    If Your Bathroom Has Room For Approximately One Toothbrush, Check Out These 27 Helpful Products

    Everything from makeup storage, to under-cabinet lights that will help save space in your mini WC.

    Emma Kershaw
    by Emma Kershaw

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A chic set of clear apothecary jars for storing your Q-tips and cotton balls. They're a more streamlined option than keeping them in the bulky store packaging and will make your bathroom feel like a high-end spa.

    a reviewer&#x27;s photo of the jars holding Q-tips, floss picks and hair ties
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased these to keep cotton swabs and floss picks in our two bathrooms. I've been pleased with them so far. I've dropped them several times (I keep them in the medicine cabinet and sometimes fumble them), and nothing has broken. I may buy more for storing other things."  —Amber Schilling

    Get them from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in a set of two, three, or four)

    2. A wall-mounted medicine cabinet for storing all your bits and bobs. No more balancing your skincare and toothpaste on the edge of that already-cluttered (or nonexistent) bathroom counter.

    amazon.com / Via amazon.com, amazon.com / Via amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this cabinet, I assembled this on my own (50-year-old mom aka Nanna). It was very easy, only took me a couple of hours. It has a whole lot more storage than I had anticipated, very pleased!!!!! If you're trying to decide, trust me, you need to choose this one, you won't be sorry!!" —Karen Keith

    Get it from Amazon for $76.99+ (available in eight colors).

    3. A stainless-steel stick-on shower caddy for when you realize you should probably invest in a decent shower caddy instead of piling up all of your products on the shower floor. It's just a disaster waiting to happen.

    The shower caddy in black on a reviewer&#x27;s bathroom wall
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Liked this product so much that we ordered two of them (soap holder a separate purchase on Amazon). Very easy to install, strong adhesive which allows for large bottles of shampoo, etc. Also came with hooks that can hook to caddy for washcloths, etc." —Gone

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in two colors).

    4. A six-drawer, clear countertop makeup organizer that will save you *so* much counter space. Plus, you can easily see what's what and you won't have to dig around for 25 minutes trying to find your favorite mascara.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Perfect organizational tool for my makeup and brushes. Doesn’t take up too much room on my vanity and holds a lot of products in all different sizes. Easy to wipe down and clean." —B

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two colors).

    5. A two-tiered slide-out storage basket for *finally* organizing the dreaded under-sink space. I don't know about you, but a messy sink cupboard makes me not want to ever to open the doors, meaning I forget about the toothpaste that I bulk bought from Costco and I end up buying more anyway. This basket has storage dividers and space for dry-erase labeling so you can always keep track of what you need to stock up on.   

    reviewer image of the baskets in the bathroom storing various toiletries
    same reviewer showing bottom drawer fully pulled out
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was perfect for organizing under my bathroom cabinet. I used one each for (1) facial and dental, (2) hair, (3) makeup, and (4) "medicine cabinet" type randomness including sanitary care. I just pull a whole bin out for whatever I'm doing and put it back when I finish. Bye-bye countertop clutter and under-cabinet disaster area." —Tee H.

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two colors).

    6. An expandable shelf if, like me, you're the type of person who can't resist a good offer on your favorite shampoo and have a two-year supply in your bathroom. This genius shelf will fit SO many products, and the adjustable design will ensure it fits around those awkward pipes.

    Amazon customer showing before results of unorganized sink
    Amazon customer showing after results of using sink shelf organizer
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great product for a great price. Very sturdy, but lightweight and small. Under my bathroom sink is *very* small, and the metal frame is thin enough that it doesn't take up much space, and of course it allows me to utilize the empty vertical space instead of shoving things all the way to the back wall." —Calvin Laszakovits

    Get it from Amazon for $23.87 (available in three colors).

    7. A towel rack to keep your many, many bathroom towels in order. I need to invest in one of these myself as my towels are currently in a heaping pile taking up lots of valuable shelf space. Moral of the story: don't be like me. 

    reviewer's mounted towel rack holding six towels
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Perfect for our bathroom! We recently moved and the new master bath doesn't have a linen closet, so we had to get creative with how to store everyday items like towels. Since they were going to be out in the open, I wanted something that was functional yet decorative. This fit the bill perfectly! We have towels from Ikea, and even with them tightly rolled, the rack was a bit tight, so I just used my hands and gently pulled each hook out a bit and now the towels fit perfectly. I am very happy with this purchase!" —CMVMFamily

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in eight colors).

    8. A multifunctional wall-mounted toothbrush holder that's gonna impress every overnight guest. It'll hold all of the families' brushes to free up your limited sink space and, yes, it even dispenses toothpaste. 

    reviewer's white holder mounted to bathroom wall holding toothpaste bottles and toothbrushes
    another reviewer's toothbrush being pressed against the dispenser, which is applying toothpaste
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Every household with kids should have this thing, actually EVERY HOUSEHOLD, REGARDLESS! No more finding toothpaste everywhere but down the sink drain, no more throwing half a tube away because of lost caps, insert your favorite brand in the dispenser, and voila! Simply press your brush against the lever and a perfectly portioned dollop every time. When it’s time to rinse, grab one of the four cups that are hidden in the top and bottom of this little masterpiece. Rinse your brush, open the storage compartment, hang brush, and shut lid! Bristles are covered and protected from the wide array of germs that like to inhabit bathrooms." —Jen

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in three colors).

    9. A shower curtain and bath organizer because even your shower curtain can be a practical storage solution. Never again will you be attacked by bottles falling off of a ledge mid-shower. 

    clawfoot bathtub with clear shower curtain organizer
    Amazon

    Promising review: "The most ideal organizer for your bathroom shower! No clutter and spacious enough pockets, no brainer, get it if you like everything to be visible and organized." —Daniela

    Get it from Amazon for $16.98+ (available in three colors).

    10. An over-the-sink wooden rack to maximize your sink space while adding a rustic farmhouse ~vibe~ to your bathroom. Très chic.

    wooden rack over the back of the kitchen sink that's holding a candle and a jar
    The 904 Blonde Squad / Etsy

    This wooden rack is available in a variety of dimensions, so you'll be able to select the one that fits your sink area.

    The 904 Blonde Squad is a small business based in Jacksonville, Florida that creates handmade home decor, ornaments, tumblers, and more.

    Promising review: "Perfect for a small bathroom to create extra space… Looks great with my farmhouse/retro look. I liked that you could custom fit it to whatever height and length you need!" —Emily

    Get it from The 904 Blonde Squad on Etsy for $28.50+ (originally $30+; available in 16 widths, six heights, and various personalizations).

    11. A styling station for displaying your hair tools as if you're running your own high-end salon. They'll free up your cupboard space and you'll be a lot less likely to say, "now where did I put my curling wand?"

    The styling station holding hair tools and hanging from a towel rack
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I have a ridiculously small bathroom and a super small vanity. After too many instances of my dryer and straightener falling to the floor, I went searching for an option to get them off the non-existent counter and onto the towel holder next to my sink. This product has done the trick — it helps me keep my counter space organized and provides me with a great, heat-resistant holder to place them in while I'm working through my hair. Highly recommend!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $22.12+ (available in three colors).

    12. A set of three floating wall shelves to display all of the things that don’t have a home on your cabinets. They’re super easy to hang up and will suit every aesthetic.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought these to hang over my kitchen sink and they turned out adorable! I would try to put as many of the screws as you can into a stud or a drywall anchor at least. They hold as much weight as advertised, I haven’t really tried to put much more on them yet. I really love the sleekness of how they look and they seemed fairly easy to install. Price was great and I only ended up using two in the original location and will probably put the other in another spot in my house! They come with a variety of hanging hardware for drywall, studs, and concrete. I had an idea in my head of what I wanted it to look like and these worked perfectly for me! Would definitely recommend to anyone who is looking for cute, floating, decorative shelves!" —Kristy

    Get them from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in four colors).

    13. A liquid soap dispenser so there are no more bulky plastic containers sitting on your sink. It’s better for the environment and your home design.

    A reviewer&#x27;s photo of the soap dispenser filled with soap and placed on their bathroom sink
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I dropped this as soon as I opened the package. It hit the brick steps of my porch and survived, so I think it’s pretty durable! Also, it looks so much better than having the big bottle on my sink." —johnny

    Get it from Amazon for $8.49+ (available in two colors).

    14. Or a faux-marble vanity tray to keep your bits and bobs free from any bathroom counter spills and looking extremely organized. Use this beauty to arrange your daily skincare products, makeup, or jewelry.

    A faux marble vanity tray
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Perfect to use as a perfume tray. I found this instead of getting the plastic acrylic tray as those are more expensive. I have two whole rows of perfumes that are displayed nice and nearly." —Juliet

    Get it from Walmart for $9.46.

    15. A set of motion-activated LED light strips because having the extra light will help your bathroom look brighter, therefore giving the illusion of a bigger space. Plus, you'll have just enough light for those middle-of-the-night bathroom trips without waking everyone up by turning on the overhead lights.  

    reviewer's bathroom with lights under the sink cabinets
    www.amazon.com

    These lights charge up with a standard outlet or four AA batteries, so you have the best of both worlds.

    Promising review: "This is a fun motion light for under the bathroom cabinet. It lights up the floor area when you walk in for those night time trips. It's a great value. I love this light. Go buy one!!!" —Gloria D.

    Get six meters from Amazon for $23.99 (available in three lengths and in cool or warm white).

    16. Or a Baroque mirror that not only gives regal Bridgerton vibes, but will also help to open up your space. 

    arched mirror with gilded detail on the top displayed on an entryway table
    closeup of the same mirror
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "All I can say is woooow! This mirror is not only affordable, but the quality is amazing. It’s heavy and not cheap looking. The gold color is not so tacky, and it’s done just right. My main concern was receiving a broken mirror but the packaging was great and arrived in one piece. Don’t hesitate buying this gem, you need it!" —Celeste C

    Get it from Amazon for $89.99+ (available in seven sizes and five colors).

    17. An over-toilet bathroom shelf that not only saves counter space but also makes your toilet look like a super chic statement piece.

    Over-the-toilet storage rack with shelves holding towels, plants, and toiletries in a bathroom
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I love this little shelf. It fits perfectly in my bathroom and holds all my towels. I don't have a linen closet in this apartment, so something for towels was badly needed." —Margaret1963

    Get it from Walmart for $39.99.