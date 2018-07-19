The Tories Have Failed To Deny That The Chief Whip Ordered MPs To Break Voting Agreements

The Conservative party has refused to deny claims that the government's chief whip ordered backbench MPs to break pairing arrangements in knife-edge votes on Brexit on Tuesday evening.

In the end, Tory party chair Brandon Lewis was the only MP to break a pairing deal – with Liberal Democrat MP Jo Swinson who is on maternity leave – in what the government is calling an "error".

But The Times reported on Wednesday that chief whip Julian Smith had ordered Lewis to come back from a meeting and vote – and that he had also put pressure on two other Tory MPs to break their pairing deals, which they refused to do.

Under the pairing system, whips match up MPs of opposing sides who then do not vote, to effectively cancel each other out. There is no formal maternity leave for MPs, so this is the only way new mothers are able to make sure the vote is fair.

Commons leader Andrea Leadsom revealed on Thursday that she was one of the Tory MPs who had been paired, but that she had not received any call to break the deal and vote.

BuzzFeed News has identified another MP who was paired but who is yet to respond to questions about whether they felt pressured to vote.

A Conservative spokesperson said: "We have apologised for the fact that a pregnancy pairing arrangement was broken in error this week. No other pairs offered on the Trade Bill on Tuesday were broken."

Pressed on whether the chief whip had asked any Conservative MP to break a pairing arrangement on Tuesday, the spokesperson simply reiterated: "No other pairs offered on the Trade Bill on Tuesday were broken."

Downing Street said the prime minister still had full confidence in Smith.