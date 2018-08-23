Using Your Card To Pay For Items From The EU Will Probably Cost More If There's A "No Deal" Brexit

Britons using credit and debit cards to pay for items while shopping in EU nations or online from EU companies will likely face extra charges if the UK crashes out without a deal, a government paper has warned.

The stark prediction was buried in a ream of 25 technical notices published by ministers on Thursday on the consequences of a "no deal" Brexit.

In that event, UK-based payment services providers would lose direct access to the EU's "central payments infrastructure", the government paper said.

"The cost of card payments between the UK and EU will likely increase, and these cross-border payments will no longer be covered by the surcharging ban (which prevents businesses from being able to charge consumers for using a specific payment method)," it added.

The Treasury has estimated that payment surcharges – which saw retailers, particularly those online, slap on an extra charge just for using a credit or debit card – cost British consumers £166 million a year.

An EU-wide ban on the practice came into force in January this year, with a government minister describing the surcharges at the time as "rip-off charges".

But the technical paper released by the Brexit department means that if Britain leaves the EU without a deal, people using their UK card to go shopping in EU nations or online from an EU company will probably face this surcharge once again.

The paper also warned that UK businesses that need to process payments in euros could "face increased costs and slower processing times".

Labour peer Andrew Adonis, a spokesperson for campaign group Best for Britain, said: "Brexit makes you poorer yet again. Every time a new Brexit paper is published, more people are made worse off.

"No one voted for this two years ago. Companies based in the EU, such as Airbnb and Ryanair – both used by millions of people – would no longer be bound by rules limiting what they can charge UK customers who pay by plastic.

"Who even knew that card payments were going to be affected by Brexit. It's time for a people's vote."

In a speech, Brexit secretary Dominic Raab insisted the UK's "top priority" was to secure a deal with the EU.

But he added: "At the same time, naturally we have to got to consider the alternative possibility, that the EU does not match our ambition and pragmatism, and we do not reach a deal."