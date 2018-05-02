The Government Has Been Accused Of A Cover-Up Over Windrush After Refusing To Publish Key Documents

Share On more Share On more

The government has been accused of a cover-up of the Windrush scandal as it defeated a Labour motion aimed at forcing ministers to hand over official documents to MPs.

Labour was seeking a "humble address" to the queen that required the release of all relevant internal correspondence between 2010 and 2018 to the home affairs committee.

But its motion in the House of Commons was defeated by 316 votes to 221, after Conservative whips ordered all their MPs to show up.

It came as prime minister Theresa May announced that the Home Office would hold an internal review into its handling of the Windrush scandal.

Amber Rudd resigned as home secretary on Sunday in the wake of mounting anger over the treatment of Windrush families, some of whom have been wrongly threatened with deportation after living in Britain for decades.

Speaking in the Commons on Wednesday, her successor Sajid Javid said it would be wrong to back the Labour motion because it would become a "massive, open-ended fishing expedition".



But Labour said the prime minister, who was formerly home secretary, was simply seeking to avoid accountability over her actions.