Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    These Under-$35 Target Gifts Look Like They Came From Some Cool Little Shop

    Sure, it’s from a boutique — the red dot boutique, that is.

    Emily Ruane
    by Emily Ruane

    Managing Editor, Commerce at HuffPost

    While Target is undoubtedly a destination for a host of pragmatic everyday goods, superfans know that there are a slew of unique, special objects hiding in plain sight among the stacks of bedsheets and Up & Up paper towels.

    We take great joy in hunting down these finds, especially when the holiday season rolls around. Nothing is more satisfying than being able to hit checkout on a cart that includes a gift for the hard-to-please design snob on your list along with a fresh three-pack of undershirts.

    Even better, many of Target’s best and coolest goods and gewgaws don’t break the $35-dollar threshold, when comparable options from elite, aesthetically-minded retailers can boast triple-digit price tags.

    Ahead, we rounded up 14 special gifts that offer more than your average department store find. If you didn’t know any better, you’d think some of these items came from a boutique — but little does anyone know, they actually came from the red dot boutique.

    1. A solid marble catchall tray that belongs at Kim Kardashian’s house

    Target

    You have to click through the reviewer photos to properly fall in love with this 9-inch marble catchall tray from Target’s Threshold home goods brand. With a scalloped exterior and a smooth finish, it has the ultra-minimal presence of something you’d see in the RH catalog or Kim Kardashian’s comically minimal Hidden Hills mansion — without the unfathomable price tag.

    Promising review: "It is heavy and beautiful. I have it sitting on my coffee table. It is durable enough to also just toss your keys quickly into it should you have it sitting on an entry console table. I would definitely recommend it to anyone who is doubting to buy it; just buy it." —Peanut

    Price: $30

    2. A multipurpose storage canister that could have come from an indie boutique

    Target

    This multifunctional container boasts an earthy mix of colors and a versatile design. Lift the lid to reveal two separate stacking compartments to accommodate almost anything. The retailer shows it styled as bathroom storage, but we’d use it for nearly anything: safety pins, jewelry, craft supplies, etc.

    Price: $15

    3. A mid-century-style tabletop clock

    Target

    This rectangular clock is reminiscent of design snob-approved timepieces like Newgate’s classic Wideboy alarm clock (a version of which we also spotted at Rejuvenation). It is 6 inches wide and uses one AA battery.

    Promising review: "This clock is a nice size for a desk or shelf or bedside. It’s sleek and modern looking and very easy to read! It’s totally silent, as I had to put it ON my ear to hear any ticking at all. It’s much nicer looking than I thought it was going to be for the price!" —Devina

    Price: $15

    4. Bachan’s Japanese barbecue sauce

    Target

    A mainstay at the type of trendy culinary boutique that TikTok has dubbed a “shoppy shop,” this umami-rich soy-based sauce has a “teriyaki-ish” flavor, according to the brand, and is traditionally used to “glaze” meat and seafood dishes. Let your flavor-chasing giftee assume you made a pilgrimage to Brooklyn to painstakingly select this condiment, even if all you did was stop at your local Target.

    Promising review: "This tastes so close to Yoshida's, which is a sauce I grew up eating and haven't been able to find since I moved states. It's not spicy AT ALL (unlike Yoshida's) but they do sell a spicy version that is really spicy. I like mixing a little bit of it with this one. It's good for a protein marinade but also great on vegetables and noodles/rice." —K

    Price: $8.49

    5. An expensive-looking blanket scarf that comes with a matching beanie

    Matching scarf and beanie
    Target

    With the same tonal colorway and fuzzy-looking knit as Acne’s oft-imitated mohair blanket scarf, this cozy accessory from Target is a surefire way to please a fashion-forward giftee. The retailer's midweight synthetic offering comes with a beanie in a classic cable-knit design.

    Promising review: "Super soft and cozy! Stylish and warm!" —Love It

    Price: $12

    6. A classic holiday album that will please any vinyl enthusiast

    A Charlie Brown Christmas vinyl
    Target

    Sure, it’s a pretty specific gift, but if you know a music nerd who has a turntable in their home, this is a surefire crowd-pleaser. If you’re anything like me, you may have the same Pavlovian response to the sounds of Vince Guaraldi’s piano and will be instantaneously transported back to wherever you spent your childhood. This edition — which comes with a splatter-print green record and a poster depicting Linus and Lucy at the piano — is exclusive to Target.

    Promising review: "Amazing vinyl! Sounds beautiful with no flaws. Vinyl disc is so pretty!" —Anonymous

    Price: $12.49

    7. A Copenhagen-ish backpack

    Target

    This quilted square rucksack is clearly borrowing something from the Scandi-cool likes of luggage imprints like Fjallraven and Rains, minus the premium price point. The 14.5-inch bag can be worn as a backpack or carried like a tote via drop handle. It’s available in five colors, but the brilliant orangey-red caught our eye, and it’s sure to make an impression on your recipient, too. It boasts adjustable shoulder straps, an interior laptop pocket and an exterior pocket for a water bottle. For a smaller version of this look, try Target’s mini Paxton knapsack.

    Promising review: "I’ve been using this as a diaper bag for about three months now and it’s so great! Pocket in the sides for baby’s cup + my water, pocket in the front for my phone and wallet, and tons of room and pockets inside. I’m so happy with this bag!" —Adree1245

    Price: $35 (available in five colors).

    8. A pair of oversize sterling silver hoops

    Target

    The hefty tube hoop earring has become a staple at intimidating fashion boutiques. Prices vary depending on the brand and construction, but we’ve never seen a sterling silver pair at such a low price. They're a little over an inch in height, making for a perfect not-too-big, not-too-small accessory that will complement a variety of ensembles. (Reviewers note that the posts can be fragile, so handle with care.)

    Price: $19.99.

    9. A adorably retro Christmas ornament

    Target

    Just smile and nod when everyone asks you about the out-of-the-way antique shop where you scored this “vintage” reindeer ornament. The pink ceramic confection is decorated with (what else) fluttering doe eyes, a tiny red nose and plenty of gold accents. It measures about 3 inches in height.

    Promising review: "This tiny pink deer is a cutie! Looks vintage. Cute enough to stand alone on a shelf, we will not use it as an ornament because it is too precious to hide in our Christmas tree." —MB

    Price: $5

    10. A pair of all-purpose lounge shorts to inspire your next vacation

    Target

    These 100% cotton shorts — created by Burkina Faso-bred designer Georgie Badiel Liberty — boast a batik-style motif inspired by African wax prints. They have a drawstring waist and a loose fit, perfect for wearing around the house any time of year.

    Promising review: "Paired with a cute top for brunch and got so many compliments!!" —SouthernBougie

    Price: $25 (available in women’s sizes XS–XXL, and also come in a solid pink or a vine-adorned botanical print)

    11. A nostalgic gift that almost anyone can enjoy

    Disposal camera
    Target

    I can’t believe I just used “nostalgic” as a descriptor for a disposable camera, and yet… Regardless, folks of any age will get a kick out of this pre-smartphone-era mainstay. Its artist-designed wrapping is a step up from the standard drugstore packaging, and your recipient can get their film developed at a number of participating CVS locations.

    Promising review: "What a fun way to spice up pictures! We had a blast learning about this "old" camera. My son was asking the funniest things like, where do I put the charger? And how do you see the pictures? It was fun to explain to him what I had to do when I was his age. He was blown away. It works really well and it's fun!! 10 out of 10!" —Abeichler21

    Price: $14.99

    12. A multipurpose meditation pillow

    Pillow in dark green
    Target

    For the crunchiest person on your list, try this highly rated meditation pillow that definitely could have some from the local health food store or hippie emporium. It's 16 inches in diameter and the removable recycled polyester cover is machine-washable.

    Promising review: "I love how well made and firm these are. Yet they also have some give to bend to the contour of the body. I use them as back support for my (too deep) couch and swivel chairs." —So

    Price: $34.99

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.