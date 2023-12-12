These Under-$35 Target Gifts Look Like They Came From Some Cool Little Shop

While Target is undoubtedly a destination for a host of pragmatic everyday goods, superfans know that there are a slew of unique, special objects hiding in plain sight among the stacks of bedsheets and Up & Up paper towels.

We take great joy in hunting down these finds, especially when the holiday season rolls around. Nothing is more satisfying than being able to hit checkout on a cart that includes a gift for the hard-to-please design snob on your list along with a fresh three-pack of undershirts.



Even better, many of Target’s best and coolest goods and gewgaws don’t break the $35-dollar threshold, when comparable options from elite, aesthetically-minded retailers can boast triple-digit price tags.