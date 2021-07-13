Lindsey Shaw Is Taking A Break From Social Media After Being Dragged For Mocking Black Creators On TikTok

If you watched Nickelodeon growing up or Freeform while it was ABC Family, then you'll probably recognize Lindsey Shaw as Moze from Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide or as Paige from Pretty Little Liars.
The actor, now 32, has remained active on social media since the latter series ended a couple of years ago.
But Lindsey will be taking a break from those accounts for the foreseeable future, in light of criticism she received after posting a recent TikTok video.
In the video Lindsey mocked a TikTok dance trend started by Black creators. "Hey, are we OK? What the fuck is this?" she said, before showing a clip of the popular movement.
Her post was met with backlash from creators and social media users alike, noting that it was racist, offensive, and contributing to an Internet culture that already places barriers along Black influencers' paths to success.
"This is one of many obstacles we have to deal with on the app," she continued. "We are often stripped of credits from larger creators and now we're being mocked by #Lindsey Shaw."
Prominent TikTok creator @usimmango is responsible for conceiving of the viral trend.
Lindsey later gave a non-apology apology for her TikTok post, on her Instagram Story over the weekend. "I am sorry you were offended," she said while crying. "I think we all need to vibrate higher for the future, and I know I'm going to keep learning."
Many people were unmoved or upset by Lindsey's explanation on Instagram, especially since so much of it focused on the hate she was seeing in her inbox, and some questioned whether the actor's emotional display came in response to her actions or the criticism they brought on.
As TikToker @fameblack pointed out, Lindsey's harmful conduct extended past the since-deleted video itself. She silenced a Black creator who acknowledged the video was problematic the comments section, and piggybacked off of racist attacks on that creator from other TikTok users by telling the creator to "sit down."
TikTok algorithms routinely suppress Black creators' content and arbitrarily ban their accounts. This isn't new information. Neither is the fact that numerous Black creators fail to gain due exposure on the app — or basic credit, even — for setting many of its viral trends.
Given all of that, Lindsey's TikTok and Instagram posts seem particularly tone deaf, and there was really no excuse for how she handled either of them. People have a lot more to say about this, and you can read through their additional comments on Twitter here.
