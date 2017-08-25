A Grandmother Who Was Deported From Britain After 30 Years Now Has The Right To Return Home

A grandmother who was deported to Singapore despite being married to a British man for more than 27 years will be coming home.

Irene Clennell, 53, the main carer for her sick husband John, was put on a plane with £12 in her pocket and no time to gather her things or say a proper goodbye to her family.

The Home Office has now given her a second chance for a life in Britain and issued her with a fresh spousal visa.



Clennell told BuzzFeed News: “I’m so happy. I just want to get back now and be in my home with John and my dogs.”



The decision comes six months after her case made headlines around the world after BuzzFeed News told the story of her detention and subsequent deportation.



Her case sparked international outrage and a crowdfunding campaign that raised more than £50,000 for her legal costs.

Clennell said: “If that article hadn’t gone up on BuzzFeed I don’t think I would be coming home now.”

Her sister-in-law, Angela Clennell, shared the good news on the family's GoFundMe page. "I would like to thank every single one of you for the support we have received which has paid off," she wrote. "I can now tell you all ... that Irene is coming home."

Clennell, from Ouston, County Durham, lost her indefinite leave to remain because she spent several long stretches of time in Singapore over those three decades, caring for her dying parents and sorting out a rental property.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Mrs Clennell has been granted a visa as a spouse as her latest application meets the immigration rules to enter the UK.

"This does not negate the previous decision which was the result of Mrs Clennell having entered the UK as a visitor, overstaying her leave to remain and making several applications while in the UK which did not meet the immigration rules.

“During that time, it was open to her to leave the UK voluntarily at any time in order to reapply under the correct route as she has now done.”

Ordinarily when people are forcibly removed from the UK, they are barred from coming back for 10 years and it marks the end of their chance of getting legal status in the country.



