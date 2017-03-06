11 Happy Little Things To Make You Smile This Week

We all know the world is a little sad at the minute.
So here’s a bunch of cute things that have happened recently to prove it’s not all bad.
Who knows, maybe they’ll even make you smile.
1. This baby panda who just wants to play.
2. This story about a little boy who lost a race because he ran to hug his dad instead.
3. This premature baby hippo that everyone’s rooting for.
4. This two-year-old’s first shopping trip.
5. This story about these newborn polar bear twins.
6. These couple goals.
7. This horse that just loves its new squeaky toy.
8. This incredible moment when a whole class was awarded four year scholarships.
9. This dog that just wants to be your friend.
10. These people pulling together to rescue a dog.
This is a weekly series. Have something happy that you think should be in next week’s post? Let me know in the comments or tweet me!
Want more happy things? Here’s last week’s post!
Emma Cooke is a lifestyle writer for BuzzFeed and is based in London.
