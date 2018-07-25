Britain’s Most Senior Judge Says Problems In The Justice System Are "Too Numerous To Mention, Let Alone Address”

Lady Hale is sworn in as the first female president of the UK's highest court, the Supreme Court, in Parliament Square, central London.

The president of the Supreme Court says the challenges facing the justice system “are too numerous to mention, let alone address”.

Judges are not supposed to express political opinions, but Lady Hale said that cuts to legal aid made in the 2012 Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act (LASPO) posed a challenge to justice and made a plea for research that shows its impact.

The speech was made at the University College London law faculty on May 14 but was only published by the Supreme Court on Tuesday afternoon, as parliament prepared to close for the summer break. The day before recess is a traditional time to bury news.

News of the lecture comes as a committee of cross-party MPs has published a report saying that cuts to the criminal justice system have been so extensive that they risk undermining the rule of law. BuzzFeed News has been highlighting the crisis in access to justice caused by cuts to legal aid — and the rise of people being forced to fight their own cases with no lawyer.

Early in her speech, in honour of a foundation that funds research into justice, Lady Hale said: “So what about today? What are the challenges facing the justice system and how can empirical research help us to meet them and make things better?

“In fact, the challenges facing the justice system today are too numerous to mention, let alone address.”

In a list of all the potential challenges faced by someone in a hypothetical family law case, the first thing Hale mentioned was “the challenge posed by LASPO and the restrictions on public funding for all kinds of legal services connected with private family law disputes”.

She added: “This is a matter for government and LASPO is under review, but we cannot realistically expect much more than a rearrangement of existing funds. Empirical research could clearly help policymakers understand the real impact and how access to justice could best be improved.”

In a report published on Thursday, the House of Commons justice committee called for an urgent independent review of criminal legal aid. It warned that government reforms risk eroding rights to legal advice and representation, damaging the reputation of the justice system, and undermining the rule of law.

The committee dealt with the rise of people facing criminal charges without a lawyer, saying: “We note the emerging evidence of increasing numbers of defendants who are representing themselves, and the potential consequences of this not only for defendants, but also for witnesses and victims — as well as for the courts.”