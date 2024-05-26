BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    This Is The Bedding That Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With

    Give your bedroom a mini makeover with this Amazon-famous bedding.

    Emily Laurence
    by Emily Laurence

    On Assignment For HuffPost

    Now that we’re firmly in spring mode (after a few false alarms), you can safely stash away your heavy blankets and flannel sheets. While you’re doing a seasonal switcheroo, it’s the perfect time to refresh your bedding with a new set of sheets.

    The white LuxClub sheets
    Amazon

    Getting new bedding is one of the easiest ways to give your bedroom a mini-makeover. For most people, the bed takes up most of the real estate in their room. That means new bedding will transform the space. Besides, we spend nearly half our lives in bed, don’t you want to enjoy it?

    Buying bedding online can be tricky since you don’t have the opportunity to touch it or take it for a test nap. With the help of Amazon’s bestsellers section, we scoured the site for the most popular and highest-rated bedding.

    1. Some lightweight microfiber bedding

    The blush pink sheets
    Amazon

    More than 400,000 have bought and rated this microfiber bedding set. The vast majority gave it a perfect 5-star rating, mostly because it’s super soft and moisture-wicking. Each set comes with one fitted and one flat sheet. 

    Promising review:  “These are by far the best sheets I have purchased. We now have them in multiple colors. My boyfriend and I are very warm sleepers and these help us stay cool throughout the night (especially with a dog on the bed). The fit is perfect for our mattress, which is thick. We have no trouble with it staying on the corners while my boyfriend tosses and turns all night. Would definitely recommend these to anyone, especially for those who tend to sweat at night.” —Lauren

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in sizes twin–king and 30 colors).

    2. A set of hotel-style sheets

    The ice blue sheets
    Amazon

    What is it about hotel sheets that always seem luxurious? This set has a hotel bedding-eque feel. Made from double-brushed microfiber yarn, the sheets promise to be cozy yet breathable. 

    Promising review: “I recently purchased the queen-size four-piece sheet set and have been extremely pleased with my purchase. The sheets are incredibly soft and comfortable, making for a luxurious night's sleep. The fitted sheet has deep pockets, ensuring a secure fit on my mattress without slipping off. Additionally, the sheets wash well and maintain their softness after multiple washes. The set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, providing great value for the price. Overall, I highly recommend this sheet set for anyone looking for high-quality, comfortable sheets at an affordable price.” —Permelia Thomas

    Get it from Amazon for $24.64+ (available in sizes twin–California king and 44 colors).

    3. Satin pillowcase to protect your hair and skin

    The silver grey pillowcase
    Amazon

    Satin pillowcases don’t just look fancy, they have actual beauty benefits. Since they’re less porous than cotton, they help hair retain moisture and natural oils. They also don’t leave creases on the skin the way other fabrics can.

    Promising review: “These satin pillowcases are simply the best! I couldn't resist and got them in two different colors, with plans to purchase more soon. For those who may not know, satin or silk pillowcases are a game-changer for women. Not only do they keep your hair neat and non-frizzy in the morning, but they also work wonders for maintaining smooth skin. If you're a side sleeper like me, these satin pillows are a must-have. I tend to press my face hard on the pillow while I sleep, which used to create ugly lines on my face in the morning. These pillowcases have made a significant difference. Highly recommend for a restful and beauty-friendly night's sleep!” —AmyBoo

    Get it from Amazon for $5.57+ (available in sizes standard–king, as a body pillowcase, and in 37 colors).

    4. A set with extra-deep pockets

    The light blue sheets
    Amazon

    There’s a laundry list of reasons why so many Amazon customers are obsessed with these sheets: They don’t wrinkle, the pockets are extra deep, so they don’t pop off the corners, and they’re super breathable. You’re guaranteed to find a set that fits your bed perfectly.

    Promising review: “I've ordered four sets of these sheets in different colors at various times. They do not disappoint. Remain soft even after many washings.” — Debra A

    Get it from Amazon for $27.95+ (available in sizes standard–California king, with extra deep pocket options and 31 colors).

    5. A microfiber sheet set

    The sage green sheets
    Amazon

    Most sheet sets only come with two pillowcases, but this one comes with four. (The twin and twin XL sizes come with two pillowcases, which is also a rare bonus.) Made of microfiber, people who bought them love how soft they are and that they are long-lasting.

    Promising review: “I purchased this set for my room, and I went back to get more. Love the feel and quality, also the fact that it comes with four pillowcases.” — Kindle Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes twin–California king and 19 colors).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.