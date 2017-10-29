Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Hannah Wong / BuzzFeed Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Even if you love cooking, it's a lot of work. Sometimes, we all just need a day off. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Universal Pictures Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin So we asked 10 food bloggers what they make for dinner when they are just not in the mood to cook. Here's what they said: 1. Bowties and Broccoli — Beth Moncel from Budget Bytes Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link budgetbytes.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin "My favorite go-to meal when I'm too tired to cook is this incredibly simple yet satisfying Bowties and Broccoli. I make some version of it at least once per week. It only requires a few ingredients that I always have on hand, takes about 15 minutes, and I can add in whatever else I might happen to have leftover in my fridge or pantry (walnuts, rotisserie chicken, fresh spinach, other types of cheese). I try to keep it 50-50 pasta and broccoli to make sure I'm getting my vegetables, and sometimes use whole wheat pasta to up the fiber."Get the recipe here. ADVERTISEMENT 2. Quesadillas — Kathryn from Cookie and Kate Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link cookieandkate.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin "When I'm feeling hungry and lazy, I make quesadillas. These veggie-packed quesadillas come together in about 10 minutes, so they're the perfect quick meal. They're cheesy enough to feel a little indulgent, which is just what I want when I come home starving from the grocery store. I like to round out the meal with a super simple side salad composed of fresh greens, a light drizzle of olive oil and good balsamic vinegar (the thick stuff), plus a pinch of flaky sea salt and some freshly ground black pepper."Get the recipe here. 3. Mozzarella Baked Eggs with Zucchini — Elizabeth Stark from Brooklyn Supper Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link brooklynsupper.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin "On my busiest (or laziest) nights, I go for eggs; they're a solid protein and easy to make. I've found baked eggs are the most effortless way to achieve perfectly runny yolks. Mozzarella and caramelized zucchini slices make the dish substantial enough to count as dinner and taste delicious too. Baked eggs are also versatile – nearly any cheese or sautéed green can be swapped in. Add toast and you have dinner." Get the recipe here. 4. Spaghetti Carbonara — Chungah Rhee from Damn Delicious Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link damndelicious.net Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin "I love to try out new and delicious recipes, but sometimes, after a full day of cooking and tasting and having meetings all over the place, I don’t feel like lifting a finger. I just want something that has wholesome ingredients but doesn't have a lot of prep work. My go-to on those days is Spaghetti Carbonara. It comes together in just 15 minutes and only has 5 ingredients — one of which is bacon. You can’t go wrong with this. And if you’re skeptical about the raw eggs, it actually gets cooked through completely from the residual heat. Just be sure to work quickly so you don’t end up with scrambled eggs. I promise this dish will make your day!"Get the recipe here. 5. Cauliflower Fried Rice — Christine Ma from Cherry On My Sunday Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link cherryonmysundae.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin "Fried rice has the reputation of being unhealthy but swapping out the rice with cauliflower makes it a healthy go-to meal. You can even buy cauliflower rice now, making this meal a cinch. I like mine topped with shrimp but it can be prepared with chicken, beef, pork, or just egg."Get the recipe here. 6. Easy Greek Sheet Pan Chicken Souvlaki and Potatoes — Tieghan Gerard from Half Baked Harvest Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link halfbakedharvest.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin "This Greek-inspired chicken recipe has all of my favorite ingredients piled onto one sheet pan. It is so easy and so delicious. What I love about this recipe is that it uses simple ingredients that you might even have in your kitchen right now. You can come home from work and have dinner ready to go in under an hour. The best part? You dirty just ONE pan and don't even get the stove messy. It's hassle free, healthy and again, just so good."Get the recipe here. ADVERTISEMENT 7. Black Bean Hummus Tartine — Christine Ma from Cherry On My Sunday Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link cherryonmysundae.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin "I love this tartine because I can just make a jar of black bean hummus and harissa aioli in the beginning of the week and throw this open-faced sandwich together whenever I want. If I'm feeling up to it, I'll even add a fried egg!"Get the recipe here. 8. One Pot Coconut Chickpea Curry — Jessica Hylton-Leckie from Jessica in the Kitchen Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link jessicainthekitchen.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin "When I’m feeling exhausted from a long day — or I just don’t feel like cooking but need to eat — I always make my One Pot Coconut Chickpea Curry. It happens to be the most popular recipe on my site and one I have made so many times I’ve lost count. This curry recipe is golden because you literally add everything to a pan, and cook it down together until it’s ready. It’s ridiculously easy, tastes so delicious, and is made from healthy ingredients, so I never feel guilty eating it. I love that the chickpeas in this recipe add protein, so I always feel really full and satisfied after this.Extra bonus: It’s definitely budget-friendly and one recipe makes several servings of leftovers if you're cooking for one. We always have the main ingredients in the house: chickpeas, tomatoes and coconut milk, which is so convenient. P.S. Don’t forget that lime squeeze: it adds layers of flavor!"Get the recipe here. 9. Caldo De Pollo — Yvette Marquez-Sharpnack from Muy Bueno Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link muybuenocookbook.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin "I always turn to soup when I need to feed my family and want to make something quick... and have some leftovers. Caldo de pollo is medicine for the soul. It's one of my favorite soups and it's so simple to make! I just chop all the ingredients and let the stock pot simmer while I sneak back to the couch to watch E! News and catch up on the latest celebrity gossip."Get Yvette's recipe here. 10. Potato and Pea Pulao — Rakhee Yadav from Box Of Spice Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link boxofspice.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin "The traditional pulao is made with peas and potatoes, but if I have leftover vegetables in the fridge, I just throw them in with the rest. You can literally use any vegetable of your choice. It is delicious and different every single time!"Ingredients1 cup basmati rice, washed1/2 cup green peas1 potato, cut into cubes3-4 cloves6-8 whole black pepperpinch of salt1 tsp oil2 cups waterInstructions: In a pan, heat the oil and add the cloves and whole black pepper. Fry for 1 minute. Add the potatoes and green peas. Fry with the spices for 2-3 minutes. Add the washed rice. Fry again for 2 minutes and then add the water. Raise the heat to high and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and cook for exactly ten minutes. Serve with a bowl of plain yogurt and an Indian pickle.See more recipes like this one here. 11. Scrambled Egg Toast — Deb Perelman from Smitten Kitchen Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Deb Perelman / Via smittenkitchen.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin "When I need a quick meal and have only a limited number of ingredients in my kitchen, I love making scrambled egg toast. Scrambled eggs are best made at home where their path from frying pan to plate to fork to your belly is as short as possible." Get the recipe here. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Screen Gems Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Promoted by Get all the best Tasty recipes in your inbox! Sign up for the Tasty newsletter today! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now! View Comments