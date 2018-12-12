This Couple Are Finally Together In Britain After The Home Office U-Turned On A Decision To Refuse A Visa

A man who was blocked from joining his partner of 11 years in Britain because their utility bills were in different names has arrived in the country after a rapid Home Office U-turn.



At the end of October, BuzzFeed News revealed how Adam Armstrong, 34, from Adelaide in Australia, had applied for a visa to join his British boyfriend, Duke Westwood, 36, in Swansea. He sent a raft of evidence, but the Home Office rejected Armstrong’s application for a settlement visa as the partner of a British citizen on the grounds that it was “not satisfied” that their relationship was “akin to marriage”. The reason: a water and energy bill they provided had only Westwood’s name on them.

Within four hours of BuzzFeed News contacting the Home Office to respond to the story, the couple received an email saying the decision was being reviewed. Later that day, just 23 minutes after the article was published, the Home Office emailed again to say the decision to refuse the visa was overturned and they could proceed with the application.

From there things moved quickly and when Armstrong’s passport arrived last week, five weeks after the article was published, he booked onto the earliest flight he could to join Westwood. He arrived at Birmingham airport on Wednesday.

Speaking to BuzzFeed News on speakerphone as they drove to Westwood’s home in Swansea, the pair were delighted. Armstrong said: “I’m still in shock. It still doesn’t seem real to me. It’s totally surreal but lovely and amazing. I think I was getting teary even before I got into the actual terminal. I can’t stop just touching him and saying ‘yes, you’re actually here!’"

The couple met on Australian MySpace in June 2007 and started dating the following month in Adelaide. In February this year, Westwood returned to Britain to start work and assumed that Armstrong would soon be able to get a visa to join him because they met the earning threshold and had been together 11 years .

Westwood said of their meeting in Birmingham’s arrivals hall after 10 months apart: “There were lots of hugs and kisses. It was just amazing. I was in shock, I had to pinch myself because what I’d been dreaming off for months and months has finally happened.”