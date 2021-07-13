Skip To Content
Lindsey Shaw Is Taking A Break From Social Media After Being Dragged For Mocking Black Creators On TikTok

"I am sorry you were offended."

If you watched Nickelodeon growing up or Freeform while it was ABC Family, then you'll probably recognize Lindsey Shaw as Moze from Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide or as Paige from Pretty Little Liars.

Lindsey Shaw is photographed at an event in West Hollywood, California
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

The actor, now 32, has remained active on social media since the latter series ended a couple of years ago.

But Lindsey will be taking a break from those accounts for the foreseeable future, in light of criticism she received after posting a recent TikTok video.

Lindsey Shaw is photographed at Universal Studios&#x27; Halloween Horror Nights in 2019
Michael Tran / Getty Images

In the video Lindsey mocked a TikTok dance trend started by Black creators. "Hey, are we OK? What the fuck is this?" she said, before showing a clip of the popular movement.

Def Noodles @defnoodles

The TikTok that got Lindsey Shaw backlash.

@defnoodles / Via Twitter: @defnoodles

Lindsey deleted the video from TikTok, but portions of it are still circulating online.

Her post was met with backlash from creators and social media users alike, noting that it was racist, offensive, and contributing to an Internet culture that already places barriers along Black influencers' paths to success.

AKUA ONOMATOPOEIA⚡️🇬🇭 @00akua

My friends and I are black creators that are currently trending on #TikTok this is one of many obstacles we have to deal with on the app. We are often stripped of credits from larger creators and now we’re being mocked by #LindseyShaw we don’t deserve this. (1/2) https://t.co/IHdDiw0gz3

@00akua / Via Twitter: @00akua

"My friends and I are Black creators that are currently trending on #TikTok," wrote @Akua00, a TikTok influencer who appears in the original video that kickstarted the app's latest dance trend, in a tweet last night.

"This is one of many obstacles we have to deal with on the app," she continued. "We are often stripped of credits from larger creators and now we're being mocked by #Lindsey Shaw."

AKUA ONOMATOPOEIA⚡️🇬🇭 @00akua

(2/2) Everyone in the videos’ handles on TikTok: usimmango, aaroncanthoop, itzz.kj, chynaaliya, bryansanon, justinplaness, yourfavoriteblackperson0, and akua00

@00akua / Via Twitter: @00akua

Prominent TikTok creator @usimmango is responsible for conceiving of the viral trend.

Lindsey later gave a non-apology apology for her TikTok post, on her Instagram Story over the weekend. "I am sorry you were offended," she said while crying. "I think we all need to vibrate higher for the future, and I know I'm going to keep learning."

Lindsey Shaw is pictured smiling
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

"I'm not here to offend or belittle anybody at all," she continued. "I thought that the millennial and Gen Z thing was a thing on TikTok. The intention wasn't that serious, y'all." She also shared her decision to "take a step back from social media," which seemed like the right call. 

Many people were unmoved or upset by Lindsey's explanation on Instagram, especially since so much of it focused on the hate she was seeing in her inbox, and some questioned whether the actor's emotional display came in response to her actions or the criticism they brought on.

Supreme Libra @itssavvybabe

Lindsey Shaw is by far the biggest joke ever. I’m sorry but how are you the victim when you were being problematic &amp; racist online?? your “apology and tears” were so fake that I literally could not keep a straight face. You’re a racist and I’m happy you’re exposed.

@itssavvybabe / Via Twitter: @itssavvybabe
IceKareemy @IceKareemy

Lindsey Shaw is the perfect example of a white woman doing something racist, DOUBLING DOWN on it after given a chance to walk it back, then go crying about being bullied on the ig story. The problem is….TikTok got receipts

@IceKareemy / Via Twitter: @IceKareemy

As TikToker @fameblack pointed out, Lindsey's harmful conduct extended past the since-deleted video itself. She silenced a Black creator who acknowledged the video was problematic the comments section, and piggybacked off of racist attacks on that creator from other TikTok users by telling the creator to "sit down."

Def Noodles @defnoodles

This TikToker explains that the issue wasn’t just Lindsey Shaw’s video, but the comments that Lindsey made after the fact belittling a black creator and enabling racist attacks on them.

@defnoodles / Via Twitter: @defnoodles

Also, Lindsey previously seemed to appreciate the viral dance trend when former Ned's Declassified costar Devon Werkheiser posted a clip of himself doing it. Devon then defended Lindsey amid the backlash caused by her video.

TikTok algorithms routinely suppress Black creators' content and arbitrarily ban their accounts. This isn't new information. Neither is the fact that numerous Black creators fail to gain due exposure on the app — or basic credit, even — for setting many of its viral trends.

jimmy fallon @jimmyfallon

8 Tik Tok dances with @whoisaddison!!

@jimmyfallon / Via Twitter: @jimmyfallon

Last spring, The Tonight Show was criticized for a segment where influencer Addison Rae taught Jimmy Fallon TikTok dances without crediting the Black influencers who created them. In June, The New York Times released a full documentary episode dedicated to exploring this issue.

Given all of that, Lindsey's TikTok and Instagram posts seem particularly tone deaf, and there was really no excuse for how she handled either of them. People have a lot more to say about this, and you can read through their additional comments on Twitter here.

