11 Happy Little Things To Make You Smile This Week

We'll be ok.

Posted on
Emma Cooke
Emma Cooke
BuzzFeed Staff

The world is a little sad at the minute.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney

So here's a bunch of cute things that have happened to prove it's not all bad.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
acidcow.com

Who knows, maybe they'll even make you smile.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
popkey.co

1. This man in a T-Rex costume dancing a chorus line.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

2. This incredible family.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

3. This man's plans for going into to space.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

4. This Instagram account dedicated to cats jumping in and out of holes.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @nyankichi5656

Photographer Nyan Kichi takes photos of stray cats who amuse themselves in pot holes and drain pipe holes. Follow him @nyankichi5656.

5. This beautiful poetic reading.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

6. This story about a dog who helped an 8-year-old boy learn to love his spots.

My heart cannot deal with this it's too much.
Stephanie Adcock

My heart cannot deal with this it's too much.

7. That Julie Andrews is going to be launching a new children's TV series.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

8. This project that helps young men in Baltimore by teaching them yoga, meditation and martial arts.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

9. This wonderful friendship.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

10. This pug train.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

11. These glorious ballet dancers.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

This is a weekly series. Have something happy that you think should be in next week’s post? Let me know in the comments or tweet me!

Want more happy little things? Here's last week's post.

