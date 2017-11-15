These Tories Are Furious With The Telegraph For Calling Them "Brexit Mutineers"

This is The Telegraph's front page on Wednesday. Headlined "The Brexit mutineers", the story highlights 15 Tory MPs who are "threatening to block" Theresa May's plans for Brexit.

The group of MPs includes former chancellor Ken Clarke, former education secretary Nicky Morgan, former justice secretary Dominic Grieve, and chair of the liaison committee Sarah Wollaston.

They are picked out by the Telegraph for opposing a government move to enshrine the date of Brexit in law – which they have warned could scupper a good deal if negotiations go on longer than expected and the process needs to be extended.

The newspaper claims that their stance is "giving rise to accusations of a 'mutiny' that threatens to wipe out the prime minister’s majority and plunge the party into crisis".