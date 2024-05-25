If You're In Need Of A New Bathing Suit, Here Are 27 Truly Excellent Options From Amazon

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. An eye-catching one-piece that would look just as stunning styled under a pair of jeans as it would poolside. It's basically *the* perfect piece to take straight from the beach to the bar.
2. A high-waisted bikini that has over 8,900 5-star ratings. What people love about this swimsuit is that the bottoms won't fall down, it holds the girls in place, and you're going to want to strut your way along the sand as soon as you put it on.
3. An adjustable wrap one-piece to bring some serious style to summer. The contrasting colorblock top and bottom give all the drama of a two-piece, and the side-tie bow is the perfect finishing touch.
4. A strappy high-waist halter bikini complete with adjustable tie detailing to make this bb your own. It comes in a bunch of different colors and patterns, so I don't blame you if you buy one for every day of the week.
5. An off-the-shoulder swimsuit that will bring the ~frills~ to your vacation. The Bardot straps add some extra coverage and support, while the frilly neckline is truly the cherry on top.
6. A burkini so you can enjoy the pool in comfort and style. This gorgeous set comes with a swimming cap, swim pants, and a long-sleeve top in various different colors and prints!
Promising review: "Gorgeous and versatile! I was finally able to be comfortable at the beach and comfortable walking around town afterward while on vacation in the Caribbean. Dries fairly quickly! Does not excessively weigh you down when wet. Sand washes off easily. Turban stays on! It is formfitting because of the material, so if you prefer looser clothing, consider ordering a size up." —A.Nobody.Somebody
Price: $39.99 (available in sizes S–4XL and four colors)
7. A stylish underwire bikini top designed specifically with D+ cup sizes in mind. It comes in an assortment of beachy patterns, so fair warning, you're going to have a tough time choosing your favorite.
8. A high-neck halter to bring the tropical vibes to your next vacay or pool day. If you're wary about high-neck bikinis, you best believe that this one looks and feels great.
9. A statement two-piece to give loads of support while allowing you to live out your retro dreams. If you ever feel like you were born in the wrong era, this swimsuit is for you.
10. A deep-V one-piece that wouldn't look out of place in an episode of Baywatch. 👏Buy👏the👏swimsuit👏.
Promising review: "My newest obsession. The way my jaw dropped when I put this on. This is my new favorite. I purchased a handful of one-pieces for my trip to Italy, and this one was easily my favorite of the bunch. I never thought I’d be so excited to wear a one-piece!" —Autumn C.
Price: $25.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 13 colors)
11. An adjustable ruched monokini that's worth the potential funny tan lines. It's fun, it's colorful, and it is best worn poolside with a cocktail in hand.
Promising review: "This is one of my favorite swimsuits. I have had it for over six months and wear it about once a week, and it hasn’t stretched very much. It was a little bit big and could have gone down a size but is still really cute." —Amazon Customer
Price: $35.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 24 colors/patterns)
12. A magical smocked bandeau set — yes, a bandeau set — reviewers are raving about. It's way more supportive than they thought it would be while also being super comfortable and eye-catching. The set is made from a fast-drying material, and the top has removable straps so you'll never have to worry about tan lines.
Promising review: "I’ve always had the hardest time finding a bathing suit that supports my breasts, but this top fits perfectly all around and has good support! (I have F-cup breasts.) The material and the quality of the bathing suit is surprisingly nice and thick!" —Rileigh darsow
Price: $26.98+ (available in sizes S–XL and 12 styles)
13. An eye-catching three-piece swimwear set that'll look just as good by the pool as it will at the bar. This gorg set comes with a top, bottom, and mini skirt, all in a ribbed material. Plus, the color selection!? Chef's kiss.
Promising review: "The swimsuit is an absolute showstopper! Its design is undeniably cute and trendy, and every time I wear it, I receive numerous compliments. The vibrant colors and unique patterns make it stand out at the beach or by the pool. The quality of the fabric is also noteworthy, as it feels durable and comfortable against the skin. While I adore the style and the attention it garners, it's essential to note that the fit might vary for different body types. Nonetheless, if you're looking for a fun and eye-catching swimsuit that brings in heaps of compliments, this definitely delivers on style and flair." —Lex
Price: $29.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 10 colors)
14. A bikini with reversible bottoms so you can switch up your style depending on your mood. Want to feel sassy in stripes? Celebrating summer with florals? This cute set has got you covered.
15. A strapless bandeau bikini because swimsuit straps are so overrated. This bb is going to make sure you don't get any dreaded tanlines, and if that doesn't sway you, just LOOK at the COLORS!!!!
Promising review: "I was hesitant to buy a bathing suit from Amazon, especially because my bottom half is usually larger in bathing suit sizes than my top. After reading reviews and looking at people's photos of the suit, I decided to purchase it. I am so happy I did. I am so impressed with the quality. The suit is made out of a nice, thick, comfortable material. If you are thinking about purchasing this, definitely do. You will be so happy with this suit!" —Emma
Price: $20.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 45 colors)