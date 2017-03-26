11 Happy Little Things To Make You Smile This Week

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link The world is a little sad at the minute. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Disney Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin So here's a bunch of cute things that have happened to prove it's not all bad. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link acidcow.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Who knows, maybe they'll even make you smile. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link popkey.co Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin 1. This man in a T-Rex costume dancing a chorus line. View this post on Facebook Facebook: video.php 2. This incredible family. View this post on Facebook Facebook: video.php 3. This man's plans for going into to space. View this post on Facebook Facebook: video.php 4. This Instagram account dedicated to cats jumping in and out of holes. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @nyankichi5656 Photographer Nyan Kichi takes photos of stray cats who amuse themselves in pot holes and drain pipe holes. Follow him @nyankichi5656. 5. This beautiful poetic reading. View this post on Facebook Facebook: video.php 6. This story about a dog who helped an 8-year-old boy learn to love his spots. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Stephanie Adcock Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin My heart cannot deal with this it's too much. 7. That Julie Andrews is going to be launching a new children's TV series. View this post on Facebook Facebook: video.php 8. This project that helps young men in Baltimore by teaching them yoga, meditation and martial arts. View this post on Facebook Facebook: video.php 9. This wonderful friendship. View this post on Facebook Facebook: video.php 10. This pug train. View this post on Facebook Facebook: video.php 11. These glorious ballet dancers. View this post on Facebook Facebook: video.php This is a weekly series. Have something happy that you think should be in next week’s post? Let me know in the comments or tweet me! Want more happy little things? Here's last week's post. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link