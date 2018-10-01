A Cardiac Expert And A Nurse Needed By The NHS Are Facing Deportation Because Of An "Innocent Mistake"

A “highly respected” cardiac physiologist who was recruited from the Philippines because of NHS staff shortages is facing deportation along with his wife, an experienced nurse, because they briefly accepted child benefit for their son.

Paul Ermitano has been an essential part of Poole hospital’s cardiac team for more than three years, and his wife Jamila was a popular assistant practitioner on the respiratory ward. Last week they had to stop their shifts at no notice because the Home Office removed their right to live and work in Britain.

When applying to renew their visas earlier this year they wrote on the form that they were claiming child benefit. They had assumed that their 15-month-old son, who was born in Britain, was eligible for it and HM Revenue and Customs had not raised any concerns.

But the Home Office wrote to them in July saying that their son was not eligible and that receiving it meant they had “failed to comply with conditions” attached to their working visas.

The couple say it was an innocent mistake and immediately repaid the money in full. But a further review of their case concluded in August with the same outcome. Last week they were sent a letter from the Home Office saying they must cease work and leave immediately or they would be “liable to be detained and removed”.

A letter of support from senior colleagues at the hospital describes Paul as a “highly skilled, highly respected” member of “a very short staffed” cardiac team, whose loss will make NHS patients suffer.

It says that Poole hospital has rising waiting times for cardiac tests, particularly for cancer patients waiting to start chemotherapy. Two unfilled vacant posts and a national shortage mean they are already unable to recruit “despite repeated job adverts”.

Paul told BuzzFeed News on Monday: “I had to abandon my shifts because I’d be prosecuted if I’d gone to work. The doctor just said that they’ve had to cancel 12 patients’ heart scans in one day just because of me.”

The couple had been planning for a future in Britain but over the last week have sold most of their possessions, including toys and almost all their furniture, assuming the worst.

“We planned to buy a house here and for our kids to go to school here. This has been a terrible experience.

“We’re selling everything to minimise money loss. We don’t have a table and chairs; we had to sell them."

Dr Christopher Boos, a consultant cardiologist at the hospital and a friend of the family, told BuzzFeed News: “There’ve been massive shortages in his position. We have been short of staff in this position for a number of years.

“When I heard that his visa had been declined I was very, very upset. He’s been such a superb colleague and he’s integrated so well into English life… He’s an extremely able colleague and we don’t want to lose him.”