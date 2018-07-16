Theresa May Wants To Give MPs An Early Summer Holiday And Some Are Furious

The government has sparked fury from MPs after tabling a House of Commons motion to send them away early for summer recess, amid major turmoil in the Conservative party over Brexit.
MPs were due to go on their long summer break next Tuesday, but ministers have now proposed that the Commons will rise this Thursday instead, a government source confirmed to BuzzFeed News.
So far the government has refused to say why it has tabled such a proposal. But critics said prime minister Theresa May was trying to avoid MPs using parliamentary time to mobilise against her and possibly mount a leadership challenge.
MPs will vote on the motion for an early summer break on Tuesday. Labour has refused to rule out voting for it, despite outrage from some of its own MPs.
Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner said the government move was "absolutely pathetic" and that Tory chiefs were "afraid of their own MPs causing mischief for the PM".
Senior Labour MP Mary Creagh agreed that the move was all about preventing a leadership challenge to May.
Labour's Wes Streeting also denounced the plan as a "disgrace".
And it wasn't just Labour MPs who were angry. Tory MPs Nicholas Soames and Nick Boles said they would vote against the early summer recess.
The plan emerged on Monday night as the government narrowly avoided a defeat in the House of Commons over Brexit.
Ministers had accepted four amendments tabled by hardline Brexiteers – including one to stop he UK collecting tariffs on behalf of the EU unless the EU agreed to do the same for the UK – in order to avoid an embarrassing defeat.
But the government squeaked through by only three votes after furious Tory Remainers complained that the amendments undermined the PM's Chequers deal, underlining the deep divisions in the Tory party on the issue and the difficulty faced by the PM in trying to carry both sides with her.
