If Your Bathroom Has Room For Approximately One Toothbrush, Check Out These 27 Helpful Products

Promising review: "This was perfect for organizing under my bathroom cabinet. I used one each for (1) facial and dental, (2) hair, (3) makeup, and (4) "medicine cabinet" type randomness including sanitary care. I just pull a whole bin out for whatever I'm doing and put it back when I finish. Bye-bye countertop clutter and under-cabinet disaster area." —Tee H.

Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two colors).