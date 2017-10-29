 back to top
News Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
Trending
Food

We Asked 11 Food Bloggers What They Cook When They're Feeling Lazy AF

I'm starving but I'm lazyyyyy.

Posted on
Emily Shwake
Emily Shwake
BuzzFeed Staff
Hannah Wong / BuzzFeed

Even if you love cooking, it's a lot of work. Sometimes, we all just need a day off.

So we asked 10 food bloggers what they make for dinner when they are just not in the mood to cook. Here's what they said: Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Universal Pictures

So we asked 10 food bloggers what they make for dinner when they are just not in the mood to cook. Here's what they said:

1. Bowties and Broccoli — Beth Moncel from Budget Bytes

"My favorite go-to meal when I'm too tired to cook is this incredibly simple yet satisfying Bowties and Broccoli. I make some version of it at least once per week. It only requires a few ingredients that I always have on hand, takes about 15 minutes, and I can add in whatever else I might happen to have leftover in my fridge or pantry (walnuts, rotisserie chicken, fresh spinach, other types of cheese). I try to keep it 50-50 pasta and broccoli to make sure I'm getting my vegetables, and sometimes use whole wheat pasta to up the fiber."Get the recipe here.
budgetbytes.com

"My favorite go-to meal when I'm too tired to cook is this incredibly simple yet satisfying Bowties and Broccoli. I make some version of it at least once per week. It only requires a few ingredients that I always have on hand, takes about 15 minutes, and I can add in whatever else I might happen to have leftover in my fridge or pantry (walnuts, rotisserie chicken, fresh spinach, other types of cheese). I try to keep it 50-50 pasta and broccoli to make sure I'm getting my vegetables, and sometimes use whole wheat pasta to up the fiber."

Get the recipe here.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Quesadillas — Kathryn from Cookie and Kate

cookieandkate.com

"When I'm feeling hungry and lazy, I make quesadillas. These veggie-packed quesadillas come together in about 10 minutes, so they're the perfect quick meal. They're cheesy enough to feel a little indulgent, which is just what I want when I come home starving from the grocery store. I like to round out the meal with a super simple side salad composed of fresh greens, a light drizzle of olive oil and good balsamic vinegar (the thick stuff), plus a pinch of flaky sea salt and some freshly ground black pepper."


Get the recipe here.

3. Mozzarella Baked Eggs with Zucchini — Elizabeth Stark from Brooklyn Supper

"On my busiest (or laziest) nights, I go for eggs; they're a solid protein and easy to make. I've found baked eggs are the most effortless way to achieve perfectly runny yolks. Mozzarella and caramelized zucchini slices make the dish substantial enough to count as dinner and taste delicious too. Baked eggs are also versatile – nearly any cheese or sautéed green can be swapped in. Add toast and you have dinner." Get the recipe here.
brooklynsupper.com

"On my busiest (or laziest) nights, I go for eggs; they're a solid protein and easy to make. I've found baked eggs are the most effortless way to achieve perfectly runny yolks. Mozzarella and caramelized zucchini slices make the dish substantial enough to count as dinner and taste delicious too. Baked eggs are also versatile – nearly any cheese or sautéed green can be swapped in. Add toast and you have dinner."

Get the recipe here.

4. Spaghetti Carbonara — Chungah Rhee from Damn Delicious

"I love to try out new and delicious recipes, but sometimes, after a full day of cooking and tasting and having meetings all over the place, I don’t feel like lifting a finger. I just want something that has wholesome ingredients but doesn't have a lot of prep work. My go-to on those days is Spaghetti Carbonara. It comes together in just 15 minutes and only has 5 ingredients — one of which is bacon. You can’t go wrong with this. And if you’re skeptical about the raw eggs, it actually gets cooked through completely from the residual heat. Just be sure to work quickly so you don’t end up with scrambled eggs. I promise this dish will make your day!"Get the recipe here.
damndelicious.net

"I love to try out new and delicious recipes, but sometimes, after a full day of cooking and tasting and having meetings all over the place, I don’t feel like lifting a finger. I just want something that has wholesome ingredients but doesn't have a lot of prep work. My go-to on those days is Spaghetti Carbonara. It comes together in just 15 minutes and only has 5 ingredients — one of which is bacon. You can’t go wrong with this. And if you’re skeptical about the raw eggs, it actually gets cooked through completely from the residual heat. Just be sure to work quickly so you don’t end up with scrambled eggs. I promise this dish will make your day!"

Get the recipe here.

5. Cauliflower Fried Rice — Christine Ma from Cherry On My Sunday

"Fried rice has the reputation of being unhealthy but swapping out the rice with cauliflower makes it a healthy go-to meal. You can even buy cauliflower rice now, making this meal a cinch. I like mine topped with shrimp but it can be prepared with chicken, beef, pork, or just egg."Get the recipe here.
cherryonmysundae.com

"Fried rice has the reputation of being unhealthy but swapping out the rice with cauliflower makes it a healthy go-to meal. You can even buy cauliflower rice now, making this meal a cinch. I like mine topped with shrimp but it can be prepared with chicken, beef, pork, or just egg."

Get the recipe here.

6. Easy Greek Sheet Pan Chicken Souvlaki and Potatoes — Tieghan Gerard from Half Baked Harvest

"This Greek-inspired chicken recipe has all of my favorite ingredients piled onto one sheet pan. It is so easy and so delicious. What I love about this recipe is that it uses simple ingredients that you might even have in your kitchen right now. You can come home from work and have dinner ready to go in under an hour. The best part? You dirty just ONE pan and don't even get the stove messy. It's hassle free, healthy and again, just so good."Get the recipe here.
halfbakedharvest.com

"This Greek-inspired chicken recipe has all of my favorite ingredients piled onto one sheet pan. It is so easy and so delicious. What I love about this recipe is that it uses simple ingredients that you might even have in your kitchen right now. You can come home from work and have dinner ready to go in under an hour. The best part? You dirty just ONE pan and don't even get the stove messy. It's hassle free, healthy and again, just so good."

Get the recipe here.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Black Bean Hummus Tartine — Christine Ma from Cherry On My Sunday

"I love this tartine because I can just make a jar of black bean hummus and harissa aioli in the beginning of the week and throw this open-faced sandwich together whenever I want. If I'm feeling up to it, I'll even add a fried egg!"Get the recipe here.
cherryonmysundae.com

"I love this tartine because I can just make a jar of black bean hummus and harissa aioli in the beginning of the week and throw this open-faced sandwich together whenever I want. If I'm feeling up to it, I'll even add a fried egg!"

Get the recipe here.

8. One Pot Coconut Chickpea Curry — Jessica Hylton-Leckie from Jessica in the Kitchen

"When I’m feeling exhausted from a long day — or I just don’t feel like cooking but need to eat — I always make my One Pot Coconut Chickpea Curry. It happens to be the most popular recipe on my site and one I have made so many times I’ve lost count. This curry recipe is golden because you literally add everything to a pan, and cook it down together until it’s ready. It’s ridiculously easy, tastes so delicious, and is made from healthy ingredients, so I never feel guilty eating it. I love that the chickpeas in this recipe add protein, so I always feel really full and satisfied after this.Extra bonus: It’s definitely budget-friendly and one recipe makes several servings of leftovers if you're cooking for one. We always have the main ingredients in the house: chickpeas, tomatoes and coconut milk, which is so convenient. P.S. Don’t forget that lime squeeze: it adds layers of flavor!"Get the recipe here.
jessicainthekitchen.com

"When I’m feeling exhausted from a long day — or I just don’t feel like cooking but need to eat — I always make my One Pot Coconut Chickpea Curry. It happens to be the most popular recipe on my site and one I have made so many times I’ve lost count. This curry recipe is golden because you literally add everything to a pan, and cook it down together until it’s ready. It’s ridiculously easy, tastes so delicious, and is made from healthy ingredients, so I never feel guilty eating it. I love that the chickpeas in this recipe add protein, so I always feel really full and satisfied after this.

Extra bonus: It’s definitely budget-friendly and one recipe makes several servings of leftovers if you're cooking for one. We always have the main ingredients in the house: chickpeas, tomatoes and coconut milk, which is so convenient. P.S. Don’t forget that lime squeeze: it adds layers of flavor!"

Get the recipe here.

9. Caldo De Pollo — Yvette Marquez-Sharpnack from Muy Bueno

"I always turn to soup when I need to feed my family and want to make something quick... and have some leftovers. Caldo de pollo is medicine for the soul. It's one of my favorite soups and it's so simple to make! I just chop all the ingredients and let the stock pot simmer while I sneak back to the couch to watch E! News and catch up on the latest celebrity gossip."Get Yvette's recipe here.
muybuenocookbook.com

"I always turn to soup when I need to feed my family and want to make something quick... and have some leftovers. Caldo de pollo is medicine for the soul. It's one of my favorite soups and it's so simple to make! I just chop all the ingredients and let the stock pot simmer while I sneak back to the couch to watch E! News and catch up on the latest celebrity gossip."

Get Yvette's recipe here.

10. Potato and Pea Pulao — Rakhee Yadav from Box Of Spice

"The traditional pulao is made with peas and potatoes, but if I have leftover vegetables in the fridge, I just throw them in with the rest. You can literally use any vegetable of your choice. It is delicious and different every single time!"Ingredients1 cup basmati rice, washed1/2 cup green peas1 potato, cut into cubes3-4 cloves6-8 whole black pepperpinch of salt1 tsp oil2 cups waterInstructions: In a pan, heat the oil and add the cloves and whole black pepper. Fry for 1 minute. Add the potatoes and green peas. Fry with the spices for 2-3 minutes. Add the washed rice. Fry again for 2 minutes and then add the water. Raise the heat to high and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and cook for exactly ten minutes. Serve with a bowl of plain yogurt and an Indian pickle.See more recipes like this one here.
boxofspice.com

"The traditional pulao is made with peas and potatoes, but if I have leftover vegetables in the fridge, I just throw them in with the rest. You can literally use any vegetable of your choice. It is delicious and different every single time!"

Ingredients

1 cup basmati rice, washed

1/2 cup green peas

1 potato, cut into cubes

3-4 cloves

6-8 whole black pepper

pinch of salt

1 tsp oil

2 cups water

Instructions: In a pan, heat the oil and add the cloves and whole black pepper. Fry for 1 minute. Add the potatoes and green peas. Fry with the spices for 2-3 minutes. Add the washed rice. Fry again for 2 minutes and then add the water. Raise the heat to high and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and cook for exactly ten minutes. Serve with a bowl of plain yogurt and an Indian pickle.

See more recipes like this one here.

11. Scrambled Egg Toast — Deb Perelman from Smitten Kitchen

"When I need a quick meal and have only a limited number of ingredients in my kitchen, I love making scrambled egg toast. Scrambled eggs are best made at home where their path from frying pan to plate to fork to your belly is as short as possible." Get the recipe here.
Deb Perelman / Via smittenkitchen.com

"When I need a quick meal and have only a limited number of ingredients in my kitchen, I love making scrambled egg toast. Scrambled eggs are best made at home where their path from frying pan to plate to fork to your belly is as short as possible."

Get the recipe here.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Screen Gems

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
ADVERTISEMENT

Connect With Food

Follow Us On Pinterest
ADVERTISEMENT

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss