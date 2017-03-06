Get Our App!
Build A Girlfriend And We’ll Tell You What People…
21 Things You Know If You Live Paycheck To Paycheck
21 Photos That’ll Make You Laugh, Then Ask "Ok, But…
14 Tumblr Posts That’ll Make You Say "I’m Glad I…
This Bus Is Driving Around Ireland To Help Women…
Fitbit’s Thinnest Tracker Will Now Track Your Heart…
Have The Ultimate IKEA Shopping Spree And We’ll…
Here’s What It’s Like To Have Bell’s Palsy
15 Celebrities Who Managed To Have Boobs AND Be…

11 Happy Little Things To Make You Smile This Week

Lovely news stories.

Emma Cooke
Emma Cooke
BuzzFeed Staff

We all know the world is a little sad at the minute.

View this image ›

Pixar

So here’s a bunch of cute things that have happened recently to prove it’s not all bad.

View this image ›

tenor.co

Who knows, maybe they’ll even make you smile.

View this image ›

giphy.com

1. This baby panda who just wants to play.

Facebook: video.php

2. This story about a little boy who lost a race because he ran to hug his dad instead.

This story about a little boy who lost a race because he ran to hug his dad instead.

View this image ›

Imoh Umoren

3. This premature baby hippo that everyone’s rooting for.

Facebook: video.php

4. This two-year-old’s first shopping trip.

Facebook: video.php

5. This story about these newborn polar bear twins.

This story about these newborn polar bear twins.

View this image ›

Columbus Zoo

6. These couple goals.

Facebook: video.php

7. This horse that just loves its new squeaky toy.

Facebook: video.php

8. This incredible moment when a whole class was awarded four year scholarships.

Facebook: video.php

9. This dog that just wants to be your friend.

Hi there.. I brought u a stick because I love you

— Baby Animals (@BBAnimals)

10. These people pulling together to rescue a dog.

Facebook: video.php

11. These pigs having a bath.

I'm squealing with joy!

— Cutest Animals Ever (@CUTEST_ANlMALS)

This is a weekly series. Have something happy that you think should be in next week’s post? Let me know in the comments or tweet me!

Want more happy things? Here’s last week’s post!

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Emma Cooke is a lifestyle writer for BuzzFeed and is based in London.
More
 
  Your Reaction?
 

    Starting soon, you'll only be able to post a comment on BuzzFeed using a Facebook account or via our app. If you have questions or thoughts, email us here.

    Contributions

    Eurostar Tried To Charge This Woman An Extra "Luggage" Fee For Her Wheelchair

    by Fiona Rutherford

    Connect With UK
    Follow Us On Pinterest
    BuzzFeed uk
    More Uk ›
    Now Buzzing