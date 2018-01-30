MPs Are Demanding The Government Publish The Brexit Analysis Leaked To BuzzFeed News

Pressure is building on the government to publish a new analysis of the impact of Brexit that says the UK would be worse off outside the European Union under every scenario modelled.

Labour and the Tory chair of the Treasury select committee, Nicky Morgan, said the assessment – exclusively revealed by BuzzFeed News last night – must be released to the public.

Titled “EU Exit Analysis – Cross Whitehall Briefing”, the report was prepared by officials across Whitehall for the Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU) and was being kept tightly guarded inside the government.

A DExEU minister will be summoned to the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon to answer questions from MPs on the assessment, after an urgent question from shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer was granted by Speaker John Bercow.

Morgan, a former Tory cabinet minister, said: "I think it should be published."

Matthew Pennycook, shadow Brexit minister, also called for its release. "Labour has made clear since the referendum that Tory ministers cannot withhold vital information from parliament and the public about the impact of different Brexit scenarios on jobs and the economy.

"Ministers should publish this information immediately and allow for a full debate in parliament about its implications."

Businesses also pressed for publication. The Food and Drink Federation, which represents many UK manufacturers, said: "FDF has repeatedly stated that the food and drink sector will be one of the industries most affected by Brexit, and the leaked assessment papers are acknowledgement from government that they believe this to be the case too. Government has a duty to share this analysis with the sector so businesses can prepare."

Meanwhile prime minister Theresa May was preparing to jet off to China on a three-day trade mission on Tuesday afternoon. It means that cabinet office minister David Lidington will stand in for her at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday.