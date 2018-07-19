The Tories Have Failed To Deny That The Chief Whip Ordered MPs To Break Voting Agreements

The Conservative party has refused to deny claims that the government's chief whip ordered backbench MPs to break pairing arrangements in knife-edge votes on Brexit on Tuesday evening.
In the end, Tory party chair Brandon Lewis was the only MP to break a pairing deal – with Liberal Democrat MP Jo Swinson who is on maternity leave – in what the government is calling an "error".
But The Times reported on Wednesday that chief whip Julian Smith had ordered Lewis to come back from a meeting and vote – and that he had also put pressure on two other Tory MPs to break their pairing deals, which they refused to do.
Under the pairing system, whips match up MPs of opposing sides who then do not vote, to effectively cancel each other out. There is no formal maternity leave for MPs, so this is the only way new mothers are able to make sure the vote is fair.
Commons leader Andrea Leadsom revealed on Thursday that she was one of the Tory MPs who had been paired, but that she had not received any call to break the deal and vote.
BuzzFeed News has identified another MP who was paired but who is yet to respond to questions about whether they felt pressured to vote.
A Conservative spokesperson said: "We have apologised for the fact that a pregnancy pairing arrangement was broken in error this week. No other pairs offered on the Trade Bill on Tuesday were broken."
Pressed on whether the chief whip had asked any Conservative MP to break a pairing arrangement on Tuesday, the spokesperson simply reiterated: "No other pairs offered on the Trade Bill on Tuesday were broken."
Downing Street said the prime minister still had full confidence in Smith.
Theresa May told the Commons on Wednesday: "The breaking of the pair was done in error. It wasn't good enough and will not be repeated."
But MPs from all sides are demanding a full explanation from the government over exactly what happened behind the scenes on Tuesday night.
Labour's shadow equalities minister Dawn Butler said: "If these reports are correct, the Tory whips, Brandon Lewis and even the prime minister have been telling untruths about their shocking move against an MP on maternity leave.
"Breaking a pairing arrangement was a desperate move by a collapsing government and makes politics even more inaccessible for women.
"We need a full, honest explanation of what's gone on. If they can't do so, surely the chief whip and Conservative party chair should resign."
Tory MP Andrew Bridgen cast doubt on the government's explanation. He told the BBC's Daily Politics show on Thursday: "I think the fact that Brandon Lewis abstained on six votes and then just mysteriously voted on the vital two, I think it tells you all you need to know."
At business questions in the Commons on Thursday, Liberal Democrat chief whip Alistair Carmichael said he had sat down with Smith who had offered a "fuller explanation".
But Carmichael added that even after that: "I still do not understand how this highly regrettable state of affairs came to pass".
The Lib Dems have called for Smith to make a statement to the Commons.
Tory MP Peter Bone said he was "very concerned" that a pairing had been broken. He said: "We must uphold the rights of this House ... because otherwise this place won't work."
Leadsom replied: "A pair was broken, people were extremely apologetic, it was an error."
Meanwhile Swinson said the row should hasten efforts to allow MPs on maternity leave to cast a proxy vote in the House of Commons.
Former acting Labour leader Harriet Harman has proposed a new system of "baby leave" for MPs – which would allow imminent or new parents to nominate someone to cast their vote for them.
Leadsom has dismissed calls for the motion to be voted on next week, and promised the issue will be debated in September.
Emily Ashton is a senior political correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
