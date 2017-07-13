Millions Of People Are Putting Off Asking Their Landlords For Urgent Repairs Because They’re Scared Of Eviction

Millions of people in rented homes are putting off asking their landlord for urgent repairs because they are frightened of eviction.

Research by Citizens Advice, seen by BuzzFeed News, shows that two in five people in private rented accommodation have waited longer than they should for their landlord to carry out a repair in the last four years. The situation is putting tenants in danger as they delay solving everything from electrical faults to broken windows and hot water.

More than 16,000 people went to Citizens Advice in the last year for help with the poor condition of their privately rented homes.

As the soaring price of buying a home is pushing more people into an already competitive rental market, many tenants feel their situation is increasingly precarious - and are afraid to assert their rights.

The Grenfell tower fire, which was started by a faulty Hotpoint fridge freezer, has shown how deadly electrical faults can be. Politicians and tenancy groups want landlords to be forced to carry out electrical safety inspections to guard against fire, similar to the existing regulations on gas checks.

Liberal Democrat leader, Tim Farron, told BuzzFeed News: "These findings are extremely worrying. Given what the Grenfell disaster has shown us about the precariousness of housing safety, the government should be taking every action possible to address this crisis. Too often they are on the side of landlords not renters.

“It's time for real action, including making electrical safety tests compulsory, paid for by landlords. In many cases renters are paying through the nose. They should at least be able to feel safe in their home. Reform is long overdue."

YouGov polling for Citizens Advice shows that 41% of people - equivalent to 1.85 million households - put off asking for repairs for fear of eviction. Half of renters also said they were concerned that their landlord would increase their rent if they continued complaining.

Nearly a third of those surveyed by YouGov simply made repairs themselves, while 14% paid for repairs to rented properties with their own money. One family who asked Citizens Advice for help had already spent £10,000 of their own money fixing a range of problems, including a broken heating system, after repeated complaints to their landlord failed.