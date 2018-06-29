Young People Are Being Ignored By MPs Over Brexit, This New Campaign Says

MPs must step outside the Westminster bubble and listen to the views of young people before voting on the final Brexit deal, according to a major new campaign.

Dozens of MPs and peers have signed an open letter calling on colleagues to pledge to speak to 20 constituents who are under 30 and listen to their views before taking part in critical votes this autumn.

Labour MP Stephen Kinnock, one of the signatories, warned that young people were feeling ignored by parliament – and yet would live with the consequences of Brexit longer than most MPs.

The letter has been organised by a coalition of nonpartisan campaign groups including My Life My Say, UK Youth, and the British Youth Council, which collectively represent more than 4 million young people in the UK.

Signatories include Labour, Conservative, and Plaid Cymru MPs, most of whom backed Remain in the referendum. But organisers insisted that the campaign was not about trying to stop Brexit, but making sure that young people have a voice in how it happens.

Kinnock, chair of the all-party parliamentary group on a Better Brexit for Young People, told BuzzFeed News that research showed that "young people really did feel like their voices weren't being heard".

He said: "Most of the young people we speak with say they do actually accept the result of the referendum. But they also don't feel that the practical and sensible solutions for making it happen in a way that doesn't further divide and polarise the country are being explored.