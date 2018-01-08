Toby Young Has Been On A "Developmental Journey" Since His Masturbation Tweet, A Minister Has Said

Toby Young has been on a "developmental journey" since he tweeted about masturbating over Comic Relief, and his new role on the universities regulator will help him "develop the best sides of his personality", a government minister has said.

Jo Johnson, the universities minister, was summoned to the House of Commons by Labour on Monday to defend the appointment of Young to the board of the newly created Office for Students.

Last week Young, an associate editor at the Spectator and a frequent contributor to the Daily Mail and the Daily Telegraph, deleted tens of thousands of tweets – many of which Labour called "vile, sexist and homophobic".

Tory MP Sarah Wollaston joined Labour critics in the House of Commons by warning that Young's tweets did "cross a line" and were "indicative of an underlying character".

And she highlighted one deleted tweet in particular. "The kind of person who would tweet comments to a woman that talk about masturbating over images of refugees, I'm afraid it just does cross a line," she said.

"And I do feel that he should withdraw or at least, as we all do when we apply for jobs, we say whether or not there is anything in our past that could cause embarrassment – if that question was asked and it was answered no, well clearly there is a case for the board revisiting and asking him to step down."