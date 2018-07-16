Britain Exiled This Man's Family From Their Homeland. Now He's Taking Legal Action To Live Here.

A man who was born in exile because of the British government is taking them to the High Court on Tuesday for denying him British citizenship.

Dominique Elysee’s family is from the Chagos Islands, a British overseas territory whose largest island, Diego Garcia, was leased to America in 1966 to be turned into a US naval base. The islands’ population of some 1,800 people were forced out to Mauritius and dismissed in diplomatic cables as “some few Tarzans or Man Fridays”.

As an exiled Chagossian born before an “arbitrary date” set for granting British citizenship, Elysee is the only one of his siblings not to be granted it.

Campaigners say the case illustrates that the Home Office’s hostile environment policy is still “wrecking lives”.

Elysee’s life has been on hold since his application to become a citizen was refused. He told BuzzFeed News: “In September I’ll have been here six years. I get support from family but I can’t work. I can’t drive, I don’t have ID, I don’t have a bank account. I can’t do anything. It’s very hard.

“It’s not fair because all my siblings – my brother and sisters – have citizenship.”

At the moment, he spends his time looking after his mother, helping her with everyday tasks like shopping and translation. “My mum is 78 and she can’t move to Mauritius now. She doesn’t have a home there.”

Elysee’s mother was temporarily in Mauritius when she was pregnant with Dominique to treat her youngest son and daughter in hospital there. Both died of a diarrhea and vomiting bug shortly after arriving, aged just nine months and three. When the family tried to return home to the Chagos islands, no boats would allow them on.

He was born in Mauritius on 18 March 1968, more than a year before the earliest date for automatic British citizenship for Chagossians – 26 April 1969, the date then prime minister Harold Wilson officially signed off their removal from the islands.

Elysee, now 50, also missed out on getting automatic British citizenship through another route – if he had been born six days earlier, before Mauritius gained independence from Britain, he would also have automatic British citizenship through that route.