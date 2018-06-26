Donald Trump Changed His Child Migrant Policy Only After Theresa May Condemned It, Says Boris Johnson

Donald Trump only made changes to his policy of separating child asylum-seekers from their parents at the Mexico-US border after Theresa May condemned it, the UK's foreign secretary has said.
Boris Johnson claimed that Trump's change of heart demonstrated the "considerable and growing influence of the UK" – but MPs were sceptical.
He came under pressure in the House of Commons on Tuesday to go further than the prime minister and her lukewarm criticism of Trump's policy last week.
Labour's Paul Sweeney asked Johnson to mirror the "genuine outrage that we as a country felt about this obscene policy".
And the SNP's Drew Hendry said "the language we have heard so far does not condemn this policy".
Johnson replied: "The prime minister condemned it and she speaks for the government and indeed for me. And no sooner had she spoken than the President of the United States repealed the policy, thus demonstrating, I venture to suggest to the honourable gentleman, the considerable and growing influence of the UK."
Pressed on whether Trump's visit to the UK on 13 July would still go ahead, Johnson said: "The president has now repealed the policy and I think it is still common ground across this House that it is important to welcome the head of state and government of our most important ally."
Last week at prime minister's questions, May criticised the border separation policy but defended the decision to host Trump on a visit.
She said: "The pictures of children being held in what appear to be cages are deeply disturbing. This is wrong; this is not something that we agree with.
"This is not the United Kingdom's approach. Indeed, when I was home secretary, I ended the routine detention of families with children."
She added: "But we also have some key shared interests with the US – in the security and defence fields and in other areas as well – and it is right that we are able to sit down and discuss those with the president of a country with which we have had a longstanding, special relationship."
Emily Ashton is a senior political correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
