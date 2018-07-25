This Tory MEP Said People Should Be Prosecuted For Treason For "Extreme EU Loyalty"

Share On more Share On more

A pro-Brexit Tory MEP has suggested that Remainers should be prosecuted under the Treason Act for "undermining the UK through extreme EU loyalty".

David Campbell Bannerman made the comment on Twitter on Wednesday morning, sparking a flood of criticism from baffled readers.

He then deleted the original tweet, only to replace it with a reworded version to clarify that he was referring to "those in future actively working undemocratically against U.K. through extreme EU loyalty".

Campbell Bannerman, a former UKIP deputy leader, was highlighting the Daily Telegraph story that reported how experts have recommended that Britain's "archaic treason laws" should be updated and used to prosecute jihadis who have fought in Syria.

Here is the original tweet, which was deleted after an hour.