from Amazon for $37.99.
6. A little bottle of Insect repellent peppermint oil will keep your place in pepper-mint condition. It's an extra-concentrated formula so it's extra-effective.
7. A fly zapper because if you have to go through the trouble of swatting flies away, why not pretend that you're playing a game of tennis wile you're at it?
Promising review: "This works great on the biting buffalo gnats we have this time of year. It is lightweight and easy to swing. I recommend it." —CB Arkansas
Get it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in three sizes).
8. A bug-repellent lotion bar that will deter any bugs from bothering you as well as keep you extra hydrated Talk about a multi-use product!
9. A bug bite suction tool to soothe even the itchiest of bug bites. It'll remove bits of insect saliva and other irritants, keeping you from scratching your skin off every time you get bitten, because, unfortunately, it's bound to happen.
10. A pack of glue traps for killing any gigantic centipedes, spiders, crickets, and other bugs that certainly came from the underworld. Seriously, it's nowhere near spooky szn, yet!!
Promising review: "These suckers stop everything, and I mean everything. They are easy to put together and can be placed anywhere. I left a few unfolded and slipped them under the side door on my garage. The good news is that they captured about 10 cockroaches. The bad news is that now my wife knows that there are cockroaches outside the house and were in the garage until all of them get stuck on additional traps. These have trapped spiders, ants, beetles, and everything else that creeps and crawls. The only downside is that these are sticky as heck and require care when being placed or else you get stuck to them. Its like the booger that you try to wipe off only to get it stuck to the other hand, ya know? If you do want to put a bunch along the bottom of a door then I'd recommend not separating them and making the tent shape but trimming them of all excess paper except for one side." —Slader
Get a pack of 90 traps from Amazon for $24.49.
11. A flea and tick repellent that'll stop any creepy crawlies from ~bugging~ your pup. They can mess with you, but they BETTER NOT mess with your beloved fur baby.
Promising review: "I'm happy to report that my tick-magnet dog had a couple on his coat, which I removed. They appeared to be affected by the spray. I didn't find any that were attached and eating! I've found a winner! I also spray my hiking shoes to repel ticks and the closet walls to repel wool-eating moths. I like the smell, and my dog isn't bothered by it as he was from other holistic products. This is an awesome product!!" —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in four sizes and four scents).
12. A salt shooter to make zapping away those pesky insects a super fun game where you can get the whole family involved. Reviewers have called it a Nerf gun for salt and tbh they're not wrong.
Promising review: "This salt gun is SO MUCH FUN! I hate flies so this is the perfect solution. It's like a nerf gun but shoots salt instead. It's not too heavy to hold. However the pump is tough to pull back, which is perfect for an adult but difficult for kids. If you shoot yourself in the hands or arm, it stings a tiny bit but that's it. I Highly recommend it! Happy Hunting!" —Q. Nguyen
Get it from Amazon for $49.95.
13. A Food-grade diatomaceous earth — this powerful powder has no additives or fillers, but will magically keep bugs out of sight. Sprinkle this baby down and say goodbye to the cast of "A Bug's Life" that's been invading your garden.
Promising review: "I purchased this because I read that it helped with ants. My house has been inundated with ants this year, both inside and outside. We sprayed the perimeter three times but they kept coming back. Now they are in my walls, coming in through the tiniest cracks and electrical outlets. This product works to keep them out of these areas. It's messy but the ants haven't come back through any spot that has been treated.
I like that it's safe for animals as I have several outdoor cats that I care for. Feeding them this summer has been difficult because of the ants. I can create a barrier with the diatomaceous earth around their food bowls and it doesn't harm the cats. I've also applied it to the cats for flea control." —Starlight
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.