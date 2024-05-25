BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
If You're In Need Of A New Bathing Suit, Here Are 27 Truly Excellent Options From Amazon

Beach days are back, baby.

Emma Kershaw
by Emma Kershaw

BuzzFeed Contributor

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

1. An eye-catching one-piece that would look just as stunning styled under a pair of jeans as it would poolside. It's basically *the* perfect piece to take straight from the beach to the bar.

Check out BuzzFeed's full write-up on this suit.

Promising review: "This is the most perfect bathing suit. I have a VERY difficult time finding bathing suits that fit the way I want. I took the advice of other reviewers. IT BLEW ME OUT OF THE WATER, HOLY HECK!!! The fit is, in a word, perfect. I'm very glad the bust area has more fabric, as previous reviews have stated since I'm not even close to lacking in that department. I may just buy this in every color." —Emma Maas

Price: $28.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and in 22 prints, colors, and styles, including some with crisscross straps)

2. A high-waisted bikini that has over 8,900 5-star ratings. What people love about this swimsuit is that the bottoms won't fall down, it holds the girls in place, and you're going to want to strut your way along the sand as soon as you put it on.

Promising review: "I wish I could give this 6 stars! To my curvy ladies, this bathing suit is an absolute must! I'm about to buy it in every color, it's so perfect! The quality feels super expensive, and the colors are vibrant and just straight-up stunning." —HoneyEyes0012

Price: $30.99 (available in sizes S–4XL and 20 prints)

3. An adjustable wrap one-piece to bring some serious style to summer. The contrasting colorblock top and bottom give all the drama of a two-piece, and the side-tie bow is the perfect finishing touch.

Promising review: "I had a hard time finding a swimsuit I felt comfortable in. This suit was ideal for my figure. A lot of swimsuits have a narrow crotch area, but this one was perfect. It was also supportive in the chest area. Great quality swimsuit." —Kimberly

Price: $31.49+ (available in sizes XXS–XXL and eight colors)

4. A strappy high-waist halter bikini complete with adjustable tie detailing to make this bb your own. It comes in a bunch of different colors and patterns, so I don't blame you if you buy one for every day of the week.

Promising review: "I love the tie details of this suit. As a bustier person, I often find that swimsuit brands just make the bands larger instead of adding more material to the cups. Often, the band isn't something I can tighten or adjust, which is why I bought this suit. I wanted to be able to make the top as tight around as I wanted. It's nice to feel like I can actually swim in this suit without the look of traditional DDD+ swimtops (which usually just look like a colorful bra). I'm so excited to take this on my honeymoon this week!" —knp13

Price: $37.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 12 styles)

5. An off-the-shoulder swimsuit that will bring the ~frills~ to your vacation. The Bardot straps add some extra coverage and support, while the frilly neckline is truly the cherry on top.

Promising review: "I ordered one size up, just to be safe. It fits great! I love the pattern, it is thick (not see-through), and I love the style. Good coverage. Isn't too high cut on my hips, comfortable for swimming. The sleeves on your shoulder can be adjusted/styled a few different ways." —Caitlin Walton

Price: $31.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 11 colors/patterns)

6. A burkini so you can enjoy the pool in comfort and style. This gorgeous set comes with a swimming cap, swim pants, and a long-sleeve top in various different colors and prints!

Reviewer is wearing the burkini in a navy blue color with red and yellow tropical flowers on the top
reviewer in the tropical patterened burkini set
Promising review: "Gorgeous and versatile! I was finally able to be comfortable at the beach and comfortable walking around town afterward while on vacation in the Caribbean. Dries fairly quickly! Does not excessively weigh you down when wet. Sand washes off easily. Turban stays on! It is formfitting because of the material, so if you prefer looser clothing, consider ordering a size up." —A.Nobody.Somebody

Price: $39.99 (available in sizes S–4XL and four colors)

7. A stylish underwire bikini top designed specifically with D+ cup sizes in mind. It comes in an assortment of beachy patterns, so fair warning, you're going to have a tough time choosing your favorite.

Promising review: "I’ve been searching everywhere for the perfect bikini top which provides secure support with style. Finally found it! The underwire makes sure the girls don’t leave their assigned seats, the cup coverage is just right, the pattern is cute, and even though it’s a tie-back, and I generally don’t like thin ties, I love that it can be worn two different ways. If you’ve got a large bust and want a cute top, go with this one!" –rosiethervtr

Price: $52.14+ (available in cup sizes D–F and 16 styles)

8. A high-neck halter to bring the tropical vibes to your next vacay or pool day. If you're wary about high-neck bikinis, you best believe that this one looks and feels great.

Promising review: "This bathing suit is perfect for ladies with large chests! I am a 38DD, and I ordered an XL! No side boob and plenty of support!!" —Kelly Oehler

Price: $30.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 30 styles)

9. A statement two-piece to give loads of support while allowing you to live out your retro dreams. If you ever feel like you were born in the wrong era, this swimsuit is for you.

a reviewer in a hot pink swimsuit poses on a boat&#x27;s bow with water and boats in the background
Promising review: "Super cute bathing suit that fits well and doesn’t ride up the bum. Colors are vibrant! Does not fade in sun or pool chemicals. Very top quality material." —Dawn Statler

Price: $33.99+ (available in sizes XS–22 Plus and 23 colors/patterns)

10. deep-V one-piece that wouldn't look out of place in an episode of Baywatch. 👏Buy👏the👏swimsuit👏.

reviewer wearing one piece in red while on a swan floatie
reviewer showing back of one piece
Promising review: "My newest obsession. The way my jaw dropped when I put this on. This is my new favorite. I purchased a handful of one-pieces for my trip to Italy, and this one was easily my favorite of the bunch. I never thought I’d be so excited to wear a one-piece!" —Autumn C.

Price: $25.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 13 colors)

11. An adjustable ruched monokini that's worth the potential funny tan lines. It's fun, it's colorful, and it is best worn poolside with a cocktail in hand. 

reviewer wearing a bright orange swimsuit standing on a catamaran
reviewer in a neon yellow swimsuit with cutouts, white sunglasses, and sandals, standing at an outdoor bar
Promising review: "This is one of my favorite swimsuits. I have had it for over six months and wear it about once a week, and it hasn’t stretched very much. It was a little bit big and could have gone down a size but is still really cute." —Amazon Customer

Price: $35.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 24 colors/patterns)

12. A magical smocked bandeau set — yes, a bandeau set —  reviewers are raving about. It's way more supportive than they thought it would be while also being super comfortable and eye-catching. The set is made from a fast-drying material, and the top has removable straps so you'll never have to worry about tan lines.

reviewer wearing the high-waisted suit in red with white flowers on it
a different reviewer wearing the suit in pink
Promising review: "I’ve always had the hardest time finding a bathing suit that supports my breasts, but this top fits perfectly all around and has good support! (I have F-cup breasts.) The material and the quality of the bathing suit is surprisingly nice and thick!" —Rileigh darsow

Price: $26.98+ (available in sizes S–XL and 12 styles)

13. An eye-catching three-piece swimwear set that'll look just as good by the pool as it will at the bar. This gorg set comes with a top, bottom, and mini skirt, all in a ribbed material. Plus, the color selection!? Chef's kiss. 

A reviewer with long, dark hair wearing a turquoise bikini top and matching skirt poses on a yacht with a sailboat and cloudy sky in the background
a reviewer wearing a green bikini and matching skirt, posing on a boat with a waterfront view in the background. She also has a bright green captain's hat
Promising review: "The swimsuit is an absolute showstopper! Its design is undeniably cute and trendy, and every time I wear it, I receive numerous compliments. The vibrant colors and unique patterns make it stand out at the beach or by the pool. The quality of the fabric is also noteworthy, as it feels durable and comfortable against the skin. While I adore the style and the attention it garners, it's essential to note that the fit might vary for different body types. Nonetheless, if you're looking for a fun and eye-catching swimsuit that brings in heaps of compliments, this definitely delivers on style and flair." —Lex

Price: $29.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 10 colors)

14. A bikini with reversible bottoms so you can switch up your style depending on your mood. Want to feel sassy in stripes? Celebrating summer with florals? This cute set has got you covered.  

A reviewer stands on a beach wearing a striped bikini top and floral bikini bottom. She smiles at the camera with one hand on her hip
Reviewer in the bikini takes a mirror selfie in a bedroom. She wears sunglasses, a red bikini top, and flower-patterned bikini bottoms
Promising review: "I love this swimsuit. It's very stylish and so comfortable. I feel very secure when I wear it. I love that you can mix and match. Highly recommend."  —Denise

Price: $28.04+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 18 styles)

15. A strapless bandeau bikini because swimsuit straps are so overrated. This bb is going to make sure you don't get any dreaded tanlines, and if that doesn't sway you, just LOOK at the COLORS!!!!

reviewer in a leopard print swimsuit and straw hat standing in the ocean
reviewer in neon green bikini standing in the ocean in bora bora
Promising review: "I was hesitant to buy a bathing suit from Amazon, especially because my bottom half is usually larger in bathing suit sizes than my top. After reading reviews and looking at people's photos of the suit, I decided to purchase it. I am so happy I did. I am so impressed with the quality. The suit is made out of a nice, thick, comfortable material. If you are thinking about purchasing this, definitely do. You will be so happy with this suit!" —Emma

Price: $20.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 45 colors)

16. one-piece with high-cut ruched sides for those who love showing off a lot of leg during trips to the beach. It's definitely a swimsuit *made* for an Instagram pic or two. 

reviewer wearing bright lime green one piece
reviewer wearing ruched yellow swimsuit and black cover-up
