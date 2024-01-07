This Unconventional Cooking Method Is Taking The Internet By Storm, And It's Genius For Saving Money (And Cutting Down On Waste)

3. Add a wild-card ingredient.

OK, you have your core ingredient and theme picked out. Now it’s time to get weird. Chef Dafne Mejia, who was a contestant on “Hell’s Kitchen,” said chaos cooking can be an opportunity to cook with something you’ve never cooked with before. As a recent guest on the “Bourbon Lens” podcast, she encouraged more people to cook with bourbon. “If you don’t have vinegar, you can use bourbon, which gives a dish a beautiful, smoky flavor,” she told HuffPost, adding that this makes for an especially yummy marinade for steak.

Another way Mejia said you can get creative is by using baking soda: “I’ve learned from Italian chefs that adding baking soda to tomato sauce-based dishes can balance out some of the acidity,” she said.

4. Cook your ingredients separately.

Chaos cooking can sound like just throwing a bunch of random ingredients into the same pot or pan, but Chavez said to resist doing this and to cook each ingredient separately. “If you are trying to cook [everything] at the same time in the same pan, you are destined to have sub-par results and poor textures,” he said. “Almost always the pan is overcrowded, the temperature drops, and you end up with a soft, steamed mess instead of a combination of exciting textures and flavors.”

For example, if you’re making stir-fry, the protein (whether it’s meat or tofu) will require more time in the pan than the veggies. Also, if the pan is too crowded and ingredients are piled up on top of each other, not everything will be cooked evenly. Instead, cook your protein in one pan and your veggies in another. If you’re making a meal with a bunch of veggies, keep in mind that some need to cook longer than others. For example, potatoes are thicker than carrots, so they should be boiled in different pots. Otherwise, you risk either the carrots getting too mushy or the potatoes too firm.