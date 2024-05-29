If Your Bathroom Has Room For Approximately One Toothbrush, Check Out These 27 Helpful Products

1. A chic set of clear apothecary jars for storing your Q-tips and cotton balls. They're a more streamlined option than keeping them in the bulky store packaging and will make your bathroom feel like a high-end spa.
2. A wall-mounted medicine cabinet for storing all your bits and bobs. No more balancing your skincare and toothpaste on the edge of that already-cluttered (or nonexistent) bathroom counter.
3. A stainless-steel stick-on shower caddy for when you realize you should probably invest in a decent shower caddy instead of piling up all of your products on the shower floor. It's just a disaster waiting to happen.
4. A six-drawer, clear countertop makeup organizer that will save you *so* much counter space. Plus, you can easily see what's what and you won't have to dig around for 25 minutes trying to find your favorite mascara.
5. A two-tiered slide-out storage basket for *finally* organizing the dreaded under-sink space. I don't know about you, but a messy sink cupboard makes me not want to ever to open the doors, meaning I forget about the toothpaste that I bulk bought from Costco and I end up buying more anyway. This basket has storage dividers and space for dry-erase labeling so you can always keep track of what you need to stock up on.
Promising review: "This was perfect for organizing under my bathroom cabinet. I used one each for (1) facial and dental, (2) hair, (3) makeup, and (4) "medicine cabinet" type randomness including sanitary care. I just pull a whole bin out for whatever I'm doing and put it back when I finish. Bye-bye countertop clutter and under-cabinet disaster area." —Tee H.
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two colors).
6. An expandable shelf if, like me, you're the type of person who can't resist a good offer on your favorite shampoo and have a two-year supply in your bathroom. This genius shelf will fit SO many products, and the adjustable design will ensure it fits around those awkward pipes.
Promising review: "Great product for a great price. Very sturdy, but lightweight and small. Under my bathroom sink is *very* small, and the metal frame is thin enough that it doesn't take up much space, and of course it allows me to utilize the empty vertical space instead of shoving things all the way to the back wall." —Calvin Laszakovits
Get it from Amazon for $23.87 (available in three colors).
7. A towel rack to keep your many, many bathroom towels in order. I need to invest in one of these myself as my towels are currently in a heaping pile taking up lots of valuable shelf space. Moral of the story: don't be like me.
Promising review: "Perfect for our bathroom! We recently moved and the new master bath doesn't have a linen closet, so we had to get creative with how to store everyday items like towels. Since they were going to be out in the open, I wanted something that was functional yet decorative. This fit the bill perfectly! We have towels from Ikea, and even with them tightly rolled, the rack was a bit tight, so I just used my hands and gently pulled each hook out a bit and now the towels fit perfectly. I am very happy with this purchase!" —CMVMFamily
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in eight colors).
8. A multifunctional wall-mounted toothbrush holder that's gonna impress every overnight guest. It'll hold all of the families' brushes to free up your limited sink space and, yes, it even dispenses toothpaste.
Promising review: "Every household with kids should have this thing, actually EVERY HOUSEHOLD, REGARDLESS! No more finding toothpaste everywhere but down the sink drain, no more throwing half a tube away because of lost caps, insert your favorite brand in the dispenser, and voila! Simply press your brush against the lever and a perfectly portioned dollop every time. When it’s time to rinse, grab one of the four cups that are hidden in the top and bottom of this little masterpiece. Rinse your brush, open the storage compartment, hang brush, and shut lid! Bristles are covered and protected from the wide array of germs that like to inhabit bathrooms." —Jen
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in three colors).
9. A shower curtain and bath organizer because even your shower curtain can be a practical storage solution. Never again will you be attacked by bottles falling off of a ledge mid-shower.
Promising review: "The most ideal organizer for your bathroom shower! No clutter and spacious enough pockets, no brainer, get it if you like everything to be visible and organized." —Daniela
Get it from Amazon for $16.98+ (available in three colors).
10. An over-the-sink wooden rack to maximize your sink space while adding a rustic farmhouse ~vibe~ to your bathroom. Très chic.
This wooden rack is available in a variety of dimensions, so you'll be able to select the one that fits your sink area.
The 904 Blonde Squad is a small business based in Jacksonville, Florida that creates handmade home decor, ornaments, tumblers, and more.
Promising review: "Perfect for a small bathroom to create extra space… Looks great with my farmhouse/retro look. I liked that you could custom fit it to whatever height and length you need!" —Emily
Get it from The 904 Blonde Squad on Etsy for $28.50+ (originally $30+; available in 16 widths, six heights, and various personalizations).
11. A styling station for displaying your hair tools as if you're running your own high-end salon. They'll free up your cupboard space and you'll be a lot less likely to say, "now where did I put my curling wand?"
Promising review: "I have a ridiculously small bathroom and a super small vanity. After too many instances of my dryer and straightener falling to the floor, I went searching for an option to get them off the non-existent counter and onto the towel holder next to my sink. This product has done the trick — it helps me keep my counter space organized and provides me with a great, heat-resistant holder to place them in while I'm working through my hair. Highly recommend!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22.12+ (available in three colors).
12. A set of three floating wall shelves to display all of the things that don’t have a home on your cabinets. They’re super easy to hang up and will suit every aesthetic.
13. A liquid soap dispenser so there are no more bulky plastic containers sitting on your sink. It’s better for the environment and your home design.
14. Or a faux-marble vanity tray to keep your bits and bobs free from any bathroom counter spills and looking extremely organized. Use this beauty to arrange your daily skincare products, makeup, or jewelry.
15. A set of motion-activated LED light strips because having the extra light will help your bathroom look brighter, therefore giving the illusion of a bigger space. Plus, you'll have just enough light for those middle-of-the-night bathroom trips without waking everyone up by turning on the overhead lights.
These lights charge up with a standard outlet or four AA batteries, so you have the best of both worlds.
Promising review: "This is a fun motion light for under the bathroom cabinet. It lights up the floor area when you walk in for those night time trips. It's a great value. I love this light. Go buy one!!!" —Gloria D.
Get six meters from Amazon for $23.99 (available in three lengths and in cool or warm white).
16. Or a Baroque mirror that not only gives regal Bridgerton vibes, but will also help to open up your space.
Promising review: "All I can say is woooow! This mirror is not only affordable, but the quality is amazing. It’s heavy and not cheap looking. The gold color is not so tacky, and it’s done just right. My main concern was receiving a broken mirror but the packaging was great and arrived in one piece. Don’t hesitate buying this gem, you need it!" —Celeste C
Get it from Amazon for $89.99+ (available in seven sizes and five colors).