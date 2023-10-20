26 *Chef's Kiss* Kitchen Products From Amazon That'll Be *So* Helpful When You Cook

Promising review: "Question: What do you do if you are a vegetarian and your family eats meat and you want a lasagna but don't want to make two full pans? Answer: Get this product right now! With this pan you can make a quick meal since you don't have to cook the noodles, even with the regular lasagna noodles. I find the walls of these pans are compact and the heat from the channels cooks the pasta around it quickly, resulting in fork-tender lasagna without boiling first. The trick is to use a lot of sauce and cover it with foil.

The added bonus with this pan is the fact that the leftovers can be stored easily and simply in containers ready to go for tomorrow's lunch — no cutting and messing with lasagna slices in a flat pan. Take care of your products though, as others have said, do not let this soak in water too long or it may rust." —PinkSugar



Price: $22.99