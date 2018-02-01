The apparent foundation for the claim was later called into question by Centre for European Reform director Charles Grant, the man Rees-Mogg named as Baker's source for it. Grant issued a statement which said he: "Did not say or imply" to Baker that the Treasury "had deliberately developed a model to show that all options outside the customs union were bad with an intention to influence policy."

He appeared to agree with Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg in the House of Commons on Thursday when he said that Treasury officials had "deliberately developed a model to show that all options other than staying in the customs union were bad and that officials intended to use this to influence policy".

Baker's comments came after BuzzFeed News revealed on Monday that the government's new analysis of the impact of Brexit says the UK would be worse off outside the European Union under every scenario modelled.

The prime minister should consider whether Brexit minister Steve Baker is fit to represent government after he suggested the civil service was plotting to effectively keep Britain in the European Union, the head of a trade union has said.

Clarification re @Jacob_Rees_Mogg + @SteveBakerHW comments on @CER_Grant. “I did not say or imply that the Treasury… https://t.co/pqMzOGMlqD

Grant's statement was supported on social media by Duncan Weldon, head of research at the Resolution Group, who said he chaired the meeting, and Antoinette Sandbach, the pro-Remain MP, who said she was also present.

Dave Penman, general secretary of the FDA union, which represents senior civil servants, told BuzzFeed News that Baker was "incapable of separating his ideological position from being a minister of state" and that Theresa May should reflect on whether he remains in government.



In the exchange Rees-Mogg had asked: "If this is correct, does he share my view that it goes against the spirit of the Northcote-Trevelyan reforms that underpin our independent civil service?"

Baker replied: "I am sorry to say that my honourable friend's account is essentially correct." At this, Brexit secretary David Davis, who was sitting alongside him, visibly winced.

Baker added: "At the time I considered it implausible because my direct experience is that civil servants are extraordinarily careful to uphold the impartiality of the civil service."

As Labour MPs challenged him from the opposition benches, Baker then rowed back, saying: "To be absolutely clear, I said it was correct that the allegation was put to me. I did not in any way seek to confirm the truth of it.

"But what I would say is we need to proceed with great caution because it is essential we continue to uphold and support the impartiality of the civil service."

Baker had already sparked fury among civil servants by declaring in the Commons on Tuesday that government economic forecasts were "always wrong".



Penman said: "Once again we would ask him to apologise. But there comes a point where it's not just about Steve Baker, it's about the prime minister. How is the prime minister going to respond when a minister stands at the despatch box repeatedly and undermines the government? If you're undermining the civil service, you're undermining the government.

"So not only does Steve Baker have to look at what he's said and what he's done and whether he's prepared to take on the responsibilities of being a minister, the prime minister has a choice to make about whether people are fit to be ministers and can they separate their ideologies as a minister of state.

"He has twice now undermined the credibility of the government's own analysis and the prime minister has to consider whether an MP is able to serve as a minister, rather than being dictated to by their ideology. How can she have confidence in a minister who twice does that?"

Penman added: "Civil servants are grappling with this enormous task of Brexit – whether they agreed with it or they didn't agree with it – and then they themselves are being undermined by the ministers that they serve.

"They expect to serve the government of the day, they expect to deliver that government's agenda, they do not expect to be undermined and undervalued by ministers at the despatch box.

"That happens occasionally in government ... but this we're in different territory now, this is almost a daily occurrence and it's all around Brexit. If there is no sanction, if Number 10 is effectively saying they are speaking for government at the despatch box and undermining the civil service, that has a long term effect on the relationship and trust between civil servants and ministers."

After Baker dismissed civil servants' forecasts as "always wrong" on Tuesday, he changed tack on Wednesday with a tweet attempting to build bridges. "They know I still love them," he said.