    26 *Chef's Kiss* Kitchen Products From Amazon That'll Be *So* Helpful When You Cook

    Consider these to be your sous chef.

    Emma Kershaw
    by Emma Kershaw

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A veggie chopper that will become the holy grail of your kitchen. This incredible invention chops, spiralizes, and slices vegetables in an instant, and the built-in container means there's gonna be absolutely zero mess. So long, chopping boards. 

    Reviewer putting a potato on a flip top lid cutter and bringing the lid down to chop it into pieces
    Model pressing down on top to cut an onion
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action. 

    Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $23.95+ (available in two colors and sizes)

    2. A trio lasagna pan because if you're an "edge piece" kind of person, all of your dreams are about to come true. Use it to whip up three different lasagna flavors, or use the tin for *the* crispiest pastries and brownie edges.

    The pan with three rectangles of cooked lasagna in it
    Reviewer image of pan with babka cooked inside
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Question: What do you do if you are a vegetarian and your family eats meat and you want a lasagna but don't want to make two full pans? Answer: Get this product right now! With this pan you can make a quick meal since you don't have to cook the noodles, even with the regular lasagna noodles. I find the walls of these pans are compact and the heat from the channels cooks the pasta around it quickly, resulting in fork-tender lasagna without boiling first. The trick is to use a lot of sauce and cover it with foil.

    The added bonus with this pan is the fact that the leftovers can be stored easily and simply in containers ready to go for tomorrow's lunch — no cutting and messing with lasagna slices in a flat pan. Take care of your products though, as others have said, do not let this soak in water too long or it may rust." —PinkSugar

    Price: $22.99

    3. A rotary cheese grater that's going to make shredding up your favorite cheeses a breeze. Grate some Parmesan over your next pasta dish without worrying about the perfect time to "say when," because you're doing it yourself and if you want to use the full block of Parm, you go for it.

    A model using the grater to put cheese on pasta
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love it. My family loves it. We used to use a handheld flat cheese grater. It took forever to grind enough cheese out of that thing. This little jewel cranks out grated cheese. We tried all sorts of hard cheeses just to see the thing work, then froze some soft cheeses to see how they worked. Now we mix our cheeses just because it is so easy to do. Asiago/Parmesan rockfish? Simple. Pretty neat. It works. It's cheap. Easy to clean. Handy as hell. Buy one." —Aranhas

    Price: $21.95+

    4. A pair of left-handed scissors for my fellow lefties who haven't been able to neatly open a packet of crackers or a bag of pasta for years because they've settled for a pair of generic scissors that don't snip properly and are a pain to hold. Well, struggle no more.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So my three youngest are left-handed even though no one else in the family is. Now that they are teens their school-sized left-handed scissors don't fit their hands. I ordered these because we have always used Fiskars school stuff, especially scissors. They are just what I was hoping they would be. And my teens are so excited to not have to use the regular kitchen scissors anymore. Sounds funny, but when you are left-handed those things make a big difference. I am going to order a few more pairs. Great scissors!" —oliveoil

    Price: $8.97

    5. A handheld milk frother so you can become your very own barista. If you've been trying to save $$$ on your coffee runs, now you have no excuse.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This makes the creamiest froth ever! I am completely blown away by the results of this device. I had no idea that I could make froth at home like this. This changes my whole cappuccino experience!!!" —Wells

    Price: $11.99+ (available in 19 colors)

    6. A clip-on pasta strainer that looks like one of the most life-changing things I've ever seen. Yes, pasta has my heart, but I hate the part when you have to break your wrist to strain out the water while trying to hold the lid on the pot.

    red clip-on strainer on pot of pasta
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Pouring a scalding hot pot of pasta into a colander brings back memories of said colander tipping over and pasta spilling all over the sink or the bottom portion of pasta sitting in a shallow pool of water you just poured into the sink. Not to mention the splash back when the water hits the rim or side of the colander just perfectly. This product relieved me of having to worry about those catastrophic events. Just snap onto your pot while still having two hands to control the pour." —John C

    Price: $13.99 (available in five colors)

    7. A salad spinner because even though your bag of arugula says it's triple-washed, you should be washing it anyway. Alexa, play "Spinning Around" by Kylie Minogue.

    amazon.com

    You can use it for fruit, too!

    Promising review: "I cut one whole head of lettuce and filled it up to wash, and it fits with the lid on. It doesn't squish the lettuce and all the parts feel well-made. I like that everything is clear and see-through so you can see the color of the water. All the pieces disassemble for washing and rinsing, and they don't have too little spaces that trap lettuce." —amy_inca

    Price: $29.99

    8. A handheld surface 3-in-1 steam mop to effectively clean up your kitchen floor, even getting riiiight into those tight nooks and crannies behind the oven that you've been meaning to clean forever but have never gotten around to.

    a reviewer using the steam mop on their floor grout
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this little powerhouse! I use it regularly in my kitchen, particularly around and inside of my oven, and all around my bathroom! The brush adapters are perfect for cleaning tile/grout and the hard-to-reach small areas around the outside and inside of my stovetop/oven (I have a dedicated brush for each) and it cuts right through grease. Because the reservoir only holds a certain amount of water you will need to refill it and let it warm back up but it gives your hand a rest in between. Definitely recommend!" —Melissa

    Price: $175.09

    9. A cast-iron Dutch oven for unleashing your inner chef and cooking up some hearty dishes. This baby can gimme a delicious casserole any time of the year.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wow I don't know how I lived without an enamel Dutch oven for so long! We use this for so many recipes, whether or not this is technically the best pot to use for them. I love that the enamel is safer and more durable than nonstick but doesn't sacrifice that function. We only hand wash it because we don't want to ruin the finish, but that has been very easy so far. It is also great for baking. Overall, could not be happier with this product." —RMS

    Price: $79.90+ (available in 17 colors)

    10. An electric can opener so you can say goodbye to sharp can edges and bits of label in the food because you can't quite grasp using a manual tin opener. This bad boy will open your cans with a simple touch of a button.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is an amazing tool! It's about the same size as a manual can opener, but this is automatic. All you have to do is place it on the can and press the button and it turns on its own. Just press the button again once it reaches the starting point and it disengages and turns off. This doesn't leave sharp lid edges like regular openers. What a lifesaver!" —Rachel Young

    Price: $29.99 (available in four colors)

    11. A chopper perfect for breaking up ground meat, frozen veggies, eggs, and more. If you're partial to finely ground taco meat and creamy scrambled eggs, this bb is going to be your culinary hero. 

    Zoomed in shot of a hand using the black chopper
    Amazon

    The tool is safe to use with nonstick cookware and you can throw it in the dishwasher for easy cleanup.

    Promising review: "The chopper breaks up ground beef, turkey, etc. much more efficiently than can be done with a spatula or turner. I don't normally purchase incredibly specialized utensils if I can get by without them, however, I think this chopper is worth the money because it saves time and makes cooking easier. The nylon material is heat-resistant and seems durable, but the packaging still directs not to leave on a hot surface when not in use." —Karen

    Price: $8.39+ (available in three colors)

    12. An instant-read digital thermometer so you can be sure that your meat is cooked all the way through. It only takes four to seven seconds to read your food's temperature, so you can say goodbye to the fear of undercooked chicken!

    The thermometer and sheath
    Amazon

    Promising review: "As a working chef for over 30 years, I've gone through dozens of thermometers, and this one stands out. I actually purchased this by accident while buying several thermometers to try with the intent of buying a dozen for my crew. I was looking for thermometers that can be field-calibrated and as far as I can tell, this one can't. But I intend to buy more of these because they are accurate, easy to read, and just more pleasant to use. They are tough, and I love the ring on the end; I keep this one hanging on a hook near our ranges so I don't have to hunt it down. It does not ride easily in my chef's coat, but that is due to the longer probe. Which I LOVE. In two weeks I have used this one thermometer over 130 times, all with pleasure." —Cetaceous Dave

    Price: $10.99

    13. A vented microwave food cover that will stop any splatters of food all over your microwave. Why is it that your leftovers splash across the walls after 35 seconds but the food is still freezing cold? So dramatic. 

    A reviewer's photo of the red microwave food cover
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is my third one. One was melted on the stove burner recently by someone I seem to have married who doesn't know fire is hot yet. The other lasted through five years of heavy use. It did get pitted along the inside here and there; I don't know from what, but I suspect the aforementioned person. This folds absolutely flat and can be used as is or partially opened for a thinner cover to put over a bowl, say. Not difficult to clean since things don't really stick to it but if you have a mess it just takes a small second to make sure the folds and holes are all clean. This is also great for making microwave popcorn, putting corn in a bowl and using this to allow air flow. It will raise up as popcorn pops and fills bowl. Another neat gift to give someone since it's a handy gadget that saves space and something you'd use a lot." —Ms. Windermere

    Price: $8.94+ (available in four sizes and three colors)

    14. set of space-saving measuring spoons with dual sides for wet and dry ingredients. Say goodbye to guesstimating measurements using that one rogue tablespoon at the back of your silverware drawer. 

    the set of measuring spoons with ingredients in each
    a reviewer holding the set which is stuck together magnetically
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I got so tired of measuring spoons either getting lost in my drawer or having to deal with ones on rings. These are fantastic. The magnet holds them together well, and I love that each ‘spoon’ is actually two (each end is a different shape, too)." —Alicia S.

    Price: $15.97+ (available in four color combinations)

    15. An egg bite maker for cooking up your very own fluffy, eggy morsels. It's the perfect way to batch cook a delicious breakfast that you can grab and go each morning. Say goodbye to spending an ungodly amount of $$$ on the store bought bites. Take that, Starbucks! Bonus: Take the silicone molds off of it and use it as a regular grill for sandwiches! 

    nine round egg bites cooked in a small grill
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this in hopes to make egg bites similar to Starbucks and I have not been disappointed. I chose this one after reading reviews on the smaller four-bite size. I have used it multiple times and have had excellent results each time. I followed the recipe in the booklet and used a tip from another reviewer that suggested to triple the cottage cheese amount. It’s very easy to use and clean." —April124

    Price: $44.99 (available in three colors)

    16. Or a rapid egg cooker to see you through every single breakfast or brunch for the rest of time. Small but mighty, it can make soft-, medium-, *and* hard-boiled eggs in addition to poaching, scrambling, and making omelets. In the words of Lisa Simpson, "Just buy it, you don't have to rationalize everything."

    The dome shaped yellow-based egg cooker with cooked eggs inside of it next to a salad with hard boiled eggs
    Closeup of the yellow egg cooker
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and gasped! Ordered it right away. I had no idea these things existed. Super easy and convenient and the hard-boiled eggs came out perfectly. I’m testing a batch now without punching a hole in the eggs to see how they come out. Because why not make an easy process even easier?!?! LOL." —Gina

    Price: $19.99+ (available in eight colors)

    17. An anti-soggy cereal bowl for people who cannot STAND their cereal turning into a gloopy mess just because they take longer than 35 seconds to eat their cereal. It's also a great lil' product for chips, dips, and those moments when you want to have sweet and savory in the same dish.

    Reviewer's split cereal bowl with milk and cereal separated
    Reviewer's split bowl used for soup and salad
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is something I didn’t know I needed. It’s like the creator crawled into my soul and found the deepest desire of my heart and then invented it. If you think I’m being dramatic, you should try soggy cereal and then eat cereal from THIS bowl. I’ll take 30 more, please, and hand them out as gifts." —Sarah F.

    Price: $9.99

    18. A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker to turn ~any~ frozen fruit into a sorbet texture. Bananas, mangoes, strawberries...the possibilities are endless. Just think: banana "ice cream" and a sprinkling of chocolate chips on a hot summer's day. Chef's kiss. 

    The black device on a table with sorbet in a bowl under it
    A close up of a reviewer's yellow and red sorbet
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY

    Price: $38.50+ (available in six colors)

    19. A fantastic combo air fryer and oven that will 👏change👏your👏life👏. It has 12 different presets based on what kind of meal you're cooking, so you'll always have the best-cooked dinners, desserts, and everything in between. If you never use your conventional oven again, I completely understand.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I never had an air fryer before, but now that I have one (in the toaster oven), don't know how I lived without it! This little oven does it all! Easier to clean with the slide-out tray and the air fryer, oven, and broiler (that's all I've used so far!) all work great! Can't wait to try and make my own beef jerky! Best money I've ever spent on a small appliance!" —Ally

    Price: $159.99+ (available in two colors)

    20. And some silicone air fryer liners, because as much as we all love our air fryers, cleaning them ain't easy. These liners will eliminate having to scrub at the fryer basket every time you whip up some crispy veggies or homemade fries.

    red and blue air fryer liners in front of Ninja air fryer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have had an air fryer for years and am just now finding out about these things?! So easy to pop in the dishwasher rather than having to clean the air fryer basket. I still wipe down the basket from juices while cooking, but overall these are now a must in my house." —Madeline Curry

    Price: $9.99

    21. A teeny tiny mini waffle maker that will whip up the most adorable waffles faster than Leslie Knope can declare her love for the delicious treat. It's also a great gadget for making hash browns, paninis, biscuits, and even PIZZA. 

    two cooked waffles next to small blue waffle maker
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "At first, I laughed thought it was too small to really do anything. I was so wrong — it's an amazing little waffle maker!! Can cook almost anything on it! I have cooked eggs, waffles, and French toast." —S PETERSON

    Price: $9.95+ (available in 20 colors)