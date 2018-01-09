Councils That Ban Rough Sleeping Say Guidance Not To Target Homeless People Doesn't Apply To Them

Councils that have banned rough sleeping in town centres say Home Office instructions not to target homeless people unfairly do not apply to them.

On Christmas Eve, Amber Rudd told councils not to misuse antisocial behaviour laws by targeting homeless people. But the councils that BuzzFeed News has spoken to with civil laws banning sleeping outside in city centres claimed they weren't breaching the new guidance.

Doncaster, Rushcliffe, and Shepway told BuzzFeed News the update does not apply to them.

Public spaces protection orders (PSPOs) were introduced in 2014 to restrict how a particular area can be used. Anyone defying a PSPO faces a £100 fine on the spot, rising to £1,000 if the case goes to court.

BuzzFeed News revealed on 23 December that at least 54 towns and cities were using PSPOs to penalise homeless people for begging – and in some cases simply for sleeping or loitering outside. The government introduced the new guidance the following day, out of “concern” that the orders were being used to “disproportionately target” certain groups.

The new Home Office guidelines say PSPOs “should not be used to target people based solely on the fact that someone is homeless or rough sleeping, as this in itself is unlikely to mean that such behaviour is having an unreasonably detrimental effect on the community’s quality of life which justifies the restrictions imposed.”

The update says the orders should be used “only to address any specific behaviour that is causing a detrimental effect on the community’s quality of life which is beyond the control of the person concerned.”

Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, has a PSPO that says “No person shall sleep in a public place,” including in the open air, in a car, in a car park, in a tent, or in a caravan. But the council told BuzzFeed News it is “fully compliant” with the new guidelines.

The council’s executive manager for neighbourhoods, Dave Banks, said: “Our PSPO is fully compliant with the new government guidance as it was created to specifically tackle a local problem with behaviour that was having a detrimental impact on the local community and residents wishing to enjoy our public open spaces.”

Doncaster has a PSPO that bans rough sleepers from using tents or sleeping overnight in the town. The council says it complies and has no plans to amend it.

Doncaster council’s director for regeneration and environment said: “The town centre Public Spaces Protection Order is not centred on enforcement but on a rounded implementation plan that is geared to helping people access accommodation and support services and to break the cycle they can be locked into.”

He said the main aim of the order is “to help and support those who do find themselves homeless” and that the council did not intend to amend or change its PSPO.

In Shepway, Kent, people can now be fined for sleeping in the open, including in tents or cars. The council insists the PSPO is compliant but said it is up for renewal this year and that it will consider the new guidelines at that point.

A spokesperson for Shepway council said the order was “specifically designed to tackle individuals whose behaviour was detrimental to the wellbeing of the majority of residents and shoppers – and not to target vulnerable or homeless people who are directed to seek help from us, our partners, and charities with whom we work.”

They also said that since introducing the PSPO in 2015 they had issued no penalty charge notices, adding: “Our PSPO is due for review and renewal this year and naturally we will take into account any new guidance that has been introduced since its original implementation.”