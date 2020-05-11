Headteachers Say The Government’s Plan To Get All Primary School Pupils Back Before Summer Is Virtually Impossible

Headteachers of primary schools across England have accused ministers of treating pupils and teachers as “guinea pigs” and taking risks with safety by aiming to bring back pupils from three school years in just three weeks’ time — and fully open primary schools later in June.



Guidance from the Department for Education released on Monday night states that schools should split their classes in half in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, with no more than 15 pupils per small group plus one teacher and, if needed, a teaching assistant.

The government says primary age children can’t be expected to stay 2 metres apart but contact should be reduced as much as possible — so break times and drop-off and pick-up times should be staggered, and more lessons should be outdoors.

But school leaders have told BuzzFeed News that the plans will be incredibly difficult to implement in practice, and raised fears there was not enough scientific evidence to ensure staff and pupils could stay safe.

One headteacher of a primary school in London, who asked not to be named, said: “They are literally treating us as guinea pigs. How do you find the space to split pupils into classes of no more than 15, and staff that, and stagger break times, toilet visits, arrival and departure at school?

“There's a clear move to take risks with staff and pupil safety, but with precautions to try and limit the spread beyond each group.”

The government guidance states that any school that can’t achieve small groups, because there aren’t enough classrooms, should discuss options with their local authority or trust. “Solutions might involve children attending a nearby school,” it says.

