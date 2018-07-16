Theresa May Wants To Give MPs An Early Summer Holiday And Some Are Furious

The government has sparked fury from MPs after tabling a House of Commons motion to send them away early for summer recess, amid major turmoil in the Conservative party over Brexit.

MPs were due to go on their long summer break next Tuesday, but ministers have now proposed that the Commons will rise this Thursday instead, a government source confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

So far the government has refused to say why it has tabled such a proposal. But critics said prime minister Theresa May was trying to avoid MPs using parliamentary time to mobilise against her and possibly mount a leadership challenge.

MPs will vote on the motion for an early summer break on Tuesday. Labour has refused to rule out voting for it, despite outrage from some of its own MPs.

Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner said the government move was "absolutely pathetic" and that Tory chiefs were "afraid of their own MPs causing mischief for the PM".