Women fleeing a violent relationship will face a sudden cut in their benefits under the latest government plans for universal credit, ministers have been warned.

The government has proposed transitional protection payments to help people moving from old benefits to universal credit. These are designed to top up their universal credit if it adds up to less than they received on legacy benefits, such as employment and support allowance, tax credits, and jobseeker's allowance.

However, these top-up payments will be stopped abruptly if a couple separate or move in together. Welfare experts and women’s rights campaigners believe this will put domestic abuse victims at risk, because escaping an abusive relationship would result in extra financial hardship.

The social security advisory committee, which is tasked with providing impartial advice to the government on benefits, has recommended that the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) look into making exceptions for victims of abuse. In the committee’s report into proposed changes to universal credit, it said: “Given the Government’s focus on taking steps to deal with domestic violence, there may be grounds for making an exception in cases where abuse is alleged.”

Its recommendation has not so far resulted in a policy change, however. The former secretary of state for work and pensions, Esther McVey, acknowledged the SSAC’s concerns about the issue in an open letter responding to the report last week. But the letter went on to reiterate that “the formation or separation of a couple” would mark the end of a transition payment and made no proposal for protecting those escaping abuse from that cutoff.

Campaigners are waiting to see if Amber Rudd will amend the proposals, after she took over at DWP following McVey's resignation on Thursday in protest at the proposed Brexit deal.

Dawn Butler, shadow secretary of state for women and equalities, said: “The government has serious questions to answer about the design and implementation of universal credit, which risks financially penalising victims of domestic abuse and putting them at risk of further harm at the hands of their abusers.

“Transitional protection is the very part of the system that is meant to protect claimants, but it has been designed in such a way that it can be easily lost through couple separation. For many domestic abuse survivors this decision to separate is a necessity. Rather than protecting victims, the government’s draft regulations imposes a financial penalty and risks exacerbating domestic abuse.

“It’s clear that universal credit isn’t working. The government must stop the roll-out and address the deep flaws that are putting victims of domestic abuse at risk.”