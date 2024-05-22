27 Kitchen Products You’ll Love If You Enjoy Cooking, But Don’t Always Have A Ton Of Time To Do It

1. A veggie chopper that will become the holy grail of your kitchen. This incredible invention chops, spiralizes, and slices vegetables in an instant, and the built-in container means there's gonna be absolutely zero mess. So long, chopping boards.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get if from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in two four and three colors).
2. A trio lasagna pan — listen, if you're an "edge piece" kind of person, all of your dreams are about to come true. Use it to whip up three different lasagna flavors, or use the tin for *the* crispiest pastries and brownie edges.
Promising review: "Question: What do you do if you are a vegetarian and your family eats meat and you want a lasagna but don't want to make two full pans? Answer: Get this product right now! With this pan you can make a quick meal since you don't have to cook the noodles, even with the regular lasagna noodles. I find the walls of these pans are compact and the heat from the channels cooks the pasta around it quickly, resulting in fork-tender lasagna without boiling first. The trick is to use a lot of sauce and cover it with foil.
The added bonus with this pan is the fact that the leftovers can be stored easily and simply in containers ready to go for tomorrow's lunch — no cutting and messing with lasagna slices in a flat pan. Take care of your products though, as others have said, do not let this soak in water too long or it may rust." —PinkSugar
Get if from Amazon for $22.99.
3. A rotary cheese grater that's going to make shredding up your favorite cheeses a breeze. Grate some Parmesan over your next pasta dish without worrying about the perfect time to "say when," because you're doing it yourself and if you want to use the full block of Parm, you go for it.
Promising review: "I love it. My family loves it. We used to use a handheld flat cheese grater. It took forever to grind enough cheese out of that thing. This little jewel cranks out grated cheese. We tried all sorts of hard cheeses just to see the thing work, then froze some soft cheeses to see how they worked. Now we mix our cheeses just because it is so easy to do. Asiago/Parmesan rockfish? Simple. Pretty neat. It works. It's cheap. Easy to clean. Handy as hell. Buy one." —Aranhas
Get if from Amazon for $19.24+ (available in two styles).
4. A pair of left-handed scissors for my fellow lefties who haven't been able to neatly open a packet of crackers or a bag of pasta for years because they've settled for a pair of generic scissors that don't snip properly and are a pain to hold. Well, struggle no more.
5. A clip-on pasta strainer that looks like one of the most life-changing things I've ever seen. Yes, pasta has my heart, but I hate the part when you have to break your wrist to strain out the water while trying to hold the lid on the pot.
6. A salad spinner because even though your bag of arugula says it's triple-washed, you should be washing it anyway. Alexa, play "Spinning Around" by Kylie Minogue.
7. A chopper perfect for breaking up ground meat, frozen veggies, eggs, and more. If you're partial to finely ground taco meat and creamy scrambled eggs, this bb is going to be your culinary hero.
The tool is safe to use with nonstick cookware and you can throw it in the dishwasher for easy cleanup.
Promising review: "The chopper breaks up ground beef, turkey, etc. much more efficiently than can be done with a spatula or turner. I don't normally purchase incredibly specialized utensils if I can get by without them, however, I think this chopper is worth the money because it saves time and makes cooking easier. The nylon material is heat-resistant and seems durable, but the packaging still directs not to leave on a hot surface when not in use." —Karen
Get if from Amazon for $8.39+ (available in three colors).
8. An egg bite maker for cooking up your very own fluffy, eggy morsels. It's the perfect way to batch-cook a delicious breakfast that you can grab and go each morning. Say goodbye to spending an ungodly amount of $$$ on the store bought bites. Bonus: Take the silicone molds off of it and use it as a regular grill for sandwiches!
Promising review: "I bought this in hopes to make egg bites similar to Starbucks and I have not been disappointed. I chose this one after reading reviews on the smaller four-bite size. I have used it multiple times and have had excellent results each time. I followed the recipe in the booklet and used a tip from another reviewer that suggested to triple the cottage cheese amount. It’s very easy to use and clean." —April124
Get if from Amazon for $44.99 (available in three colors).
9. Or a rapid egg cooker to see you through every single breakfast or brunch for the rest of time. Small but mighty, it can make soft-, medium-, *and* hard-boiled eggs in addition to poaching, scrambling, and making omelets. In the words of Lisa Simpson, "Just buy it, you don't have to rationalize everything."
Promising review: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and gasped! Ordered it right away. I had no idea these things existed. Super easy and convenient and the hard-boiled eggs came out perfectly. I’m testing a batch now without punching a hole in the eggs to see how they come out. Because why not make an easy process even easier?!?! LOL." —Gina
Get if from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in seven colors).
10. A fantastic combo air fryer and oven that will 👏change👏your👏life👏. It has 12 different presets based on what kind of meal you're cooking, so you'll always have the best-cooked dinners, desserts, and everything in between. If you never use your conventional oven again, I completely understand.
11. And some silicone air fryer liners, because as much as we all love our air fryers, cleaning them ain't easy. These liners will eliminate having to scrub at the fryer basket every time you whip up some crispy veggies or homemade fries.
12. A teeny tiny mini waffle maker that will whip up the most adorable waffles faster than Leslie Knope can declare her love for the delicious treat. It's also a great gadget for making hash browns, paninis, biscuits, and even PIZZA.
Promising review: "At first, I laughed thought it was too small to really do anything. I was so wrong — it's an amazing little waffle maker!! Can cook almost anything on it! I have cooked eggs, waffles, and French toast." —S PETERSON
Get if from Amazon for $8.89+ (available in 17 colors).
13. A breakfast sandwich maker to make all of your brekkie dreams come true. This bad boy cooks an egg, toasts bread, warms precooked meat, and melts cheese all at once and takes literally less than five minutes to produce a warm and melty sammie that deserves a permanent place in your morning routine.
Promising review: "Single best appliance I own. My boyfriend sent me this sort of as a joke; we both thought it was both ridiculous and brilliant to have a McMuffin maker in your house. And then I tried cooking with it for the first time. Holy crap, it's AMAZING. I ended up using frozen waffles for the bread; you have to trim them just a tad, but they are the perfect amount of crispy. I love experimenting with this, and have built some truly amazing sandwiches. Waffles, eggs, avocado, Swiss, and ham. Waffles, egg, corn salsa, jack cheese. If you can fit it into the rounds, you can make a sandwich with it. The panel under the egg slides out easily and cleanly when the egg is cooked (I find four minutes is perfect for cooked eggs with runny yolks), and the whole middle section can simply be tossed in the dishwasher." —Elizabeth Joy Weaver
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in five colors).
14. A pan organizer so you can spend less time searching for your pans, and more time cooking with them. It'll also stop them from clanging together when you're getting out your favorite pan (unless, of course, you're trying to recreate that iconic Bart Simpson meme).
15. An Oxo Good Grips veggie brush because, let's be honest, a quick rinse under the cold water tap is doing NOTHING. It's time to scrub these bbs down and get rid of the ground dirt and grocery store germs once and for all.
Promising review: "I know — it is a little strange to love a veggie brush but the bristles have just the right stiffness to clean potatoes, carrots, parsnips, etc. I haven't used it on corn-on-the-cob yet but I think it will do quite well without damaging the kernels. (If not, I'll do a follow-up on this review.) As with most Oxo products, it is ergonomically designed and even fits in my smaller, chunky hands — so much so, I believe it would be good tool for arthritic cooks." —D. Lofthus
Get if from Amazon for $7.95.
16. An all-in-one measuring cup because as someone who has never used cup measurements before, this stuff is tricky. You'll get the *precise* amounts of liquid for your recipes while freeing up a bunch of space in your cupboard.
It's dishwasher- and microwave-safe. Measurements include: 1 cup, ½ cup, ⅓ cup, ¼ cup, 2 tbsp, 1 tbsp, ½ tbp, 1 tsp, ½ tsp, ¼ tsp, 120 ml, 80 ml, 60 ml, 30 ml, 15 ml, 7.5 ml, 5 ml, 2.5 ml, and 1.25 ml.
Promising review: "First of all, I gotta say I don’t cook much and if there’s something I hate after cooking is having to wash all the bunch of utensils I have to use once I use them. This cube has been amazing, I don’t have to wash a million utensils over and over, it’s very easy to use, easy to clean and it’s very handy to use for when I’m meal prepping for the week. I bought this out of curiosity and ended up enjoying it a lot. If a regular guy like me is enjoying it, I’m sure it would be a great tool for people who cook or bake on a regular basis." —Daniel Matajira
Get if from Amazon for $19.99.