Donald Trump Changed His Child Migrant Policy Only After Theresa May Condemned It, Says Boris Johnson

Donald Trump only made changes to his policy of separating child asylum-seekers from their parents at the Mexico-US border after Theresa May condemned it, the UK's foreign secretary has said.

Boris Johnson claimed that Trump's change of heart demonstrated the "considerable and growing influence of the UK" – but MPs were sceptical.

He came under pressure in the House of Commons on Tuesday to go further than the prime minister and her lukewarm criticism of Trump's policy last week.

Labour's Paul Sweeney asked Johnson to mirror the "genuine outrage that we as a country felt about this obscene policy".

And the SNP's Drew Hendry said "the language we have heard so far does not condemn this policy".

Johnson replied: "The prime minister condemned it and she speaks for the government and indeed for me. And no sooner had she spoken than the President of the United States repealed the policy, thus demonstrating, I venture to suggest to the honourable gentleman, the considerable and growing influence of the UK."