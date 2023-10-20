26 *Chef's Kiss* Kitchen Products From Amazon That'll Be *So* Helpful When You Cook

1. A veggie chopper that will become the holy grail of your kitchen. This incredible invention chops, spiralizes, and slices vegetables in an instant, and the built-in container means there's gonna be absolutely zero mess. So long, chopping boards.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Price: $23.95+ (available in two colors and sizes)
2. A trio lasagna pan because if you're an "edge piece" kind of person, all of your dreams are about to come true. Use it to whip up three different lasagna flavors, or use the tin for *the* crispiest pastries and brownie edges.
Promising review: "Question: What do you do if you are a vegetarian and your family eats meat and you want a lasagna but don't want to make two full pans? Answer: Get this product right now! With this pan you can make a quick meal since you don't have to cook the noodles, even with the regular lasagna noodles. I find the walls of these pans are compact and the heat from the channels cooks the pasta around it quickly, resulting in fork-tender lasagna without boiling first. The trick is to use a lot of sauce and cover it with foil.
The added bonus with this pan is the fact that the leftovers can be stored easily and simply in containers ready to go for tomorrow's lunch — no cutting and messing with lasagna slices in a flat pan. Take care of your products though, as others have said, do not let this soak in water too long or it may rust." —PinkSugar
Price: $22.99
3. A rotary cheese grater that's going to make shredding up your favorite cheeses a breeze. Grate some Parmesan over your next pasta dish without worrying about the perfect time to "say when," because you're doing it yourself and if you want to use the full block of Parm, you go for it.
Promising review: "I love it. My family loves it. We used to use a handheld flat cheese grater. It took forever to grind enough cheese out of that thing. This little jewel cranks out grated cheese. We tried all sorts of hard cheeses just to see the thing work, then froze some soft cheeses to see how they worked. Now we mix our cheeses just because it is so easy to do. Asiago/Parmesan rockfish? Simple. Pretty neat. It works. It's cheap. Easy to clean. Handy as hell. Buy one." —Aranhas
Price: $21.95+
4. A pair of left-handed scissors for my fellow lefties who haven't been able to neatly open a packet of crackers or a bag of pasta for years because they've settled for a pair of generic scissors that don't snip properly and are a pain to hold. Well, struggle no more.
5. A handheld milk frother so you can become your very own barista. If you've been trying to save $$$ on your coffee runs, now you have no excuse.
6. A clip-on pasta strainer that looks like one of the most life-changing things I've ever seen. Yes, pasta has my heart, but I hate the part when you have to break your wrist to strain out the water while trying to hold the lid on the pot.
7. A salad spinner because even though your bag of arugula says it's triple-washed, you should be washing it anyway. Alexa, play "Spinning Around" by Kylie Minogue.
8. A handheld surface 3-in-1 steam mop to effectively clean up your kitchen floor, even getting riiiight into those tight nooks and crannies behind the oven that you've been meaning to clean forever but have never gotten around to.
9. A cast-iron Dutch oven for unleashing your inner chef and cooking up some hearty dishes. This baby can gimme a delicious casserole any time of the year.
10. An electric can opener so you can say goodbye to sharp can edges and bits of label in the food because you can't quite grasp using a manual tin opener. This bad boy will open your cans with a simple touch of a button.
11. A chopper perfect for breaking up ground meat, frozen veggies, eggs, and more. If you're partial to finely ground taco meat and creamy scrambled eggs, this bb is going to be your culinary hero.
The tool is safe to use with nonstick cookware and you can throw it in the dishwasher for easy cleanup.
Promising review: "The chopper breaks up ground beef, turkey, etc. much more efficiently than can be done with a spatula or turner. I don't normally purchase incredibly specialized utensils if I can get by without them, however, I think this chopper is worth the money because it saves time and makes cooking easier. The nylon material is heat-resistant and seems durable, but the packaging still directs not to leave on a hot surface when not in use." —Karen
Price: $8.39+ (available in three colors)
12. An instant-read digital thermometer so you can be sure that your meat is cooked all the way through. It only takes four to seven seconds to read your food's temperature, so you can say goodbye to the fear of undercooked chicken!
Promising review: "As a working chef for over 30 years, I've gone through dozens of thermometers, and this one stands out. I actually purchased this by accident while buying several thermometers to try with the intent of buying a dozen for my crew. I was looking for thermometers that can be field-calibrated and as far as I can tell, this one can't. But I intend to buy more of these because they are accurate, easy to read, and just more pleasant to use. They are tough, and I love the ring on the end; I keep this one hanging on a hook near our ranges so I don't have to hunt it down. It does not ride easily in my chef's coat, but that is due to the longer probe. Which I LOVE. In two weeks I have used this one thermometer over 130 times, all with pleasure." —Cetaceous Dave
Price: $10.99
13. A vented microwave food cover that will stop any splatters of food all over your microwave. Why is it that your leftovers splash across the walls after 35 seconds but the food is still freezing cold? So dramatic.
Promising review: "This is my third one. One was melted on the stove burner recently by someone I seem to have married who doesn't know fire is hot yet. The other lasted through five years of heavy use. It did get pitted along the inside here and there; I don't know from what, but I suspect the aforementioned person. This folds absolutely flat and can be used as is or partially opened for a thinner cover to put over a bowl, say. Not difficult to clean since things don't really stick to it but if you have a mess it just takes a small second to make sure the folds and holes are all clean. This is also great for making microwave popcorn, putting corn in a bowl and using this to allow air flow. It will raise up as popcorn pops and fills bowl. Another neat gift to give someone since it's a handy gadget that saves space and something you'd use a lot." —Ms. Windermere
Price: $8.94+ (available in four sizes and three colors)
14. A set of space-saving measuring spoons with dual sides for wet and dry ingredients. Say goodbye to guesstimating measurements using that one rogue tablespoon at the back of your silverware drawer.
Promising review: "I got so tired of measuring spoons either getting lost in my drawer or having to deal with ones on rings. These are fantastic. The magnet holds them together well, and I love that each ‘spoon’ is actually two (each end is a different shape, too)." —Alicia S.
Price: $15.97+ (available in four color combinations)
15. An egg bite maker for cooking up your very own fluffy, eggy morsels. It's the perfect way to batch cook a delicious breakfast that you can grab and go each morning. Say goodbye to spending an ungodly amount of $$$ on the store bought bites. Take that, Starbucks! Bonus: Take the silicone molds off of it and use it as a regular grill for sandwiches!
Promising review: "I bought this in hopes to make egg bites similar to Starbucks and I have not been disappointed. I chose this one after reading reviews on the smaller four-bite size. I have used it multiple times and have had excellent results each time. I followed the recipe in the booklet and used a tip from another reviewer that suggested to triple the cottage cheese amount. It’s very easy to use and clean." —April124
Price: $44.99 (available in three colors)
16. Or a rapid egg cooker to see you through every single breakfast or brunch for the rest of time. Small but mighty, it can make soft-, medium-, *and* hard-boiled eggs in addition to poaching, scrambling, and making omelets. In the words of Lisa Simpson, "Just buy it, you don't have to rationalize everything."
Promising review: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and gasped! Ordered it right away. I had no idea these things existed. Super easy and convenient and the hard-boiled eggs came out perfectly. I’m testing a batch now without punching a hole in the eggs to see how they come out. Because why not make an easy process even easier?!?! LOL." —Gina
Price: $19.99+ (available in eight colors)
17. An anti-soggy cereal bowl for people who cannot STAND their cereal turning into a gloopy mess just because they take longer than 35 seconds to eat their cereal. It's also a great lil' product for chips, dips, and those moments when you want to have sweet and savory in the same dish.
Promising review: "This product is something I didn’t know I needed. It’s like the creator crawled into my soul and found the deepest desire of my heart and then invented it. If you think I’m being dramatic, you should try soggy cereal and then eat cereal from THIS bowl. I’ll take 30 more, please, and hand them out as gifts." —Sarah F.
Price: $9.99
18. A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker to turn ~any~ frozen fruit into a sorbet texture. Bananas, mangoes, strawberries...the possibilities are endless. Just think: banana "ice cream" and a sprinkling of chocolate chips on a hot summer's day. Chef's kiss.
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
Price: $38.50+ (available in six colors)
19. A fantastic combo air fryer and oven that will 👏change👏your👏life👏. It has 12 different presets based on what kind of meal you're cooking, so you'll always have the best-cooked dinners, desserts, and everything in between. If you never use your conventional oven again, I completely understand.
20. And some silicone air fryer liners, because as much as we all love our air fryers, cleaning them ain't easy. These liners will eliminate having to scrub at the fryer basket every time you whip up some crispy veggies or homemade fries.
21. A teeny tiny mini waffle maker that will whip up the most adorable waffles faster than Leslie Knope can declare her love for the delicious treat. It's also a great gadget for making hash browns, paninis, biscuits, and even PIZZA.
Promising review: "At first, I laughed thought it was too small to really do anything. I was so wrong — it's an amazing little waffle maker!! Can cook almost anything on it! I have cooked eggs, waffles, and French toast." —S PETERSON
Price: $9.95+ (available in 20 colors)