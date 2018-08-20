A woman who was refused permission to stay with her British family in Yorkshire after her husband had a heart attack has been granted a visa and can now stay.

The Home Office had initially told Valentina Hynes, 31, that she should return to Nigeria and could leave her 2-year-old son, Harry-Zander, behind with her husband, Stephen.

The U-turn from the Home Office comes after her case was highlighted by BuzzFeed News on Aug. 9.

She told BuzzFeed News: "It feels like my life has been handed back to me and I can start living again. I can find my feet properly now and be proud that I’m contributing to society."

Until last year the family was living together happily in Nigeria, where the couple met. But on a visit to see Stephen’s family last spring, he had a heart attack and had to be treated in the UK. Having both decided to settle in Yorkshire so Stephen could receive treatment, Valentina initially stayed on a visitor’s visa.

She had been advised that returning to Nigeria and then applying for a spousal visa from abroad could mean years living apart from her husband and son before getting a decision.



Before her visitor’s visa expired, Valentina applied for discretionary leave to remain in January on the grounds that her husband and son needed her. But the Home Office said in a letter it could "see no compassionate factors" in her case to grant a visa outside the rules.

Hynes was shopping in Sainsbury’s with her son when her husband called with the news that, after reviewing her case, the Home Office had granted leave to remain after all. "I just screamed and everyone looked round. I was screaming for about five minutes and jumping all over the place. It was just so amazing. I ran out because I had to give Stephen a kiss and a hug.

"It’s just so incredible. I still really can’t believe it that the fight is over."