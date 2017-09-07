The Government Can't Guarantee Child Refugees Will Be Reunited With Their Families In The UK After Brexit

The government has refused to confirm that unaccompanied child refugees will continue to be reunited with extended family members in the UK after Brexit – raising fears that many will be stranded overseas and left at risk of trafficking and abuse.

Britain is currently part of the EU's "Dublin III" regulation that allows children fleeing war and persecution to live with their grandparents, uncles and aunts and siblings in EU counties. That goes further than UK law which only covers reuniting children with their parents.

In the House of Commons on Thursday, Liberal Democrat MP Norman Lamb asked ministers to guarantee that current rules would continue after Britain leaves the EU.

But Robin Walker, a minister for the Department for Exiting the European Union, said: "Clearly I can't set out the detail of what we will agree with the EU, but our intention is to agree significant cooperation in this space to make sure we can continue to bring families together."

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, Lamb said this did not go far enough. "The mood music was encouraging but I’m after a guarantee, I’m not after words that can easily be evaded when the time comes," he said. "We need the government to be clear on this."