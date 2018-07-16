Trump Meets With Vladimir Putin For Talks In Helsinki

Just hours ago Trump said relations between the two countries had "never been worse".

President Trump met Russian premier Vladimir Putin ahead of the pair's long-awaited bilateral summit later on Monday, with the pair initially talking for 2 hours and 10 minutes one-on-one, according to Russia. The White House did not immediately confirm the amount of time the two leaders spent talking alone. Responding to a reporter's shouted question about how the meeting went, Trump said it was a “very good start.” After one minute, reporters were then ushered out of the room where the diplomatic delegations were to have lunch, according to the White House pool report.

The two world leaders are meeting in Helsinki, Finland, where talks are expected to touch on the role of NATO, the Syrian crisis, Russia's presence in Crimea and nuclear proliferation. "We have great opportunities together. We have not been getting along very well for the last few years… but I think we can end up having an extraordinary relationship," Trump said during a press conference ahead of the one-on-one meeting. "I really think the world wants to see us getting along," he said. "We are the world’s two great nuclear powers. It’s not a bad thing, it’s a good thing." Putin called the meeting part of "continued constant contact" between the two.

At the press conference, the US president congratulated Putin on the World Cup, which took place in Russia and ended Sunday. He also listed items the pair would discuss, mainly focusing on international relations and military matters. There was no mention of Russia's meddling in US politics. For his part, Putin said, "The time has come to talk thoroughly about bilateral relations as well as various hotspots in the world," according to a translation from AP. Trump tweeted earlier on Monday that relations between Russia and the US has never been worse, but he attributed this to "years of U.S. foolishness".

While Putin was en route to the meeting, Russia's Foreign Ministry responded to Trump's tweet to simply say "we agree". We agree https://t.co/7l087Qwmj3

Putin left Trump waiting for about an hour, according to the White House pool reporter – the official greeting was scheduled to start at 1:10 p.m. local time, but the Russian president's plane didn't touch down until just after 1p.m. Putin and Trump will take part in a joint press conference after their talks. Large protests are expected to accompany the talks, just as some 100,000 people turned out to protest Trump's London visit. This is a developing story – check back here for updates and follow @BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

