This Cabinet Minister Has Apologised For Holding Undeclared Meetings While On Holiday In Israel

International development secretary Priti Patel has apologised for meeting a string of Israeli politicians – including the prime minister – while on a family holiday.

The cabinet minister broke Whitehall convention by attending 12 separate meetings and engagements without telling the Foreign Office in advance and with no government officials present.

On Monday, she published a list of who she had met during her August holiday. They include Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu; Yair Lapid, the leader of Israel's Yesh Atid party; and Yuval Rotem from the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

The Department for International Development (DFID) confirmed that Patel had been accompanied by Lord Polak, who is honorary president of Conservative Friends of Israel, a lobbying group with access to wealthy party donors.

In a statement, Patel said:

This summer I travelled to Israel, on a family holiday paid for myself. While away I had the opportunity to meet a number of people and organisations. I am publishing a list of who I met.‎ The Foreign and Commonwealth Office was aware of my visit while it was underway‎. In hindsight, I can see how my enthusiasm to engage in this way could be mis-read, and how meetings were set up and reported in a way which did not accord with the usual procedures. I am sorry for this and I apologise for it. My first and only aim as the Secretary of State for International Development is to put the interests of British taxpayers and the world’s poor at the front of our development work.

BBC News first reported last week that Patel had held undisclosed meetings in Israel. Following that story, she appeared to insist that foreign secretary Boris Johnson had known about her meetings in advance.

On Friday she told The Guardian: "Boris [Johnson] knew about the visit. The point is that the Foreign Office did know about this, Boris knew about [the trip]. It is not on, it is not on at all.

“I went out there, I paid for it. And there is nothing else to this. It is quite extraordinary. It is for the Foreign Office to go away and explain themselves."

But DFID clarified these remarks on Monday, saying that while the quote "may have given the impression that the secretary of state had informed the foreign secretary about the visit in advance", in fact "this was not the case", adding: "The foreign secretary did become aware of the visit, but not in advance of it."

Tensions have been strained between the Foreign Office and DFID after Johnson appeared to call for Patel's department to be absorbed into his own. She told BuzzFeed News last month: "DFID is an independent department."

Shadow cabinet office minister Jon Trickett last week wrote to PM Theresa May calling for an investigation into Patel's undisclosed meetings.